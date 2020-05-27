NFL Insider Updates Eagles’ Never-Ending Search for Veteran RB

Carlos Hyde is reportedly off the market. That leaves Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy as the main running back targets for the Eagles in free agency.

While the speculation and rumors have been discussed ad nauseam in this space, it’s certainly worth taking a look when one of the most plugged-in reporters in football mentions the Eagles. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport did just that in a recent interview as he discussed the future of Devonta Freeman. The two-time Pro Bowler was released by Atlanta in March and hasn’t received an offer to his liking. Now Freeman has threatened to retire or sit out the entire 2020 season to prove a point.

“Could he actually retire? Maybe,” Rapoport said on Monday. “But, probably more likely, is at some point realize just to take what he could get, and a team like the Philadelphia Eagles, who would like to add a veteran running back, who wouldn’t like to pay a lot for (him), would make a lot of sense. I also know they have Shady McCoy, one of their old friends, in their sights as well.”

From NFL Now: Former #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman faces a tough reality for a talented veteran, as the prices have plummeted in an offseason like none other. pic.twitter.com/7LgWqO2kVP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2020

Freeman wants an offer in line with the one-year, $4 million deal Hyde took from Seattle. He even posted a now-deleted Twitter rant reading: “I got 10 more years in me,” per Pro Football Talk. “Kill that fake retirement s–t! & Btw F all y’all!”

Freeman could be out of luck in today’s COVID-19 world. It’s interesting to note the mention of McCoy, though. The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher has repeatedly stated his own intentions of returning to the team that drafted him. Adding more intrigue, Philadelphia reportedly “talked” to McCoy after April’s draft. The Eagles aren’t looking to spend more than the $1 million veteran minimum on a veteran running back.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hyde Signs with Seahawks for $4 Million

The Eagles were aggressively pursuing Hyde in free agency but they were reluctant to budge from their $1 million budget. The Seahawks swooped in with a better offer and Philly never countered.

Instead, Hyde will join an injury-prone backfield in Seattle that includes starter Chris Carson and 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny. Both players are coming off season-ending injuries in 2019. Hyde has racked up 5,079 total yards and 35 total touchdowns in six seasons, plus a career-best 1,070 yards last year for Houston.

With Carlos Hyde going to Seattle, Devonta Freeman will wind up elsewhere and Marshawn Lynch is likely headed back to retirement. https://t.co/4u1RzFlqLD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 22, 2020

The Seahawks had also been flirting with franchise favorite Marshawn Lynch. He reportedly only wanted to return to the team he won a Super Bowl for in 2014. He’ll likely head back into retirement now that Hyde is in Seattle.

However, it might be in the Eagles’ best interest to at least dial Lynch’s number. The five-time Pro Bowler was running hard down the stretch last season for the Seahawks. He only averaged 2.8 yards per carry but sniffed the end zone four times in three games.

if marshawn lynch is beast, then on the touchdown run vs the eagles dj fluker was beast master. he fluked him. he fluked him fa real. pic.twitter.com/ErLpEv7Tc4 — kenneth arthur (@KennethArthuRS) January 9, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number