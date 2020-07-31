9 Best Golf Bags for Push Carts: Compare, Buy & Save

The best golf bags for push carts need to have to a few specific features to fully maximize its potential. And we’ve come up with a list below of
First of all, golf push carts can be a bumpy ride sometimes. So it would be wise to get a bag with as many full-length dividers as possible as they offer extra protection for golf club shafts. You’ll also want a bag with a sturdy, stable base and easy access pockets. Both cart bags and stand bags are featured in this list. So check it out and see which is the right one for you.
-
1. Datrek DG Lite II Cart BagPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15-way top has full length individual dividers for all clubs
- Top-Lok Technology attachs the bag securely to any newer model Bag Boy push cart
- All pockets are forward-facing for easy access
- This bag has no stand legs or carrying strap
- Top-Lok Technology only works with newer model Bag Boy push carts
- Some users felt the club dividers were a bit narrow
The Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag is highlighted by Top-Lok Technology that securely attaches the bag to any newer model Bag Boy push cart, including the Nitron Golf Push Cart.
There are seven total pockets, including ones for garments, golf balls, valuables (velour-lined), and refreshments (insulated cooler). Cool feature is that all of the pockets are forward-facing, so you’ll have easy access to all your gear.
Another major plus is the 15-way top that has full-length dividers. The top, which measures 9 inches in diameter, includes a large well for oversized putters with jumbo grips and there are ergonomic integrated lift handles.
Weighing just 4.2 pounds, the DG Lite II also has an umbrella sleeve, a cart strap sleeve, and a towel holder ring with a velcro glove holder.
Check out our recommendations for the best lightweight golf bags for more comparable options.
Find more Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. Sun Mountain Sync Golf Cart BagPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15-way top has full-length dividers for better club protection
- 9 total pockets, including ones for a rangefinder and ventilated cooler
- Cart strap pass through for more security and easier pocket access
- A bit on the pricey side
- There are no stand legs so it could be a hassle if you do decide to walk the course
- Some might find it's a bit bulky
The Sun Mountain Sync Golf Cart Bag is highlighted by a 15-way top that features full-length dividers that provides protection for the club shafts as well as preventing them from getting tangled. There is also a separate putter well big enough for those with oversized grips.
Ideal for both push carts and golf carts, this bag has plenty of storage with 9 total pockets. There are spots for your apparel, golf balls, other accessories, as well as a pocket for a rangefinder, two water-resistant valuables pocket, and an insulated cooler.
Other features include a single strap carrying system, an umbrella holder, a rain hood, and easy-grip utility handles.
Browse a wider selection of golf cart bags for more options.
Find more Sun Mountain Sync Golf Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Prosimmon Tour Cart Golf BagPros:
Cons:
- The zippers have a secure locking mechanism that'll keeps your equipment from falling out
- 14-way top has full length dividers which provide protection and organization
- The external putting tube makes provides easy access and can hold clubs with oversized grips
- Some users felt the material of the bag wasn't very durable
- Some users said the strap got in the way of the external putter tube
- There are less pockets on this bag (7) than others on this list
If you’re looking for excellent value, functionality, and a lighter weight, the Prosimmon Tour Golf Bag is a bag you should consider.
A unique feature to this bag is the exterior putting tube, which is separated from the 14-way top, almost like an umbrella folder. It keeps the larger putter head out of the way of other clubs and can hold ones with fatter grips. Each club has its own full length divider for protection and organization.
Storage-wise, there are seven pockets, including two full length side compartments for golf apparel and gear, an insulated beverage cooler, and a deep pocket for golf balls. Cool feature as the zippers have locking mechanisms on them so you’re equipment doesn’t fall out. It also has a towel ring, velcro holder for golf gloves, umbrella strap, and a rain hood.
If you’re using the external putting tube, you might have extra space in the 14-way top for other equipment like golf ball retrievers or extra clubs such as chippers, a club with a putter-like head, but a loft like 7- or 8-iron. Used around the green, they allow to “chip” while using a putting stroke.
Find more Prosimmon Tour Cart Golf Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Golf BagPrice: $229.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way top with full-length dividers provides a slot for every club
- Has an insulated water bottle pocket and a larger internal insulated cooler pocket
- Cart strap passthrough for easy access to all pockets
- On the pricey side
- Less storage space than traditional cart bags
- Quantities might be limited; an older model
The TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag is lightweight and features TM’s “patented smooth release system and collapsible base system for ease of use.”
You won’t have to worry about your clubs getting jumbled together in the 14-way pocketed top, which has full-length dividers. It also has a cart strap passthrough for easy access to all your gear.
The lightweight bag (5.5 pounds) comes with a new self-adjusting strap for an easy, comfortable carry. The FlexTech also comes with a water-resistant pocket with micro-suede lining to keep your valuables safe, an insulated water bottle pocket, and a larger internal cooler pocket to what you need cold for those hot summer days on the course. There are 10 total pockets with enough room to fit all your equipment like golf balls, gloves, apparel, and more.
Browse a wider selection of TaylorMade golf bags for more options.
Find more TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Golf Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Callaway Hyper Dry 15 Cart Golf BagPrice: $205.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully seemed sealed to make it water-resistant to keep your equipment and gear dry
- 15 full-length dividers, including a separate putter well, to keep club shafts protected
- 9 total pockets, including an insulated cooler and others for all your gear
- Some might find it a bit bulky
- Doesn't have stand legs
- On the pricey side
When it comes to water-resistance, the Callaway Hyper Dry 15 is one of the top golf bags for push carts you’ll find.
The bag seamed sealed to help so it’s 50 percent more waterproof than previous models. There’s also a 15-way top with full-length dividers (including a separate putter well) that will keep your club shafts protected and orderly. There are 9 total pockets, including apparel pockets, valuable sections, equipment storage areas, and an insulated cooler.
Check out a wider selection of Callaway golf bags for more options.
Find more Callaway Hyper Dry 15 Cart Golf Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Bag Boy Chiller Cart BagPrice: $177.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The removable, insulated cooler bag holds six 12-ounce cans
- 14-way top has full length dividers as well as a separate rubberized putter well for club shaft protection
- Features Top-Lok Technology, which is a patented bag-to-cart attachment system
- Top-Lok Technology doesn't work with all push carts, but it will with newer models Bag Boy carts
- Some users felt there were some design problems (ie. the umbrella holder not fitting when attached to the push cart)
- The bag might be a bit too bulky if the cooler and pockets are completely filled
The Bag Boy Chiller Cart Bag can hold everything you need for a day on the course — clubs, balls, tees, towel, glove, apparel. Oh, and a 6-pack of your favorite beverage in a removable insulated cooler. Wait, what? It sure does.
When it comes to golf bags with coolers, this is certainly one of the better ones. And it stacks up with the best golf cart bags, too. Not only does it have that removable cooler, but it also has a 14-way top with full length dividers and a rubberized putting well and patented Top-Lok Technology, which attaches the bag to newer model Bag Boy push carts. The top also has easy-grip assist handles.
The Chiller has nine zippered pockets, including two large and two midsize garment compartments, two accessory pockets, an oversized spot for golf balls, and a fleece-lined valuables pocket, then also three easy access mesh pockets.
Other features include an umbrella sleeve and holders for pens and divot tools.
Find more Bag Boy Chiller Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
7. Hot-Z Golf 4.5 Cart BagPros:
Cons:
- 14-way top is graphite-friendly and has full length dividers for added protection
- Among the storage, features include a scorecard holder and cooler pocket, each with visible designations for the pocket use
- High-quality dobby nylon provides a lightweight bag
- Some might find the grip handles at the top to be in an awkward position
- Some users felt it wasn't very durable
- It's an older model which they don't make anymore so quantities might be limited
The Hot-Z 4.5 Golf Cart Bag is a no-nonsense, functional, and stylish model that can be had at a good price. It’s got all the features you need for club protection, storage, and ease of use. It’s one of the better values when it comes to golf bags for push carts.
The 14-way top is graphite-friendly and has full length dividers for full protection of those expensive irons and other clubs. There’s also a separate putter well and two grab handles. The top measures 9.5 inches.
There are eight zippered pockets, all front-facing for easy access, to store all your gear and equipement. Hot-Z 4.5 also has some other cool, useful features like a scorecard and pen sleeve, cooler pocket, golf towel ring with a velcro glove attachment, umbrella and tee holders, a rain hood, and a padded single strap with an elastic band to secure the cart strap to keep the bag from moving.
Find more Hot-Z Golf 4.5 Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. OGIO Convoy SE Cart BagPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Storage includes large insulated cooler compartment, water-resistant valuables pocket, and a removable ball pocket panel
- 14-way top has full length dividers, a large separate putting well, and 3 integrated lift handles
- Durably made of 300 Denier polyester with 9 YKK zippered pockets
- A bit on the pricey side for this list
- It's Ogio MOD (Modular Organizational Design) compatible, but doesn't include the MOD
- While lightweight (under 6 pounds), if the pockets are fully packed it could be very heavy for some
The Ogio Convoy SE Cart Bag 14 is all about storage and functionality as it features 13 total pockets and a 14-way top with full length dividers to keep your clubs separated, protected, and easy-to-reach.
The top has a separate extra large wells for putters and drivers, as well as three integrated handles for easy lifting.
As for storage, it’s a got ton for everything you could possibly need for a fun day on the course. Of the 13 pockets, nine have durable YKK zippers. There’s a large apparel pocket, water-resistant valuables pocket, a large insulated cooler pocket with a liquid release spout, an insulated water bottle pocket, a removable ball pocket panel, pockets for golf accessories and more. It also has convenient external spots for tees. a towel, an umbrella, and a velcro glove patch.
Other highlights include a double cart strap pass-through with a lift top pocket and an adjustable padded single strap for simple carrying.
The bag measures 35.2 inches high, 16.5 inches deep, and 11.4 inches wide, while weighing just 5.9 pounds. It’s made of strong 100 percent 300 Denier polyester.
Browse a wider selection of cart golf bags for more styles.
Find more OGIO Convoy SE Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Founders Club Waterproof Golf Cart BagPrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bag is made of 2000mm waterproof fabric and has thermo-welded pockets and zippers
- 14-way top has full-length dividers for easy access and club shaft protection and a separate putter well
- 9 total pockets including 2 full-length apparel pockets and an insulated cooler
- Some users felt the umbrella holder gets in the way of one of the side pockets
- Some users felt the pockets didn't hold enough gear and equipment
- There are no stand legs on the bag
The Founders Club Cart Bag is highlighted by waterproof construction and a 15-way top with full-length dividers (one is a separate putter well) for easy club access and protection.
It has thermo-sealed pockets and zippers for added weather protection and durability. There are 9 total pockets, including two full-length apparel pockets, two side pockets for golf shoes and other gear, equipment and valuables storage areas, and an insulated cooler.
Lightweight at 5.5 pounds, there are 6 total handles and a single strap for easy carrying. The solid base makes it ideal for golf push carts.
Check out our picks for the top women’s golf bags from all the leading brands.
Find more Founders Club Waterproof Golf Cart Bag information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.