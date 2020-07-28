Deion Jones Enters Falcons Facility in Hilarious Fashion [LOOK]

We are months into a pandemic and people are still weirdly hoarding toilet paper, paper towels, and hand sanitizer. Falcons star linebacker Deion Jones made quite the entrance today as he lathered up his hands and made up for the hand sanitizer he was missing back in March.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with your beloved Falcons during this unusual offseason, Jones tweeted back in March looking to buy some sanitizer…or maybe he was looking to profit by selling it? Either way

How Much Y’all Slinging That Hand Sanitizer Fo? 👀 — Deion Jones (@debo) March 10, 2020

Either way, he seemed way too delighted to use it today prior to entering the team’s facility.

The prime example of how to use sanitizer and wash your hands courtesy of @Debo 👇 pic.twitter.com/zNMP1kakp3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2020

Here’s a closer look at the 40-second mark:

Feels good to be back 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V1nPCcXl5V — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2020

Debo Has Been A Top Five LB Three Years Straight

Pro Football Focus has rated Atlanta Falcons‘ elite linebacker, Deion Jones, in the top five since 2017.

The 25-year old is coming off of an unbelievable 2019 season after playing a big role in the Falcons 6–2 finish last season.

Jones stands strong at No. 4 with a grade of 88.3.

The Falcons selected Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was the eighth linebacker selected in the 2016 class. The 24-year-old became a starter as a rookie.

A playmaking linebacker, Jones helped the Falcons win the NFC title as a rookie before they fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Yes, they blew a 28-3 lead.

Jones followed that up with a breakout season in 2017. He was a Pro Bowl selection and recorded 138 tackles, 10 for loss, and three interceptions. That year, Jones ranked fourth in the NFL with his 138 tackles.

Jones’ Season Shortened With Foot Injury

Jones’ 2018 was shortened to only six games due to a foot injury suffered in the Falcons’ season-opener against Philadelphia. He was placed on the injured reserve and didn’t return to the field until Week 13 against the Ravens.

In those six games that Jones appeared in, he racked up 53 tackles (34 solo) and two interceptions and one pick-six.

In just three seasons as a Falcons, Jones has recorded a total of 299 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight interceptions, three of which returned for touchdowns.

Falcons 2020 Defense Outlook

The Falcons 2020 defense should look a lot different than last year. Atlanta made it a point to stack up the defense early in free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft. They added promising players such as Dante Fowler, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, and Mykal Walker.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn made it clear to ESPN that he is thrilled to see all the pieces coming together on defense.

“It’s the whole package,” coach Quinn told ESPN’s, Vaughn McClure. “Starting all the way back into the winter and adding a guy like Fowler on the first piece of it. And then you take the next step and you go through the draft, so adding a guy like A.J. who has outside stuff, and Marlon who has inside stuff.

Jones’ role at middle linebacker will be crucial when it comes to the sideline-to-sideline plays and blocking the run game.

