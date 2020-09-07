Fantasy Football Week 1 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Worth a Look

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a player who’s been slept on all summer, despite leading the position in fantasy points over the final eight weeks of last season.

Kicker Outlook Week 1

Robbie Gould (K3) battled injuries last season, but when healthy remained one of the most viable fantasy options at the position. This is further evident by the fact that he averaged the seventh-most fantasy points by a kicker in 2019. Gould will face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, who surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers last season on a per-week basis (8.1).

Younghoe Koo (K7) joined the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of last season. From that point on, he averaged 11.6 fantasy points per game, the most by any kicker over the final eight weeks of the season. Koo will face off against the Seahawks this week who allowed an average of 9.88 fantasy points over nine of their final 12 games last season.

The Chargers activated Michael Badgley (K8) in Week 9 of last year, over the next eight weeks the “Money Badger” would average the 11th-most fantasy points at his position.

This week Badgley will have a plus-matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals who allowed at least seven fantasy points to opposing kickers in all but three games in 2019 and double-digit outings on eight separate occasions. Cinci finished behind just three teams (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins) in terms of most fantasy points surrendered per game to the position.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

  2. # Kickers TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Harrison Butker KC

    vs. HOU

    2

    		 Justin Tucker BAL

    vs. CLE

    3

    		 Robbie Gould SF

    vs. ARI

    4

    		 Wil Lutz NO

    @ TB

    5

    		 Greg Zuerlein DAL

    @ LAR

    6

    		 Jason Myers SEA

    @ ATL

    7

    		 Younghoe Koo ATL

    vs. SEA

    8

    		 Michael Badgley LAC

    @ CIN

    9

    		 Matt Prater DET

    vs. CHI

    10

    		 Jake Elliott PHI

    @ WAS

    11

    		 Chris Boswell PIT

    @ NYG

    12

    		 Dan Bailey MIN

    vs. GB

    13

    		 Mason Crosby GB

    @ MIN

    14

    		 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

    @ DEN

    15

    		 Daniel Carlson LV

    @ CAR

    16

    		 Joey Slye CAR

    vs. LV

    17

    		 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

    @ KC

    18

    		 Josh Lambo JAC

    vs. IND

    19

    		 Brandon McManus DEN

    vs. TEN

    20

    		 Tyler Bass BUF

    vs. NYJ

    21

    		 Ryan Succop TB

    @ NO

    22

    		 Zane Gonzalez ARI

    @ SF

    23

    		 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

    @ JAC

    24

    		 Austin Seibert CLE

    @ BAL

    25

    		 Eddy Pineiro CHI

    @ DET

    26

    		 Sam Sloman LAR

    vs. DAL

    27

    		 Dustin Hopkins WAS

    vs. PHI

    28

    		 Graham Gano NYG

    vs. PIT

    29

    		 Randy Bullock CIN

    vs. LAC

    30

    		 Jason Sanders MIA

    @ NE

    31

    		 Sam Ficken NYJ

    @ BUF

