Todd Gurley, Tom Brady Share Same Birthday Today & NFL Hall of Fame Later

August 3 is apparently the day two future NFL Hall of Famers were born, except 15 years apart.

Today Tom Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday and Todd Gurley turns 26. The two are both new and the most popular additions to the NFC South.

Gurley is celebrating by having his first formal practice as an Atlanta Falcon and we hope that Brady follows through with upgrading from his iPhone 6.

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year… https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Gurley Calls Out the Media for No Birthday Wishes

Gurley did he press conference before after practice today and he called them out.

“First of all, none of y’all told me happy birthday yet, so I’m about to be done with this interview,” Gurley said.

How dare y'all not wish @TG3II a happy birthday! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cW7rX67I0W — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 3, 2020

The new 26-year-old also shares the same birthday as teammates Dante Fowler, Jr. and Younghoe Koo; as well as Tyrod Taylor.

Since high school, Gurley has been celebrating his birthday during football camp. Gurley did say this year is more special to him since he’s back in Atlanta.

When asked what he wanted on his special day, Gurley joked he would send AP reporter Charles Odom his address so Odom could send him something through Postmates.

Gurley was also asked about his personal goals for the 2020 season, but he said it’s always been the same for him.

“If you have seen my interviews from the past five years, then you would know I don’t do personal goals,” Gurley said.

“It’s really the cliche answer, I want to get to the Super Bowl, but I’m not worried about that today. I’m not worried about February yet. I’m taking it day-by-day.”

Gurley’s First Debut at Practice

Gurley has been doing his offseason training back in California so he hasn’t had a chance to meet his teammates yet aside from Julio Jones and Matt Ryan.

Since being back he’s been making it a priority to learn his teammates’ names and is getting adjusted to his new franchise. He also had some very positive feedback on his new head coach Dan Quinn.

“I’ve always heard good things about him,” Gurley said. “Whether you’re a starter, backup, whatever. He’s treating everybody the same.”

Happy bday @TG3II !! New Falcons RB makes his debut with the team. pic.twitter.com/wUFzIn2pzN — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 3, 2020

So Why is Brady Stuck in the Stone Age?

It’s not because of financial problems that he is still rocking the iPhone 6 or that he simply doesn’t care about phones. It’s a little more complicated than that.

Do you recall the deflated football allegations that were never really settled?

Well, that’s where this whole rocking an iPhone 6 is leading to. Back in 2015, the NFL insisted on taking Brady’s cell phone for their investigation into illegally relating football. However, Brady’s phone was allegedly smashed to pieces on “accident.” The former New England Patriot also says he gets a new phone every eight months. If he’s smashing his phone fairly often then it would make sense to stick with the older, cheaper version, right?

