11 Best Lightweight Golf Bags Under 5 Pounds

More and more players are walking the course these days, making lightweight golf bags must-have pieces of equipment. These golf bags feature padded shoulder straps for comfortable carrying and all the storage you need to hold your clubs, golf balls, tees, and all the other necessary accessories you need for a round. If you don’t know which is the right model for you, don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list below to help you make your decision. All of the featured bags are under five (5) pounds. Golf can be an expensive sport, so it might be wise to protect your investment and use one of our picks for the best and most effective golf bag organizers for your home or garage.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $254.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $128.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $180.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $140.46 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Titleist Players 4 StaDry Stand BagPrice: $254.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- StaDry Waterproof construction repels water and has seam-sealed zippers
- Legs are made of strong aluminum and combine with hinged bottom for extra stability
- Dual-density foam in the shoulder strap provides cushioning and comfort
- The 4-way top has full-length dividers, but it still could cause the clubs to get jumbled
- There isn't as much storage compared to other bags on the list
- It's on the pricey side
Highlighted the waterproof construction and seam-sealed zippers, the Titleist Players 4 Sta-Dry Golf Stand Bag is designed to repel water to keep your gear and valuables dry. And at just 3.8 pounds, it’s one lightest golf bags available.
The bag has a 4-way top with 4 full-length dividers with space for all your clubs. There are six total pockets, including a full-length compartment for clothing and others for golf balls, rangefinders, accessories, and more.
The legs are made of aluminum and combine with the hinged bottom to provide excellent support. The dual-density foam shoulder strap is more padded than ever and provides maximum cushion and comfort.
If you can’t make it to the course, you can get in some needed practice with one of our picks for the top home golf simulators, which are designed to give you instant feedback and track your results.
Find more Titleist Players 4 StaDry Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Golf BagPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- FlexTech Stand System features a smooth-release, collapsible base system for easy propping
- Among its 8 pockets, it has a no-zip rangefinder pocket for easy access
- The full-length dividers help eliminate club crowding
- Some users didn't like the fact that the straps aren't removeable
- 8 pockets, but some users felt it didn't hold a lot of gear
- Full-length dividers, but it only has a 4-way top
When it comes to lightweight golf bags, the TaylorMade FlexTech Lite is perfect for the player who walks the course thanks to its 4.1-pound weight. It also has a soft and comfortable self-adjusting dual-strap system.
This features TM’s FlexTech Stand System, which has a smooth-release, collapsible base that allows you to prop your bag with ease with the anti-split legs and retrieve your clubs with no hassle.
Other highlights include a 4-way top with full-length dividers, a no-zip slot for rangefinders, and 8 pockets, including a micro-suede lined valuables pocket and those for apparel and accessories.
Find more TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Golf Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Callaway Golf Hyper Lite 3 Stand BagPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- X-Act Fit strap system self-balances the bag on your shoulders, while providing extra padding
- There are 8 total pockets in all designed to hold all your gear and accessories
- Lots of cool features, including alignment stick holder, cell phone sleeve, waterproof valuables pocket
- The 4-way top has full-length dividers yet still might cause the clubs to become unorganized
- This is last year's model so quantities might be limited for certain colors
- Some users felt it took some trial and error before getting the straps set correctly
A gold winner in the Golf Digest Hot List for 2019, the Callaway Hyper Lite 3 Stand Bag offers an improved strap system, as well as a few convenient and handy features other bags don’t.
The X-Act Fit strap system self-balances the bag on your shoulders for easier carrying, while providing extra padding for maximum comfort. Some of the helpful features are water-resistant valuables pocket, insulated water bottle compartment, separate cell phone sleeve, the strap down umbrella bungee, the hidden rain hood pocket, and the alignment stick sleeve, a very useful tool when it comes to golf training aids. There are 8 total pockets in all, including those for apparel and on-course accessories.
The bag, which weighs 4.7 pounds, has a 4-way top with full-length dividers and to a sturdy leg stand system.
Browse a wider selection of Callaway Golf Bags for more options, including stand and cart bags.
Find more Callaway Golf Hyper Lite 3 Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. Cobra Golf Ultralight Sunday Stand BagPrice: $128.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for course walking and minimal equipment, the bag is very light (under 4 pounds)
- It has a dual quick-release shoulder strap system
- 3-way top has full-length dividers and a convenient grab handle
- Sunday bags are designed to carry less clubs and minimal accessories, so if you want more, then look elsewhere
- It has a water bottle pocket, but it's not insulated
- The base won't provide maximum ground contact, so it might not be as sturdy
Lightweight golf bags don’t come much more compact than the Cobra Ultralight Sunday Stand Bag, which is ideal for course walking as its designed to hold less clubs and minimal accessories. The bag itself weighs only 3.8 pounds and when it isn’t filled with a complete set of golf clubs, it will be even easier to carry.
It has a 3-way top with full-length dividers and a convenient grab handle. There is a quick-release dual-shoulder strap system which provides padded comfort and ease.
As for storage, there are 5 total pockets, including a large garment compartment, a fleece-lined valuables pocket, and others for a water bottles and accessories such as golf tees and balls.
Find more Cobra Golf Ultralight Sunday Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Ogio Shadow Fuse 304 Golf Stand BagPrice: $180.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The redesigned straps and fit disc system improves weight distribution, balance, and adjustability
- Durable aluminum legs are designe to provide maximum stability
- The water-resistant ripstop fabric and zippers are designed to keep your gear dry
- The 4-way top has full-length dividers, but there is still the possibility of the clubs jumbling together
- There is no insulated water cooler pocket
- Some users found it took a bit to get used to the strap system
Featuring durable anti-abrasion 200 Denier ripstop fabric and five premium YKK zippered pockets, the Ogio Shadow Fuse 304 Stand Bag is designed to keep your gear and equipment protected and easy to carry thanks to the bag’s lightweight at 4.2 pounds.
Ogio is well-known for their strap systems and the Fit Disc technology improves weight distribution, balance, and adjustability to make carrying much more effortless. It’s got a 4-way top with full-length dividers as well as an integrated handle. Other cool features include a retention loop for alignment sticks, convenient pockets for a cell phone or rangefinder, a fleece-lined valuables pocket, and a removable panel for golf balls.
There is a new 2020 version of this model called the Ogio Fuse 4 Stand Bag that has 210D ripstop construction that’s water-resistant and weighs just a half-pound more than the 2019 model.
Find more Ogio Shadow Fuse 304 Golf Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Datrek DG Lite II Cart BagPrice: $140.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15-way top has full length individual dividers for all clubs
- Top-Lok Technology attachs the bag securely to any newer model Bag Boy push cart
- 7 total pockets, including large golf ball pocket, fleece-lined valuables pocket, and an insulated cooler
- Since this bag has no stand legs or carrying strap
- It's lightweight, but some might find it a bit bulky
- Some users felt the club dividers were a bit narrow
The best lightweight golf bags don’t have to be stand models as the Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag will show you. A rather unique feature is the Top-Lok Technology that securely attaches the bag to any newer model Bag Boy push cart.
Another major plus is the 15-way top that has full-length dividers. The top, which measures 9 inches in diameter, includes a large well for oversized putters with jumbo grips and there are ergonomic integrated lift handles. There are seven total pockets, including ones for garments, golf balls, valuables (velour-lined), and refreshments (insulated cooler).
Weighing just 4.2 pounds, the DG Lite II also has an umbrella sleeve, a cart strap sleeve, and a towel holder ring with a velcro glove holder.
Find more Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
7. Sun Mountain 4.5 LS Golf Stand BagPrice: $179.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14 individual full-length dividers protect your clubs and prevent jumbling
- E-Z Fit Dual Strap System is easy to adjust and has 3-layer foam padded straps for extra comfort
- Plenty of storage with 9 pockets, including garment, valuables, and accessory compartments
- While there are 9 pockets, some users felt the pocket positioning wasn't very convenient
- It doesn't have a distinct putter well
- Some users felt it didn't work well with some push cart models
Storage space and club protection is what the Sun Mountain 4.5 LS Golf Stand Bag excels at thanks to its 9 total pockets and 14 full-length dividers.
The pockets include a full-length one for apparel and/or golf shoes, a hydration pouch, accessory compartments, and a water-resistant valuables pocket. The top measures a generous 10.5 inches in diameter and has a grab handle.
Other highlights of the bag are the E-Z Fit Dual Strap System that has 3-layer foam padded, Air Flow hip pad, cart-strap pass-through, cart-friendly bottom, an anti-slip leg lock stand system, and a rain hood.
If you’re looking to take it to the next level, check out the Sun Mountain 4.5 LS Supercharged Stand Bag, which has 2 USBs ports and is capable of playing music out of a speaker and charging your devices. But you’re on a golf course, so don’t crank the music too loud.
Keep your equipment conveniently stored with one of our recommendations for the best golf bag organizers for home.
Find more Sun Mountain 4.5 LS Golf Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. Wilson “W” Carry Golf BagPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight with a padded four-point double-strap system, it's a great walking bag
- Quick, smooth integrated stand with paddle activation
- Lots of convenient accessory spots for gloves, towels, umbrella, water bottle, and more
- Some might find it doesn't have the necessary space for all needed gear
- Might not be as durable as other bags on this list
- There's no insulated beverage pocket
If you’re reseaching lightweight golf bags for excellent value, take a look at the Wilson “W” Stand Bag, which isn’t just light at 4.1 pounds, but it won’t lighten your wallet.
The no-nonsense bag has a 9.5 inch by 7.5 inch 5-way top with two full-length dividers with an easy-grab molded handle. Walking the course has never been easier and comfortable thanks to the four-point double carrying strap and the soft hip/lower back pad. The bag quickly stands with a simple leaning to activate the legs.
As for storage, there are five total pockets, including those for golf pullovers or shoes and accessories. There are also spots for golf gloves, an umbrella, towel, water bottle, and rain hood.
Find more Wilson "W" Carry Golf Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Titleist Hybrid 5 Golf Stand BagPrice: $229.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The strong aluminum legs combine with the hinged bottom for extra stability
- The dual-density foam strap adds comfort when carrying and is self-balancing
- There is a cart strap loop for easy and secure attachment
- 5-way top means there is no separate well for a putter or driver
- While there are 7 pockets, some thought there wasn't enough storage space
- A little on the pricey side
The Titleist Hybrid 5 combines style, functionality, and durability into a lightweight golf bag that’s available in 10 color schemes (Sleet/Black/Red is pictured here).
The dual-density foam strap is not only durable and comfortable, but it’s also self-balancing. The strong aluminum legs combine with the hinged bottom to provide maximum support when placed down. Other features include a cart strap loop for secure attachment and a 5-way top with full-length dividers.
As for storage, there are 7 total pockets, including ones for golf apparel, accessories, and a valuables (this one is waterproof).
Check out our picks for the best golf push carts and walk the course without having to carry your bag the entire 18 holes.
Browse a wider selection of Titleist Golf Bags for more styles, including stand, carry, and cart bags.
Find more Titleist Hybrid 5 Golf Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Callaway Mavrik Hyper Lite Zero Stand BagPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The padded OptiFit Comfort Strap is designed to provide maximum comfort
- The updated X-Act Fit Strap System is self-balancing
- Made of lightweight, yet very durable, ripstop fabric
- It's a bit expensive
- While it has 7 pockets, there might not be enough total storage space for some users
- No separate wells for putters or drivers
Callaway is known for their lightweight golf bags and the Mavrik Hyper Lite Zero is just that at only 3 pounds.
The stand bag, which is made of durable ripstop fabric, has a padded OptiFit Comfort Strap that is designed to provide maximum comfort and an updated self-balancing X-Act Fit Strap System.
Other highlights include a four-way top with full-length dividers, sturdy carbon fiber legs, and 7 total pockets with large, strong zippers with storage for golf balls, accessories, apparel, and a separate cell phone sleeve.
This bag is perfect to hold a set of Callaway Irons and also the new Mavrik Max Driver.
Take your game to the next level with one of our choices for the top golf swing analyzers, which give immediate feedback and tracks your progress.
Find more Callaway Mavrik Hyper Lite Zero Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
11. Datrek Trekker Ultra Lite Stand BagPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra light at just 3 pounds, it's ideal for walking, but it's also cart-friendly
- Plenty of cushioning thanks to the padded dual-shoulder strap and hip pad
- The strong stand legs have anti-slip feet
- Doesn't have Datrek's Top-Lok Technology, which attaches the bag to Bag Boy push carts
- It doesn't have as much storage space as other lightweight golf bags
- There are only 4 dividers (full-length, yes) so clubs might become disorganized
If lightweight golf bags are what you want, Datrek will make sure lightweight golf bags is what you get as their Trekker Stand Bag weighs just 3 pounds. But don’t let the low weight fool you, it has everything you need for a day on the course.
Some of the top features include a comfortable dual-shoulder strap carrying system, a cushioned hip pad, a 4-way top with full-length dividers and an easy grab handle, a sleeve for golf umbrellas, and a rain hood.
For storage, there are 5 total pockets, including an insulated cooler, a compartment for valuables, and a large pocket apparel like golf shirts and jackets.
Keep your bag full of the must-have golf accessories so you’re always prepared on the course.
Find more Datrek Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag information and reviews here.
What is the Right Golf Bag for Me?
There are a number of different kinds of golf bags out there. The most popular are Stand, Carry (sometimes referred to as Sunday) Cart, and Staff.
Staff bags provide plenty of space, style, and quality construction. But they're also bulky, heavy, and expensive. They're not the best choice if you're going walk the course unless you have a caddy. They also don't have legs. Staff bags are best for cart use.
Cart bags can be lightweight, but they're usually heavier than the stand and carry styles. While you can walk the course with them, they also don't have legs. But you can use a golf push cart to make the walk easier. But they're called Cart bags for a reason; they're most suited for golfers who use a cart.
If you're walking the course, stand and carry golf bags are the way to go. They're the lightest of all bags and tend to have comfortable shoulder straps. These styles also have retractable legs so you can place them anywhere. And you can carry them anywhere on the course, even where golf carts can't go.
But the best golf bag for you is a personal decision. If you want lighter, inexpensive golf bags, and like to walk the course, go for the stand or carry style. If you don't mind spending a bit more and your days of walking 18 holes are over, pick up a cart or staff bag.
Also See:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.