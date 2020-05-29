NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Interested in RB Devonta Freeman?

It looks like the Eagles aren’t the only ones interested in ex-Falcons running back, Devonta Freeman after all. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stacked up at running back drafting Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Raymond Calais in April. But apparently, they’re not done yet.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Bucs and Eagles offered Freeman, who most recently turned down a deal with the Seahawks insisting more money, some kind of deal. Freeman is continuing to keep everyone waiting while he weighs out his “options.”

A few things on the #Eagles’ interest in free agent RBs, per sources: They offered contracts to Carlos Hyde, who signed with the Seahawks, and Devonta Freeman, who is weighing other offers (Bucs). They have interest in bringing back LeSean McCoy, but have yet to make an offer. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 28, 2020

An hour after Mclane’s report, Greg Auman of The Athletic confirmed that the Buccaneers have not officially made an offer to Freeman. That doesn’t mean that the Bucs aren’t interested in the NFL vet since there is always smoke that leads to fire.

Just to put out a fire: Bucs have not made any contract offer to free-agent running back Devonta Freeman, as has been reported. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 28, 2020

Freeman Refuses to Settle For Seahawks

The Seahawks offered Freeman a $4 million one-year contract deal earlier this week, but Freeman thinks he’s worth more than that.

Former Houston Texans’ running back, Carlos Hyde didn’t argue with the money and took what he could get. That’s usually what veterans end up doing around this time, except for Freeman who plans on sitting out if the contract doesn’t meet his “worth.”

Pretty bold of someone to say considering he has had three consecutive disappointing seasons in Atlanta.

If Freeman does end up sitting out a season, it could be good for his health but he shouldn’t expect more than the Seahawks offered him upon his return. While other running backs like

NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggests that it’s best if Freeman take what he can get since teams are looking for veterans who will take the best deal right now.

“You can do what Carlos Hyde did and say, okay, he wanted more than $5 million per year. At this point, in May, not going to happen. Just take the best deal you can, move on, and try again next year. That’s what Hyde did,” Rapoport said.

Eagles OR Tom Brady?

If Freeman is weighing his options between the Eagles or Bucs right now, it should be an easier decision. Most running backs would probably settle for $1 Million just to play with the “G.O.A.T.” as their QB for a year.

Freeman would join an offense that features Tom Brady and top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Not to mention, tight end Rob Gronkowski is will be reuniting with his partner in crime after coming out of a one-year retirement.

The best part for Freeman would be he’d be playing in the NFC South and get the chance to really prove himself to Atlanta.

You Can Tell Freeman is Salty Falcons Released Him

Freeman would love to get a stab at playing against the Falcons. After holding a starting position since 2015, Freeman is considered “washed up.” But he doesn’t think so.

And he definitely is salty after being released. Minutes after the Falcons unveiled their new uniforms, Freeman tweeted out a bunch of laughing faces. It only makes sense that it was a “subtweet” towards the Falcons’ new decision.

He probably wouldn’t be laughing if he was suiting up for Atlanta this season.

Of course, we wish Freeman nothing but the best and if he does end up with the Bucs, it’ll make the rivalry with Tom Brady much more fun this season.

