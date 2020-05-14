Steelers Coach Paid James Harrison for Violent Hit

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison has had his share of fines in the NFL for vicious hits. However, he may not have had as much financial loss as previously reported because of them.

Harrison admitted that coach Mike Tomlin handed him “an envelope” after one of the most violent hits of his career, as he said to Barstool Sports. Harrison had knocked out Browns WR Mohamed Massaquoi and shortly afterward Tomlin did what Harrison describes as the “G-est thing.”

“And I ain’t gonna lie to you, when that happened, right? the G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that.”

“I ain’t gonna say what, but he handed me an envelope after that.”

Tomlin remains the head coach of the Steelers, which could be problematic if the NFL investigates this anywhere as heavily as they do all things Tom Brady.

Revisiting the Hit That Left Massaquoi Lifeless

Harrison was fined $75,000 for the hit. The 5-time Pro Bowl said that if he knew he would be fined that much, he’d have hit Massaquoi harder.

“Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy’s grave, I hit that man with about 50% of what I had and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball,” said Harrison. “If I had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him.”

Yikes.

Looking Forward: Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 Season

The franchise is expecting to rebound this season after going 8-8 without Big Ben for most of the 2019 campaign. While they have an outside chance to win the division, as Pro Football Action relays, a playoff spot is very much on the table for the Black & Gold. Pittsburgh’s schedule isn’t overly difficult.

Our 2020 season schedule has arrived!



📺: Schedule Release '20 | 8 pm on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/irnzHPwf3z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2020

The club opens the season in New Jersey on Monday Night Football, playing in the 7:15pm ET time slot against the Giants. The Giants are one of four primetime games for Pittsburgh. The franchise plays the Ravens (home) in week 12 on Thanksgiving. They match up with the Bills on Sunday Night Football in week 14 and they get to face off against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football in week 15.

The team’s toughest stretch arguably comes between week 3-5, as they host the Texans before traveling to the Titans and then back home for the Eagles. This is their only stretch of three-straight opponents which made the playoffs last season.

The Steelers could easily go 3-0 during that stretch. This is a team that plays up to their competition (and down to it at times) and they have the potential to claim one of the best records in the AFC this year.

In week 7, they travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens and then to Dallas in week 9 with a bye sandwiched between.

Overall, the schedule is one of the easiest in the league and the order of the games didn’t hinder the team too much. Depending on what happens during their two matchups with the Ravens and Big Ben’s health, this is a team that could easily go 13-3. Serving fans a division title after two straight 8-8 seasons is on the table for Pittsburgh.

