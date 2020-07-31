9 Best Golf Bags for Push Carts: Compare, Buy & Save

The Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag is highlighted by Top-Lok Technology that securely attaches the bag to any newer model Bag Boy push cart, including the Nitron Golf Push Cart.

There are seven total pockets, including ones for garments, golf balls, valuables (velour-lined), and refreshments (insulated cooler). Cool feature is that all of the pockets are forward-facing, so you’ll have easy access to all your gear.

Another major plus is the 15-way top that has full-length dividers. The top, which measures 9 inches in diameter, includes a large well for oversized putters with jumbo grips and there are ergonomic integrated lift handles.

Weighing just 4.2 pounds, the DG Lite II also has an umbrella sleeve, a cart strap sleeve, and a towel holder ring with a velcro glove holder.

