11 Best Lightweight Golf Bags Under 5 Pounds

Highlighted the waterproof construction and seam-sealed zippers, the Titleist Players 4 Sta-Dry Golf Stand Bag is designed to repel water to keep your gear and valuables dry. And at just 3.8 pounds, it’s one lightest golf bags available.

The bag has a 4-way top with 4 full-length dividers with space for all your clubs. There are six total pockets, including a full-length compartment for clothing and others for golf balls, rangefinders, accessories, and more.

The legs are made of aluminum and combine with the hinged bottom to provide excellent support. The dual-density foam shoulder strap is more padded than ever and provides maximum cushion and comfort.

If you can’t make it to the course, you can get in some needed practice with one of our picks for the top home golf simulators, which are designed to give you instant feedback and track your results.