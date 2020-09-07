Fantasy Football Week 1 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Worth a Look

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a player who’s been slept on all summer, despite leading the position in fantasy points over the final eight weeks of last season.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 1 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Kicker Outlook Week 1
Robbie Gould (K3) battled injuries last season, but when healthy remained one of the most viable fantasy options at the position. This is further evident by the fact that he averaged the seventh-most fantasy points by a kicker in 2019. Gould will face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, who surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers last season on a per-week basis (8.1).
Younghoe Koo (K7) joined the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of last season. From that point on, he averaged 11.6 fantasy points per game, the most by any kicker over the final eight weeks of the season. Koo will face off against the Seahawks this week who allowed an average of 9.88 fantasy points over nine of their final 12 games last season.
The Chargers activated Michael Badgley (K8) in Week 9 of last year, over the next eight weeks the “Money Badger” would average the 11th-most fantasy points at his position.
This week Badgley will have a plus-matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals who allowed at least seven fantasy points to opposing kickers in all but three games in 2019 and double-digit outings on eight separate occasions. Cinci finished behind just three teams (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins) in terms of most fantasy points surrendered per game to the position.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Kickers TEAM Opp.
1
Harrison Butker KC
vs. HOU
2
Justin Tucker BAL
vs. CLE
3
Robbie Gould SF
vs. ARI
4
Wil Lutz NO
@ TB
5
Greg Zuerlein DAL
@ LAR
6
Jason Myers SEA
@ ATL
7
Younghoe Koo ATL
vs. SEA
8
Michael Badgley LAC
@ CIN
9
Matt Prater DET
vs. CHI
10
Jake Elliott PHI
@ WAS
11
Chris Boswell PIT
@ NYG
12
Dan Bailey MIN
vs. GB
13
Mason Crosby GB
@ MIN
14
Stephen Gostkowski TEN
@ DEN
15
Daniel Carlson LV
@ CAR
16
Joey Slye CAR
vs. LV
17
Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
@ KC
18
Josh Lambo JAC
vs. IND
19
Brandon McManus DEN
vs. TEN
20
Tyler Bass BUF
vs. NYJ
21
Ryan Succop TB
@ NO
22
Zane Gonzalez ARI
@ SF
23
Rodrigo Blankenship IND
@ JAC
24
Austin Seibert CLE
@ BAL
25
Eddy Pineiro CHI
@ DET
26
Sam Sloman LAR
vs. DAL
27
Dustin Hopkins WAS
vs. PHI
28
Graham Gano NYG
vs. PIT
29
Randy Bullock CIN
vs. LAC
30
Jason Sanders MIA
@ NE
31
Sam Ficken NYJ
@ BUF
– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Giants Claim 3 Players, Including Former Dolphins Starter: Report
- Giants a Favorite to Add Ex-Eagles CB With Ties to Team
- Giants Eyeing Reunion with Newly-Released QB: Report
- Giants Release Starting LB in Shocking Move: Report