NFL Draft: Cowboys, Redskins Among First-Round Winners

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books. While there were no trades until pick No. 13, there were plenty of surprises and plenty of teams that had a great night.

Let’s take a look at some NFL clubs that should feel good after round one:

Washington Redskins

Sometimes the most obvious choice is the best decision. Chase Young was arguably the best prospect in the draft and the Redskins took the edge rusher despite strong trade interest for the No. 2 pick. Washington could have set themselves up for the future with a major trade, collecting assets from Atlanta or another team. Ultimately, the franchise stood pat. Young will join a ferocious defensive front in Washington that includes Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Matt Ioannidis.

New York Jets

Fans weren’t able to boo the Jets’ selection in person this year but perhaps they would have cheered for the pick at No. 11. Mekhi Becton was expected to go in the top half of the draft and New York will happily take him as they need someone to protect Sam Darnold’s blindside for years to come.

Becton, who is listed at 364 lbs, ran a sub-5 40 at the combine. He is a former basketball high school player with exceptional footwork, though he’ll need some time to get up to speed in the NFL.

The decision to take Becton likely takes them out of running to trade for the Redskins disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams. The Jets had been named as a team that could deal for the veteran.

Miami Dolphins

Miami’s picks come down to risk vs. reward, though if they hit, the team is set up for the next decade. Tua Tagovailoa may need to be eased into the position, as Ryan Fitzpatrick is projected to be the day one starter in Miami. However, he has top-level talent and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dolphins go on a run of AFC East division titles.

Austin Jackson could become a 12-year starter at left tackle if he can put it all together. Noah Igbinoghene has the potential to become a top shutdown corner in the league. Miami is setting itself up for the future with several more picks to come.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco take yet another defensive lineman, nabbing South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw in the first-round. The 49ers traded with the Buccaneers, collecting a mid-round pick to move back one spot. Great job of extracting value on draft night from John Lynch & Co.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys didn’t enter the draft without needs. Cornerback and safety were among the positions that the team is lacking, though Dallas opted to stack on top of strength, adding dynamic playmaker Cee Dee Lamb at the wide receiver position. Lamb will give Dak Prescott yet another weapon to go along with Amari Cooper, who re-signed this past offseason, and Michael Gallup, who had a breakout sophomore campaign.

