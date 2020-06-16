Giants’ Aldrick Rosas Arrested for Alleged Hit & Run: Report

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested on Monday and jailed for a hit-and-run incident, first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosas is alleged to have T-boned another car and fled the scene in Chico, California. TMZ also mentions that police believe alcohol was involved.

Officers say witnesses claim to have seen the Giants pro-bowler driving erratically while approaching speeds of around 100 MPH prior to allegedly falling asleep at a red light.

Officials say Rosas drove straight into the side of a pickup at the intersection but proceeded to continue driving. Rosas’ black Chevrolet SUV broke down shortly after the accident. It was then where cops say Rosas exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Officers found Rosas near the scene with blood on his legs, feet and hands. After revealing that the black Chevrolet SUV was his car, Rosas underwent a medical examination of his injuries prior to being transferred to Butte County Jail. In addition to the charges for the hit-and-run, the officers also booked Rosas for driving with a suspended license.

Giants Respond

The Giants have since released a statement regarding Rosas’ arrest, stating they “are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” but “have no further comment at this time.”

Rosas is, of course, the second Giants player to be arrested in recent weeks. The day of Rosas incident marks exactly a month from the day that arrest warrants were issued for cornerback DeAndre Baker on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Baker’s lawyer had come out at the start of June claiming that his client’s charges could be dropped by the end of the week. However, as we sit here at the mid-point of the month, there have been no further reports that such an action has been taken, nor any moving towards that conclusion.

Rosas’ Jekyll & Hyde Career

Rosas has been a steady contributor for Big Blue over the past three seasons, including a tremendous 2018 campaign which culminated in a Pro Bowl berth. However, his absurd 97.0 field goal percentage that season has since been sandwiched by much more subpar numbers, with a 72.0 field goal percentage the year prior and an even worse 70.6 field goal percentage a season ago.

Still, New York showed their faith in the kicker by placing a 2nd-round tender on him this offseason, a tender that will earn Rosas $3.259 million in 2020. Over Rosas’ three seasons in East Rutherford, the Southern Oregon alumn has hit on 62 of his 75 field goal attempts.

The Giants currently don’t have another kicker on the roster aside from Rosas.