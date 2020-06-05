Pro Bowl RB Targeted by Eagles in Free Agency Updates Rumors

The “he said, she said” is getting out of hand. Let’s go straight to the source for a real update.

The Eagles have long been linked to former Falcons star Devonta Freeman in free agency. It was even reported that Philadelphia made an offer to the two-time Pro Bowl running back. The buzz remains that his price tag is too high, at around $4 million per year versus the $1 million the Eagles are willing to dole out.

Well, Freeman has officially chimed in about where negotiations stand. Following a report that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in signing him, Freeman took to Twitter to claim it was false.

“I read in the media that Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested,” Freeman wrote. “A number of teams are interested, but we can’t negotiate through the media, the Buccaneers can reach out to me directly.”

I read in the media that Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested. A number of teams are interested, but we can’t negotiate through the media, the Buccaneers can reach out to me directly .. — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) June 5, 2020

According to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, they don’t appear to be that interested.

Arians on adding Devonta Freeman: If his price tag was reasonable. He's asking for a lot of money and we don't have a lot of money. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) June 4, 2020

The 28-year-old has gone on record saying that he wasn’t going to take a pay cut just to go to a contender. In fact, Freeman is prepared to sit out the entire 2020 season if he doesn’t receive fair-market value. In addition to the Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly offered him an incentive-laden deal worth up to $4 million. Freeman had two years left on the $41.25 million contract extension he inked in 2017 when the Falcons released him.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bigger Role for Boston Scott in 2020?

The majority of offseason chatter has centered around which veteran back the Eagles will add in free agency. But what about looking at the current crop of rushers on the roster? Boston Scott was a breakout star in 2019 and arguably saved the season with his explosive running down the stretch. He’s going to have a role this year, maybe a big one.

According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, the Eagles remain very high on Scott and his spot on the 53-man is a foregone conclusion. The advice for fantasy football owners was to “buy your Boston Scott stock now.”

The Eagles don’t believe how Scott played in December was a mirage or simply a hot streak, but rather an indication he can be a weapon for the offense. Whenever they are on the field for training camp, Scott won’t be competing for a roster spot; he’ll be competing for more of an offensive role. That’s how the Eagles view him. Scott averaged 87.5 yards from scrimmage during the final four games of the regular season, proving himself as a complementary running back to Miles Sanders. It was his first shot at an offensive role in the NFL. It won’t be his last.

Again, this is just one reporter’s opinion but it jives with how the organization’s overall thinking. The Eagles have always valued their diminutive backs, from Chad Hall to Darren Sproles. Scott should have an active role in 2020.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number