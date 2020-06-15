Former Top-15 Pick Labeled Giants’ ‘Most Intriguing Player’ Back From Injury

When the New York Giants take the field this season, they’ll likely be doing so with a former top-15 NFL Draft pick at their disposal. One that they didn’t have the luxury of deploying last year due to an ACL tear early in training camp.

Corey Coleman has had quite the rocky start to his NFL career, which includes stops with more teams (4) than years of on-field play (3), as well as countless injuries.

However, the former Biletnikoff Award winner still presents loads of potential, and at just 25-years of age, has time to tap into it. Although patience is beginning to wear thin.

Coleman Pegged NY’s ‘Most Intriguing Player’ Coming Off Injury

Corey Coleman had a clear path to be New York’s No. 3 wide receiver a season ago. This of course, prior to suffering an unfortunate knee injury on the very first day of training camp, wiping out his 2019 season before it even started.

While fellow wideout Darius Slayton has since claimed said role in Big Blue’s offense, Coleman’s skillset still makes him quite the fascinating piece for the Daniel Jones-led aerial attack in New York.

So much so that Giants.com’s Lance Medow has pegged Coleman as New York’s “most intriguing player returning from injury in 2020,” even ahead of the likes of highly-regarded linebacker Ryan Connelly.

I am going to put Corey Coleman slightly ahead of [Ryan] Connelly. Coleman tore his ACL on the very first day of training camp in 2019. Unfortunately, he’s been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but if he can stay healthy, he can solidify the fourth receiver spot and become an intriguing option within the offense. In his first two seasons in the league with the Browns, Coleman showed he’s capable of making plays and stretching the defense. Now it’s a matter of putting it all together and taking advantage of this opportunity.

Coleman’s Path to a Giants Roster Spot

Coleman still has plenty to prove in this league when it comes to being a legitimate playmaker in the passing game. However, first, he’ll simply need to stick around on an NFL roster, a somewhat difficult task for the former 1st-rounder over the early parts of his career.

The Giants re-signed Coleman this offseason to a one-year deal, with just $100K-guaranteed, not exactly solidifying his roster spot. Yet, if he can once again prove his worth on special teams the likelihood of him sticking around for the long-haul in New York and potential breaking out as a receiver increases exponentially.

In 2018, Coleman returned 22 kickoffs for 598 return yards, culminating in an impressive average of 26 yards per return, good enough for sixth-best league-wide.

Coleman is well aware that the clock is ticking on his NFL career. However, if his conversation with ESPN’s Jordan Rannan in late March of this year is any indication, the wideout appears determined to shed that bust label from his name.