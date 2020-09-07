Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings: Can You Trust Antonio Gibson?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Washington running back Antonio Gibson’s meteoric rise up draft boards, and whether he can live up to the hype come game time.
That, plus a former first-round pick being undervalued.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 1 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 1
If you haven’t drafted yet, do yourself a favor and buy as much Josh Jacobs (RB3) stock as possible. The fact that the Raiders second-year back is being selected behind the likes of Miles Sanders (RB11) is certainly a bit puzzling, if not for anything but sheer volume alone. Jacobs averaged nearly 19 rushing attempts per game a season ago. Sanders, on the other hand, carried the rock 13-plus times on just four occasions in 2019.
Jacobs faces off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, who allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season (29.96), and that was with linebacker Luke Kuechly in the lineup. Sanders is still a quality play this week, but Jacobs has a chance to lead all running backs in points.
No one has enjoyed a surge up draft boards quite like Antonio Gibson (RB33) in recent days. Washington appears primed to feature the former Memphis standout in their backfield, or at least that’s what Adrian Peterson told the world upon his release last week.
I’m willing to reach slightly for Gibson in fantasy drafts, as his ceiling is high. Yet, when it comes to plugging him in my lineup, it’s hard to fully commit to a running back who carried the football a grand total of 33-times over his collegiate career. It also doesn’t help that Philadelphia, his opponents this week, allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season.
He’s likely still a viable flex option due to his abilities as a receiver, but don’t be surprised if Bryce Love and Peyton Barber eat into Gibson’s workload in the ground game.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1
Christian McCaffrey CAR
vs. LV
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
@ LAR
3
Josh Jacobs LV
@ CAR
4
Saquon Barkley NYG
vs. PIT
5
Alvin Kamara NO
vs. TB
6
Dalvin Cook MIN
vs. GB
7
Austin Ekeler LAC
@ CIN
8
Joe Mixon CIN
vs. LAC
9
C, Edwards-Helaire KC
vs. HOU
10
Derrick Henry TEN
@ DEN
11
Miles Sanders PHI
@ WAS
12
Mark Ingram II BAL
vs. CLE
13
Kenyan Drake ARI
@ SF
14
David Johnson HOU
@ KC
15
Aaron Jones GB
@ MIN
16
Nick Chubb CLE
@ BAL
17
Todd Gurley ATL
vs. SEA
18
James White NE
vs. MIA
19
Chris Carson SEA
@ ATL
20
Le’Veon Bell NYJ
@ BUF
21
Jonathan Taylor IND
@ JAC
22
James Conner PIT
@ NYG
23
Raheem Mostert SF
vs. ARI
24
Kareem Hunt CLE
@ BAL
25
Melvin Gordon DEN
vs. TEN
26
Devin Singletary BUF
vs. NYJ
27
Leonard Fournette TB
@ NO
28
Tarik Cohen CHI
@ DET
29
Cam Akers LAR
vs. DAL
30
David Montgomery CHI
@ DET
31
Kerryon Johnson DET
vs. CHI
32
Jordan Howard MIA
@ NE
33
Antonio Gibson WAS
vs. PHI
34
Ronald Jones II TB
@ NO
35
Phillip Lindsay DEN
vs. TEN
36
Nyheim Hines IND
@ JAC
37
Sony Michel NE
vs. MIA
38
J.K. Dobbins BAL
vs. CLE
39
Chris Thompson JAC
vs. IND
40
D’Andre Swift DET
vs. CHI
41
Matt Breida MIA
@ NE
42
Marlon Mack IND
@ JAC
43
Zack Moss BUF
vs. NYJ
44
Tevin Coleman SF
vs. ARI
45
Latavius Murray NO
vs. TB
46
Duke Johnson HOU
@ KC
47
Damien Harris NE
vs. MIA
48
Chase Edmonds ARI
@ SF
49
Darrell Henderson LAR
vs. DAL
50
Devine Ozigbo JAC
vs. IND
51
Boston Scott PHI
@ WAS
52
Carlos Hyde SEA
@ ATL
53
Joshua Kelley LAC
@ CIN
54
Alexander Mattison MIN
vs. GB
55
Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
@ NYG
56
Jamaal Williams GB
@ MIN
57
James Robinson JAC
vs. IND
58
Giovani Bernard CIN
vs. LAC
59
Tony Pollard DAL
@ LAR
60
Rex Burkhead NE
vs. MIA
61
A.J. Dillon GB
@ MIN
62
Wayne Gallman NYG
vs. PIT
63
Adrian Peterson DET
@ CHI
64
Jalen Richard LV
@ CAR
65
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
@ NYG
66
Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
@ NO
67
Darrynton Evans TEN
@ DEN
68
Frank Gore NYJ
@ BUF
69
Bryce Love WAS
vs. PHI
70
Brian Hill ATL
vs. SEA
71
Justin Jackson LAC
@ CIN
72
DeeJay Dallas SEA
@ ATL
73
Jerick McKinnon SF
vs. ARI
74
Dion Lewis NYG
vs. PIT
75
Ryquell Armstead JAC COV
vs. IND
76
Lamical Perine NYJ
@ BUF
77
Royce Freeman DEN
vs. TEN
78
Malcolm Brown LAR
vs. DAL
79
Jaylen Samuels PIT
@ NYG
80
Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
@ NE
81
Peyton Barber WAS
vs. PHI
82
Justice Hill BAL
vs. CLE
83
Ito Smith ATL
vs. SEA
