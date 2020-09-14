Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense Rankings: Saints Here to Stay?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we dissect whether the New Orleans Saints can keep up their stellar play from Week 1. Plus, should Ravens D/ST fantasy owners be concerned about this week’s matchup against Deshaun Watson? All this and more, below.

Defense Outlook Week 2

The San Franciso 49ers (DEF1) laid a dud in Week 1, scoring the seventh-fewest fantasy points among D/ST to take the field this past Sunday. Certainly not the type of production you look for in a unit that was likely the first defense off most draft boards. But don’t fear, they should bounce back brilliantly in Week 2.

The Jets offense was atrocious in Week 1. Even worse for Gang Green, Le’Veon Bell may not be in their lineup this coming week as he battles a hamstring injury. The Jets were just one of four teams in 2019 to surrender an average of 10-plus points per game to opposing D/STs.

Baltimore Ravens (DEF3) fantasy owners, don’t overthink yourselves in Week 2. The Ravens D/ST still deserves a spot in your starting lineups despite a matchup with Deshaun Watson. The Texans surrendered four sacks, one interception and 7.0 fantasy points to Kansas City in Week 1. Furthermore, Baltimore demolished Houston a season ago to the tune of 41-7. In that game, the Ravens DEF racked up 15.0 fantasy points while Watson failed to crack 170 yards passing.

The New Orleans Saints (DEF10) ruined Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut in Week 1, picking the QB off twice on their way to 17.0 fantasy points, most amongst all D/ST this past week. I wouldn’t expect the same type of production this coming week, as the Raiders are very sound on offense, evident by the fact that Derek Carr ranked second in the NFL a season ago in completion percentage.

The Saints should still limit Vegas’ offensive output in Week 2, making them a low-end starting option in all leagues. However, with Josh Jacobs likely to man a heavy workload on the ground, the potential of New Orleans converting turnovers into points is greatly limited, capping their ceiling.

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks ] Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 49ers SF @ NYJ 2 Bills BUF @ MIA 3 Ravens BAL @ HOU 4 Steelers PIT vs. DEN 5 Chiefs KC @ LAC 6 Rams LAR @ PHI 7 Eagles PHI vs. LAR 8 Bears CHI vs. NYG 9 Titans TEN vs. JAC 10 Saints NO @ LV 11 Patriots NE @ SEA 12 Seahawks SEA vs. NE 13 Broncos DEN @ PIT 14 Vikings MIN @ IND 15 Cowboys DAL vs. ATL 16 Bengals CIN @ CLE 17 Buccaneers TB vs. CAR 18 Browns CLE vs. CIN 19 Packers GB vs. DET 20 Giants NYG @ CHi 21 Colts IND vs. MIN 22 Cardinals ARI vs. WAS 23 Jaguars JAC @ TEN 24 Dolphins MIA vs. BUF 25 Jets NYJ vs. SF 26 Lions DET @ GB 27 Washington WAS @ ARI 28 Raiders LV vs. NO 29 Panthers CAR @ TB 30 Falcons ATL @ DAL 31 Chargers LAC vs. KC 32 Texans HOU vs. BAL