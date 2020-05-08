Steelers Official Schedule 2020: Thanksgiving Among Four Prime Time Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule has finally been released. We knew they would get a slate of games against the NFC East for the first time in four years but now we know when those games are as well as when the rest of the contests will be.

The club opens the season in New Jersey on Monday Night Football, playing in the 7:15pm ET time slot against the Giants. The Giants are one of four primetime games for Pittsburgh. The franchise plays the Ravens (home) in week 12 on Thanksgiving. They match up with the Bills on Sunday Night Football in week 14 and they get to face off against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football in week 15.

Our 2020 season schedule has arrived! More on our 2020 season schedule: https://t.co/Lvoi4eAf4a



📺: Schedule Release '20 | 8 pm on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/irnzHPwf3z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2020

Eleven of the team’s games come at 1pm ET. The club’s only 4pm ET game is in Dallas during week 9.

Pittsburgh’s Toughest Stretch

The schedule isn’t overly difficult for Pittsburgh. The team’s toughest stretch arguably comes between week 3-5, as they host the Texans before traveling to the Titans and then back home for the Eagles. This is their only stretch of three-straight opponents which made the playoffs last season.

The Steelers could easily go 3-0 during that stretch. This is a team that plays up to their competition (and down to it at times) and they have the potential to claim one of the best records in the AFC this year.

In week 7, they travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens and then to Dallas in week 9 with a bye sandwiched between.

Overall, the schedule is one of the easiest in the league and the order of the games didn’t hinder the team too much.

Easiest schedules in 2020: 1. Ravens (.438)

2. Steelers (.457)

3. Cowboys (.459)

4. Browns (.461)

5. Redskins (.465) — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 7, 2020

Depending on what happens during their two matchups with the Ravens and Big Ben’s health, this is a team that could easily go 13-3. Serving fans a division title after two straight 8-8 seasons is on the table for Pittsburgh.

Scheduling Notes Around the NFL:

The Bears will see Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Primetime, as our own Beth Mishler-Elmore notes. Chicago has four primetime games, playing the Rams (Week 7), Vikings (Week 10) and Packers (Week 12) at night.

Brady will begin his Bucs career in New Orleans against the Saints before playing his first home game in Raymond James Stadium in week 2 vs. the Panthers.

The Saints have another intriguing game on the schedule. Their Christmas Day matchup against the Vikings will be one of the rare times the NFL has a presence on a Friday. The league seems intent on stealing some of the NBA’s shine, as I wrote for Pro Football Action. The Association has typically dominated ratings on Christmas Day.

More on the NFL:

Redskins Decline Troubled Linebacker’s Option

Broncos Positioned to Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Randy Moss’ Son Highlights Redskins’ Undrafted Signings