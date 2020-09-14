Fantasy Football Week 2 WR Rankings: Is Robby Anderson Legit?

Fantasy Football Week 2 WR Rankings: Is Robby Anderson Legit?

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 2

Getty Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers makes a catch in front of Clelin Ferrell #96 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Robby Anderson can keep up his strong play and if Mike Evans can bounce back from a down week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 2

You can tell by his ranking that I’m not quite sold on Robby Anderson (WR39) as a reliable fantasy play quite yet. A quick glimpse at NFL Redzone this past Sunday should be all you need to realize that Anderson has clearly seen his surrounding cast elevated in his move from New York to Carolina.

With that said, Anderson still remains the boom-or-bust player that we grew to know with Gang Green. His six reception, 115 yard, 25.5 fantasy point performance is certainly eye-catching on the surface. However, eliminate a 75-yard touchdown where the defender slipped, and Anderson finishes the day with just 40 yards receiving.

Still, Anderson has plenty going his way, for starters, he’s always a threat to take it to the house. Second, he saw a solid six targets come his way in Week 1. Finally, he out-snapped fellow Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel (55 to 50) on the day. Unfortunately, a matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 2 limits his ceiling. Since Week 14 of last year, the Bucs have surrendered just two receiving touchdowns to wide receivers.

Mike Evans (WR13) caught just one pass in Week 1. Thankfully for fantasy owners that lone reception equated to a touchdown. I wouldn’t look too much into Tampa’s struggles from this past Sunday, as they were mostly mental miscues that can be fixed. As long as Evans is healthy, he remains a rock-solid WR2. Evans averaged 15.35 fantasy points vs. Carolina a season ago and that was when top cornerback, James Bradberry, was still with the Panthers. 

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 Davante Adams GB

vs. DET

2

 Michael Thomas NO

@ LV

3

 Julio Jones ATL

@ DAL

4

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

vs. WAS

5

 Adam Thielen MIN

@ IND

6

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. CAR

7

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ LAC

8

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. ATL

9

 Robert Woods LAR

@ PHI

10

 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

@ GB

11

 Calvin Ridley ATL

@ DAL

12

 J. Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. DEN

13

 Mike Evans TB

vs. CAR

14

 Allen Robinson CHI

vs. NYG

15

 Stefon Diggs BUF

@ MIA

16

 Julian Edelman NE

@ SEA

17

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

vs. CIN

18

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ PHI

19

 D.J. Moore CAR

@ TB

20

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. JAC

21

 Parris Campbell IND

vs. MIN

22

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ HOU

23

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. KC

24

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ ARI

25

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

vs. NE

26

 Courtland Sutton DEN INJ

@ PIT

27

 Sammy Watkins KC

@ LAC

28

 D.J. Chark JAC

@ TEN

29

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. SF

30

 T.Y. Hilton IND

vs. MIN

31

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. NE

32

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. CIN

33

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. NYG

34

 A.J. Green CIN

@ CLE

35

 Darius Slayton NYG

@ CHI

36

 Russell Gage ATL

@ DAL

37

 Tyler Boyd CIN

@ CLE

38

 John Brown BUF

@ MIA

39

 Robby Anderson CAR

@ TB

40

 Sterling Shepard NYG

@ CHI

41

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. ATL

42

 DeVante Parker MIA INJ

vs. BUF

43

 Danny Amendola DET

@ GB

44

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. KC

45

 Marvin Jones DET

@ GB

46

 Henry Ruggs III LV

vs. NO

47

 Brandin Cooks HOU

vs. BAL

48

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. DEN

49

 Golden Tate NYG

@ CHI

50

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

@ TEN

51

 Will Fuller HOU

vs. BAL

52

 Greg Ward PHI

vs. LAR

53

 N’Keal Harry NE

@ SEA

54

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

vs. ATL

55

 Keelan Cole JAC

@ TEN

56

 Olabisi Johnson MIN

@ IND

57

 Jalen Reagor PHI

vs. LAR

58

 Emmanuel Sanders NO

@ LV

59

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. WAS

60

 Jerry Jeudy DEN

@ PIT

61

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. DET

62

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ LAC

63

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ LAC

64

 Preston Williams MIA

vs. BUF

65

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. DET

66

 Steven Sims Jr, WAS

@ ARI

67

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. WAS

68

 Brandon Aiyuk SF INJ

@ NYJ

69

 Willie Snead IV BAL

@ HOU

70

 Justin Jefferson MIN

@ IND

71

 DeSean Jackson PHI

vs. LAR

72

 Randall Cobb HOU

vs. BAL

73

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ MIA

74

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ TB

75

 David Moore SEA

vs. NE

76

 Quintez Cephus DET

@ GB

77

 Jakeem Grant MIA

vs. BUF

78

 Breshad Perriman NYJ

vs. SF

79

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ HOU

80

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

vs. MIN

81

 Hunter Renfrow LV

vs. NO

82

 Kendrick Bourne SF

@ NYJ

83

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. JAC

84

 Bryan Edwards LV

vs. NO

85

 Javon Wims CHI

vs. NYG

86

 Dontrelle Inman WAS

@ ARI

87

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. MIN

88

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

vs. NYG

89

 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

@ MIA

90

 Danell Mooney CHI

vs. NYG

91

 KJ Hamler DEN

@ PIT

92

 James Washington PIT

vs. DEN

93

 Van Jefferson LAR

@ PHI

94

 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ

vs. SF

95

 John Ross CIN

@ CLE

96

 Chase Claypool PIT

vs. DEN

97

 Tee Higgins CIN

@ CLE

98

 A. Gandy-Golden WAS

@ ARI

99

 Josh Reynolds LAR

@ PHI

100

 Adam Humphries TEN

vs. JAC

