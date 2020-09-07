Fantasy Football Week 1 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Worth a Look

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a player who’s been slept on all summer, despite leading the position in fantasy points over the final eight weeks of last season.

Kicker Outlook Week 1

Robbie Gould (K3) battled injuries last season, but when healthy remained one of the most viable fantasy options at the position. This is further evident by the fact that he averaged the seventh-most fantasy points by a kicker in 2019. Gould will face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, who surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers last season on a per-week basis (8.1).

Younghoe Koo (K7) joined the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of last season. From that point on, he averaged 11.6 fantasy points per game, the most by any kicker over the final eight weeks of the season. Koo will face off against the Seahawks this week who allowed an average of 9.88 fantasy points over nine of their final 12 games last season.

The Chargers activated Michael Badgley (K8) in Week 9 of last year, over the next eight weeks the “Money Badger” would average the 11th-most fantasy points at his position.

This week Badgley will have a plus-matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals who allowed at least seven fantasy points to opposing kickers in all but three games in 2019 and double-digit outings on eight separate occasions. Cinci finished behind just three teams (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins) in terms of most fantasy points surrendered per game to the position.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Harrison Butker KC vs. HOU 2 Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE 3 Robbie Gould SF vs. ARI 4 Wil Lutz NO @ TB 5 Greg Zuerlein DAL @ LAR 6 Jason Myers SEA @ ATL 7 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. SEA 8 Michael Badgley LAC @ CIN 9 Matt Prater DET vs. CHI 10 Jake Elliott PHI @ WAS 11 Chris Boswell PIT @ NYG 12 Dan Bailey MIN vs. GB 13 Mason Crosby GB @ MIN 14 Stephen Gostkowski TEN @ DEN 15 Daniel Carlson LV @ CAR 16 Joey Slye CAR vs. LV 17 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ KC 18 Josh Lambo JAC vs. IND 19 Brandon McManus DEN vs. TEN 20 Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYJ 21 Ryan Succop TB @ NO 22 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ SF 23 Rodrigo Blankenship IND @ JAC 24 Austin Seibert CLE @ BAL 25 Eddy Pineiro CHI @ DET 26 Sam Sloman LAR vs. DAL 27 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. PHI 28 Graham Gano NYG vs. PIT 29 Randy Bullock CIN vs. LAC 30 Jason Sanders MIA @ NE 31 Sam Ficken NYJ @ BUF

