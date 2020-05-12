Falcons Team Captain Shows Concern of NFL Return

While many desperately want sports to return, there are still concerns about it being “too soon.” The MLB is planning for a July start while the NFL is still aiming for their on-schedule return in September.

The NFL has been right on schedule so far with free agency, the NFL draft, and the 2020 schedule reveal while adapting to the current circumstances.

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen told Associated Press’ Charles Odum his concern about stepping back on the field.

“This is nerve-racking,” Allen said. “This is different. This is something that us as players and us as human beings, we’ve never had to think about before.”

People Choosing to Stay Home While States Open

The NFL still hasn’t given an official date for when team facilities will open. Allen lives close by to Flowery Branch, Georgia. Georgia happened to be one of the first states to open up completely. However, Allen noticed that many have chosen to stay home and so has he.

“Everybody is still trying to find ways to be creative and still work out, but really that’s all I’ve seen my teammates do,” Allen said. “I haven’t seen many people leave the house other than to just go to a private workout.”

While there is uncertainly in the air, Allen is still trying to stay positive.

“I’m always going to find a way to look at the good side of everything,” Allen told Atlanta Falcons team reporters. “It’s kind of weird to see so much panic and turmoil that is going on in the world. I am trying to stay as busy as I can.”

NFL Players Test Positive

There have been several sports stars test positive for the coronavirus thus far, some being in the NFL. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen as public confirmed cases. Von Miller initially tested positive but is now negative.

This goes to prove that no matter how healthy you are, you are still capable of carrying the virus.

“It’s tough to look at the news sometimes and see all the cases and all the trauma and the deaths that are going on in this world, and we know that we’re not like immune to it,” Allen said. “We know no one is immune to it.”

The NFL is hoping to have available testing and start the season on time that players will take daily. The league will continue to adhere to federal and state guidelines before making a decision to begin play.

‘The People’ Need Football

Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes that it is necessary for the NFL to proceed as scheduled, or any sports for that matter to give everyone breathing room from all of the negativity being reported in the news.

“I do think we need football now,” Blank told NBC Sports. “It’s hard to turn on any device you have today, almost any site, television, PCs, laptops, phones — without the first thing popping up being something on the virus.

“And, that’s appropriate. However, I also think that people want a diversion. People want to be optimistic. People want to think about things that are really good times for themselves and their families and their loved ones and their communities. I think to have that kind of hope and aspiration mixed into your daily life is important.”

