Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings: Can You Trust Antonio Gibson?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Washington running back Antonio Gibson’s meteoric rise up draft boards, and whether he can live up to the hype come game time.

That, plus a former first-round pick being undervalued.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 1

If you haven’t drafted yet, do yourself a favor and buy as much Josh Jacobs (RB3) stock as possible. The fact that the Raiders second-year back is being selected behind the likes of Miles Sanders (RB11) is certainly a bit puzzling, if not for anything but sheer volume alone. Jacobs averaged nearly 19 rushing attempts per game a season ago. Sanders, on the other hand, carried the rock 13-plus times on just four occasions in 2019.

Jacobs faces off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, who allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season (29.96), and that was with linebacker Luke Kuechly in the lineup. Sanders is still a quality play this week, but Jacobs has a chance to lead all running backs in points.

No one has enjoyed a surge up draft boards quite like Antonio Gibson (RB33) in recent days. Washington appears primed to feature the former Memphis standout in their backfield, or at least that’s what Adrian Peterson told the world upon his release last week.

I’m willing to reach slightly for Gibson in fantasy drafts, as his ceiling is high. Yet, when it comes to plugging him in my lineup, it’s hard to fully commit to a running back who carried the football a grand total of 33-times over his collegiate career. It also doesn’t help that Philadelphia, his opponents this week, allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season.

He’s likely still a viable flex option due to his abilities as a receiver, but don’t be surprised if Bryce Love and Peyton Barber eat into Gibson’s workload in the ground game.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. LV 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ LAR 3 Josh Jacobs LV @ CAR 4 Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PIT 5 Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB 6 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. GB 7 Austin Ekeler LAC @ CIN 8 Joe Mixon CIN vs. LAC 9 C, Edwards-Helaire KC vs. HOU 10 Derrick Henry TEN @ DEN 11 Miles Sanders PHI @ WAS 12 Mark Ingram II BAL vs. CLE 13 Kenyan Drake ARI @ SF 14 David Johnson HOU @ KC 15 Aaron Jones GB @ MIN 16 Nick Chubb CLE @ BAL 17 Todd Gurley ATL vs. SEA 18 James White NE vs. MIA 19 Chris Carson SEA @ ATL 20 Le’Veon Bell NYJ @ BUF 21 Jonathan Taylor IND @ JAC 22 James Conner PIT @ NYG 23 Raheem Mostert SF vs. ARI 24 Kareem Hunt CLE @ BAL 25 Melvin Gordon DEN vs. TEN 26 Devin Singletary BUF vs. NYJ 27 Leonard Fournette TB @ NO 28 Tarik Cohen CHI @ DET 29 Cam Akers LAR vs. DAL 30 David Montgomery CHI @ DET 31 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. CHI 32 Jordan Howard MIA @ NE 33 Antonio Gibson WAS vs. PHI 34 Ronald Jones II TB @ NO 35 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. TEN 36 Nyheim Hines IND @ JAC 37 Sony Michel NE vs. MIA 38 J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. CLE 39 Chris Thompson JAC vs. IND 40 D’Andre Swift DET vs. CHI 41 Matt Breida MIA @ NE 42 Marlon Mack IND @ JAC 43 Zack Moss BUF vs. NYJ 44 Tevin Coleman SF vs. ARI 45 Latavius Murray NO vs. TB 46 Duke Johnson HOU @ KC 47 Damien Harris NE vs. MIA 48 Chase Edmonds ARI @ SF 49 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. DAL 50 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs. IND 51 Boston Scott PHI @ WAS 52 Carlos Hyde SEA @ ATL 53 Joshua Kelley LAC @ CIN 54 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. GB 55 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT @ NYG 56 Jamaal Williams GB @ MIN 57 James Robinson JAC vs. IND 58 Giovani Bernard CIN vs. LAC 59 Tony Pollard DAL @ LAR 60 Rex Burkhead NE vs. MIA 61 A.J. Dillon GB @ MIN 62 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. PIT 63 Adrian Peterson DET @ CHI 64 Jalen Richard LV @ CAR 65 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ NYG 66 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB @ NO 67 Darrynton Evans TEN @ DEN 68 Frank Gore NYJ @ BUF 69 Bryce Love WAS vs. PHI 70 Brian Hill ATL vs. SEA 71 Justin Jackson LAC @ CIN 72 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ ATL 73 Jerick McKinnon SF vs. ARI 74 Dion Lewis NYG vs. PIT 75 Ryquell Armstead JAC COV vs. IND 76 Lamical Perine NYJ @ BUF 77 Royce Freeman DEN vs. TEN 78 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. DAL 79 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ NYG 80 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA @ NE 81 Peyton Barber WAS vs. PHI 82 Justice Hill BAL vs. CLE 83 Ito Smith ATL vs. SEA

