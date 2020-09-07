Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings: Can You Trust Antonio Gibson?

Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings: Can You Trust Antonio Gibson?

  • Updated
Fantasy Football RB Rankings Week 1: Can You Trust Antonio Gibson?

Getty Washington RB Antonio Gibson, formerly of the Memphis Tigers, leaps over Gervarrius Owens #32 of the Houston Cougars for a touchdown

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Washington running back Antonio Gibson’s meteoric rise up draft boards, and whether he can live up to the hype come game time.

That, plus a former first-round pick being undervalued.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 1

If you haven’t drafted yet, do yourself a favor and buy as much Josh Jacobs (RB3) stock as possible. The fact that the Raiders second-year back is being selected behind the likes of Miles Sanders (RB11) is certainly a bit puzzling, if not for anything but sheer volume alone. Jacobs averaged nearly 19 rushing attempts per game a season ago. Sanders, on the other hand, carried the rock 13-plus times on just four occasions in 2019.

Jacobs faces off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, who allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season (29.96), and that was with linebacker Luke Kuechly in the lineup. Sanders is still a quality play this week, but Jacobs has a chance to lead all running backs in points.

No one has enjoyed a surge up draft boards quite like Antonio Gibson (RB33) in recent days. Washington appears primed to feature the former Memphis standout in their backfield, or at least that’s what Adrian Peterson told the world upon his release last week.

I’m willing to reach slightly for Gibson in fantasy drafts, as his ceiling is high. Yet, when it comes to plugging him in my lineup, it’s hard to fully commit to a running back who carried the football a grand total of 33-times over his collegiate career. It also doesn’t help that Philadelphia, his opponents this week, allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season.

He’s likely still a viable flex option due to his abilities as a receiver, but don’t be surprised if Bryce Love and Peyton Barber eat into Gibson’s workload in the ground game.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Running Backs TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Christian McCaffrey CAR

    vs. LV

    2

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    @ LAR

    3

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    @ CAR

    4

    		 Saquon Barkley NYG

    vs. PIT

    5

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    vs. TB

    6

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    vs. GB

    7

    		 Austin Ekeler LAC

    @ CIN

    8

    		 Joe Mixon CIN

    vs. LAC

    9

    		 C, Edwards-Helaire KC

    vs. HOU

    10

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    @ DEN

    11

    		 Miles Sanders PHI

    @ WAS

    12

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL

    vs. CLE

    13

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI

    @ SF

    14

    		 David Johnson HOU

    @ KC

    15

    		 Aaron Jones GB

    @ MIN

    16

    		 Nick Chubb CLE

    @ BAL

    17

    		 Todd Gurley ATL

    vs. SEA

    18

    		 James White NE

    vs. MIA

    19

    		 Chris Carson SEA

    @ ATL

    20

    		 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

    @ BUF

    21

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    @ JAC

    22

    		 James Conner PIT

    @ NYG

    23

    		 Raheem Mostert SF

    vs. ARI

    24

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    @ BAL

    25

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    vs. TEN

    26

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    vs. NYJ

    27

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    @ NO

    28

    		 Tarik Cohen CHI

    @ DET

    29

    		 Cam Akers LAR

    vs. DAL

    30

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    @ DET

    31

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    vs. CHI

    32

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    @ NE

    33

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    vs. PHI

    34

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    @ NO

    35

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN

    vs. TEN

    36

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    @ JAC

    37

    		 Sony Michel NE

    vs. MIA

    38

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    vs. CLE

    39

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    vs. IND

    40

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    vs. CHI

    41

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    @ NE

    42

    		 Marlon Mack IND

    @ JAC

    43

    		 Zack Moss BUF

    vs. NYJ

    44

    		 Tevin Coleman SF

    vs. ARI

    45

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    vs. TB

    46

    		 Duke Johnson HOU

    @ KC

    47

    		 Damien Harris NE

    vs. MIA

    48

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    @ SF

    49

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    vs. DAL

    50

    		 Devine Ozigbo JAC

    vs. IND

    51

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    @ WAS

    52

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA

    @ ATL

    53

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    @ CIN

    54

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    vs. GB

    55

    		 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

    @ NYG

    56

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    @ MIN

    57

    		 James Robinson JAC

    vs. IND

    58

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    vs. LAC

    59

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    @ LAR

    60

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    vs. MIA

    61

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    @ MIN

    62

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    vs. PIT

    63

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    @ CHI

    64

    		 Jalen Richard LV

    @ CAR

    65

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    @ NYG

    66

    		 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

    @ NO

    67

    		 Darrynton Evans TEN

    @ DEN

    68

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    @ BUF

    69

    		 Bryce Love WAS

    vs. PHI

    70

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    vs. SEA

    71

    		 Justin Jackson LAC

    @ CIN

    72

    		 DeeJay Dallas SEA

    @ ATL

    73

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    vs. ARI

    74

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    vs. PIT

    75

    		 Ryquell Armstead JAC COV

    vs. IND

    76

    		 Lamical Perine NYJ

    @ BUF

    77

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    vs. TEN

    78

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    vs. DAL

    79

    		 Jaylen Samuels PIT

    @ NYG

    80

    		 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

    @ NE

    81

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    vs. PHI

    82

    		 Justice Hill BAL

    vs. CLE

    83

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    vs. SEA

