Redskins’ Troubled Linebacker One of Many to See Fifth-Year Option Declined

Following an impressive draft, the Washington Redskins continue on with NFL business.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, the team has declined Foster’s fifth-year option.

As Pro Football Rumors notes, the decision isn’t much of a surprise, as there’s no clear indication that Foster will be able to play in 2020. He suffered a torn ACL, MCL and LCL during his first practice in Washington last year. Foster is improving, though there are reports that he’s dealing with nerve damage.

By turning down the 2021 option, the franchise protects itself from the event that Foster wouldn’t be able to play because of injury, which that fifth year was guaranteed for.

If he returns to form, Foster has the talent to be mentioned with the best in the league. Yet, the injury, along with his multiple arrests in the past, which include domestic violence accusations, make his long-term future in the league cloudy.

Many 2017 First-Rounders See Option Declined

The 2017 draft class, which Foster belongs to, hasn’t been the most impressive bunch outside of a handful of superstars. Or at least what you’d believe by some NFL clubs’ decisions on their respective players’ fifth-year option.

The Bears declined former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky’s fifth-year option this week. The team traded for Nick Foles this offseason and is expected to have a QB competition on its hands.

The 49ers declined DT Solomon Thomas’ option and the Jags did the same with RB Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville has been shopping the former No. 4 overall pick, though they’ve gained little traction.

The Titans declined WR Corey Davis’ option and the Bengals declined John Ross’. Both receivers have failed to live up to expectations since being drafted in the top-10 of the 2017 draft.

Seeing these players disappoint has to be frustrating to each fanbase, especially seeing how well the Chiefs have been with Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 draft) and the Texans with Deshaun Watson (No. 12).

Remembering Alex Smith’s Time With Washington

ESPN recently aired a documentary, detailing Alex Smith’s recovering from a broken leg he suffered during his first season with the Redskins. Smith has fought a tough battle since suffering the leg injury, enduring 17 surgeries while dealing with the risk of losing his limb.

It’s unlikely that he plays again for the Redskins or another franchise. Smith had an accomplished career, which includes playoff wins with the 49ers and Chiefs. He may have added the Redskins to that list had he stayed healthy.

Smith, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, brought the Redskins to a level of competence. The team was 6-3 heading into the 2018 game against the Houston Texans where Smith broke his leg. The QB had racked up wins over the Packers, Cowboys, and still-in-his-prime Cam Newton prior to the injury and the team notched just one more win down the stretch without Smith.

The Seattle-native tossed 10 touchdowns vs. just five picks and accumulated 2180 passing yards during the 2018 season. In his career, which includes long stints in San Francisco and Kansas City in addition to Washington, Smith has thrown for 193 touchdowns and just 101 interceptions. He has a record of 96-66-1 (yes, a tie).

