Fantasy Football Week 1 Defense Rankings: Patriots Still Elite?

Getty Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we dissect whether the New England Patriots can remain their elite selves. While the Buffalo Bills D/ST is met with a dream matchup.

Defense Outlook Week 1

The Buffalo Bills (DEF1) had a top-10 scoring D/ST unit in fantasy this past season. Chances are they rank within there once again by the end of Week 1. The New York Jets are littered with question marks on offense, as eight of their nine wide receivers have either been ruled out or are currently carrying a questionable tag.

New York surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST last season, headlined by a whopping 52 sacks allowed, fourth-most in football.

No team was hit harder in terms of COVID-19 opt-out decision than the New England Patriots (DEF2). Will the losses of Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung strip the Pats defense of their fantasy football dominance?

New England averaged an absurd 15.6 points per game in 2019, tops amongst all D/STs. While only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surrendered more fantasy points to opposing defenses than the Patriots’ opponents this week, the Miami Dolphins.

Fans will likely remember Ryan Fitzpatrick working his FitzMagic on the Patriots during the final week of last season. What they fail to remember is Fitzpatrick’s -1.84 outing against New England earlier in the year.

The Indianapolis Colts (DEF6) defense was nothing special last season, finishing ranked as the 14th-highest scoring unit in fantasy. They did go out and add Deforest Buckner and Xavier Rhoades this offseason, but the reasoning for their high ranking this week has little to do with those moves and plenty to do with their opponent.

You can call it tanking, you can call it rebuilding, whatever it is, the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t look like a good football team right now. Devine Ozigbo, an undrafted free agent with nine career rushing attempts, appears primed to carry the workload in the Jags run game. While WR DeDe Westbrook continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Defenses TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Bills BUF

    vs. NYJ

    2

    		 Patriots NE

    vs. MIA

    3

    		 Steelers PIT

    @ NYG

    4

    		 49ers SF

    vs. ARI

    5

    		 Ravens BAL

    vs. CLE

    6

    		 Colts IND

    @ JAC

    7

    		 Eagles PHI

    @ WAS

    8

    		 Chargers LAC

    @ CIN

    9

    		 Bears CHI

    @ DET

    10

    		 Broncos DEN

    vs. TEN

    11

    		 Titans TEN

    @ DEN

    12

    		 Seahawks SEA

    @ ATL

    13

    		 Chiefs KC

    vs. HOU

    14

    		 Vikings MIN

    vs. GB

    15

    		 Lions DET

    vs. CHI

    16

    		 Saints NO

    vs. TB

    17

    		 Cowboys DAL

    @ LAR

    18

    		 Raiders LV

    @ CAR

    19

    		 Rams LAR

    vs. DAL

    20

    		 Jets NYJ

    @ BUF

    21

    		 Falcons ATL

    vs. SEA

    22

    		 Packers GB

    @ MIN

    23

    		 Washington WAS

    vs. PHI

    24

    		 Bengals CIN

    vs. LAC

    25

    		 Buccaneers TB

    @ NO

    26

    		 Jaguars JAC

    vs. IND

    27

    		 Panthers CAR

    vs. LV

    28

    		 Dolphins MIA

    @ NE

    29

    		 Giants NYG

    vs. PIT

    30

    		 Cardinals ARI

    @ SF

    31

    		 Browns CLE

    @ BAL

    32

    		 Texans HOU

    @ KC

