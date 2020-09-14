Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense Rankings: Saints Here to Stay?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we dissect whether the New Orleans Saints can keep up their stellar play from Week 1. Plus, should Ravens D/ST fantasy owners be concerned about this week’s matchup against Deshaun Watson? All this and more, below.
Defense Outlook Week 2
The San Franciso 49ers (DEF1) laid a dud in Week 1, scoring the seventh-fewest fantasy points among D/ST to take the field this past Sunday. Certainly not the type of production you look for in a unit that was likely the first defense off most draft boards. But don’t fear, they should bounce back brilliantly in Week 2.
The Jets offense was atrocious in Week 1. Even worse for Gang Green, Le’Veon Bell may not be in their lineup this coming week as he battles a hamstring injury. The Jets were just one of four teams in 2019 to surrender an average of 10-plus points per game to opposing D/STs.
Baltimore Ravens (DEF3) fantasy owners, don’t overthink yourselves in Week 2. The Ravens D/ST still deserves a spot in your starting lineups despite a matchup with Deshaun Watson. The Texans surrendered four sacks, one interception and 7.0 fantasy points to Kansas City in Week 1. Furthermore, Baltimore demolished Houston a season ago to the tune of 41-7. In that game, the Ravens DEF racked up 15.0 fantasy points while Watson failed to crack 170 yards passing.
The New Orleans Saints (DEF10) ruined Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut in Week 1, picking the QB off twice on their way to 17.0 fantasy points, most amongst all D/ST this past week. I wouldn’t expect the same type of production this coming week, as the Raiders are very sound on offense, evident by the fact that Derek Carr ranked second in the NFL a season ago in completion percentage.
The Saints should still limit Vegas’ offensive output in Week 2, making them a low-end starting option in all leagues. However, with Josh Jacobs likely to man a heavy workload on the ground, the potential of New Orleans converting turnovers into points is greatly limited, capping their ceiling.
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Defenses TEAM Opp.
1
49ers SF
@ NYJ
2
Bills BUF
@ MIA
3
Ravens BAL
@ HOU
4
Steelers PIT
vs. DEN
5
Chiefs KC
@ LAC
6
Rams LAR
@ PHI
7
Eagles PHI
vs. LAR
8
Bears CHI
vs. NYG
9
Titans TEN
vs. JAC
10
Saints NO
@ LV
11
Patriots NE
@ SEA
12
Seahawks SEA
vs. NE
13
Broncos DEN
@ PIT
14
Vikings MIN
@ IND
15
Cowboys DAL
vs. ATL
16
Bengals CIN
@ CLE
17
Buccaneers TB
vs. CAR
18
Browns CLE
vs. CIN
19
Packers GB
vs. DET
20
Giants NYG
@ CHi
21
Colts IND
vs. MIN
22
Cardinals ARI
vs. WAS
23
Jaguars JAC
@ TEN
24
Dolphins MIA
vs. BUF
25
Jets NYJ
vs. SF
26
Lions DET
@ GB
27
Washington WAS
@ ARI
28
Raiders LV
vs. NO
29
Panthers CAR
@ TB
30
Falcons ATL
@ DAL
31
Chargers LAC
vs. KC
32
Texans HOU
vs. BAL
