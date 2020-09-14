Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense Rankings: Saints Here to Stay?

Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense Rankings: Saints Here to Stay?

Getty Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we dissect whether the New Orleans Saints can keep up their stellar play from Week 1. Plus, should Ravens D/ST fantasy owners be concerned about this week’s matchup against Deshaun Watson? All this and more, below.

Defense Outlook Week 2

The San Franciso 49ers (DEF1) laid a dud in Week 1, scoring the seventh-fewest fantasy points among D/ST to take the field this past Sunday. Certainly not the type of production you look for in a unit that was likely the first defense off most draft boards. But don’t fear, they should bounce back brilliantly in Week 2.

The Jets offense was atrocious in Week 1. Even worse for Gang Green, Le’Veon Bell may not be in their lineup this coming week as he battles a hamstring injury. The Jets were just one of four teams in 2019 to surrender an average of 10-plus points per game to opposing D/STs.

Baltimore Ravens (DEF3) fantasy owners, don’t overthink yourselves in Week 2. The Ravens D/ST still deserves a spot in your starting lineups despite a matchup with Deshaun Watson. The Texans surrendered four sacks, one interception and 7.0 fantasy points to Kansas City in Week 1. Furthermore, Baltimore demolished Houston a season ago to the tune of 41-7. In that game, the Ravens DEF racked up 15.0 fantasy points while Watson failed to crack 170 yards passing.

The New Orleans Saints (DEF10) ruined Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut in Week 1, picking the QB off twice on their way to 17.0 fantasy points, most amongst all D/ST this past week. I wouldn’t expect the same type of production this coming week, as the Raiders are very sound on offense, evident by the fact that Derek Carr ranked second in the NFL a season ago in completion percentage.

The Saints should still limit Vegas’ offensive output in Week 2, making them a low-end starting option in all leagues. However, with Josh Jacobs likely to man a heavy workload on the ground, the potential of New Orleans converting turnovers into points is greatly limited, capping their ceiling.

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

  2. # Defenses TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 49ers SF

    @ NYJ

    2

    		 Bills BUF

    @ MIA

    3

    		 Ravens BAL

    @ HOU

    4

    		 Steelers PIT

    vs. DEN

    5

    		 Chiefs KC

    @ LAC

    6

    		 Rams LAR

    @ PHI

    7

    		 Eagles PHI

    vs. LAR

    8

    		 Bears CHI

    vs. NYG

    9

    		 Titans TEN

    vs. JAC

    10

    		 Saints NO

    @ LV

    11

    		 Patriots NE

    @ SEA

    12

    		 Seahawks SEA

    vs. NE

    13

    		 Broncos DEN

    @ PIT

    14

    		 Vikings MIN

    @ IND

    15

    		 Cowboys DAL

    vs. ATL

    16

    		 Bengals CIN

    @ CLE

    17

    		 Buccaneers TB

    vs. CAR

    18

    		 Browns CLE

    vs. CIN

    19

    		 Packers GB

    vs. DET

    20

    		 Giants NYG

    @ CHi

    21

    		 Colts IND

    vs. MIN

    22

    		 Cardinals ARI

    vs. WAS

    23

    		 Jaguars JAC

    @ TEN

    24

    		 Dolphins MIA

    vs. BUF

    25

    		 Jets NYJ

    vs. SF

    26

    		 Lions DET

    @ GB

    27

    		 Washington WAS

    @ ARI

    28

    		 Raiders LV

    vs. NO

    29

    		 Panthers CAR

    @ TB

    30

    		 Falcons ATL

    @ DAL

    31

    		 Chargers LAC

    vs. KC

    32

    		 Texans HOU

    vs. BAL

