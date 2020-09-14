Fantasy Football Week 2 WR Rankings: Is Robby Anderson Legit?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Robby Anderson can keep up his strong play and if Mike Evans can bounce back from a down week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 2

You can tell by his ranking that I’m not quite sold on Robby Anderson (WR39) as a reliable fantasy play quite yet. A quick glimpse at NFL Redzone this past Sunday should be all you need to realize that Anderson has clearly seen his surrounding cast elevated in his move from New York to Carolina.

With that said, Anderson still remains the boom-or-bust player that we grew to know with Gang Green. His six reception, 115 yard, 25.5 fantasy point performance is certainly eye-catching on the surface. However, eliminate a 75-yard touchdown where the defender slipped, and Anderson finishes the day with just 40 yards receiving.

Still, Anderson has plenty going his way, for starters, he’s always a threat to take it to the house. Second, he saw a solid six targets come his way in Week 1. Finally, he out-snapped fellow Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel (55 to 50) on the day. Unfortunately, a matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 2 limits his ceiling. Since Week 14 of last year, the Bucs have surrendered just two receiving touchdowns to wide receivers.

Mike Evans (WR13) caught just one pass in Week 1. Thankfully for fantasy owners that lone reception equated to a touchdown. I wouldn’t look too much into Tampa’s struggles from this past Sunday, as they were mostly mental miscues that can be fixed. As long as Evans is healthy, he remains a rock-solid WR2. Evans averaged 15.35 fantasy points vs. Carolina a season ago and that was when top cornerback, James Bradberry, was still with the Panthers.

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Davante Adams GB vs. DET 2 Michael Thomas NO @ LV 3 Julio Jones ATL @ DAL 4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs. WAS 5 Adam Thielen MIN @ IND 6 Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR 7 Tyreek Hill KC @ LAC 8 Amari Cooper DAL vs. ATL 9 Robert Woods LAR @ PHI 10 Kenny Golladay DET INJ @ GB 11 Calvin Ridley ATL @ DAL 12 J. Smith-Schuster PIT vs. DEN 13 Mike Evans TB vs. CAR 14 Allen Robinson CHI vs. NYG 15 Stefon Diggs BUF @ MIA 16 Julian Edelman NE @ SEA 17 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. CIN 18 Cooper Kupp LAR @ PHI 19 D.J. Moore CAR @ TB 20 A.J. Brown TEN vs. JAC 21 Parris Campbell IND vs. MIN 22 Marquise Brown BAL @ HOU 23 Keenan Allen LAC vs. KC 24 Terry McLaurin WAS @ ARI 25 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. NE 26 Courtland Sutton DEN INJ @ PIT 27 Sammy Watkins KC @ LAC 28 D.J. Chark JAC @ TEN 29 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. SF 30 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. MIN 31 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NE 32 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. CIN 33 Anthony Miller CHI vs. NYG 34 A.J. Green CIN @ CLE 35 Darius Slayton NYG @ CHI 36 Russell Gage ATL @ DAL 37 Tyler Boyd CIN @ CLE 38 John Brown BUF @ MIA 39 Robby Anderson CAR @ TB 40 Sterling Shepard NYG @ CHI 41 Michael Gallup DAL vs. ATL 42 DeVante Parker MIA INJ vs. BUF 43 Danny Amendola DET @ GB 44 Mike Williams LAC vs. KC 45 Marvin Jones DET @ GB 46 Henry Ruggs III LV vs. NO 47 Brandin Cooks HOU vs. BAL 48 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. DEN 49 Golden Tate NYG @ CHI 50 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ TEN 51 Will Fuller HOU vs. BAL 52 Greg Ward PHI vs. LAR 53 N’Keal Harry NE @ SEA 54 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. ATL 55 Keelan Cole JAC @ TEN 56 Olabisi Johnson MIN @ IND 57 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. LAR 58 Emmanuel Sanders NO @ LV 59 Christian Kirk ARI vs. WAS 60 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ PIT 61 Allen Lazard GB vs. DET 62 Demarcus Robinson KC @ LAC 63 Mecole Hardman KC @ LAC 64 Preston Williams MIA vs. BUF 65 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. DET 66 Steven Sims Jr, WAS @ ARI 67 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. WAS 68 Brandon Aiyuk SF INJ @ NYJ 69 Willie Snead IV BAL @ HOU 70 Justin Jefferson MIN @ IND 71 DeSean Jackson PHI vs. LAR 72 Randall Cobb HOU vs. BAL 73 Cole Beasley BUF @ MIA 74 Curtis Samuel CAR @ TB 75 David Moore SEA vs. NE 76 Quintez Cephus DET @ GB 77 Jakeem Grant MIA vs. BUF 78 Breshad Perriman NYJ vs. SF 79 Miles Boykin BAL @ HOU 80 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. MIN 81 Hunter Renfrow LV vs. NO 82 Kendrick Bourne SF @ NYJ 83 Corey Davis TEN vs. JAC 84 Bryan Edwards LV vs. NO 85 Javon Wims CHI vs. NYG 86 Dontrelle Inman WAS @ ARI 87 Zach Pascal IND vs. MIN 88 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI vs. NYG 89 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ MIA 90 Danell Mooney CHI vs. NYG 91 KJ Hamler DEN @ PIT 92 James Washington PIT vs. DEN 93 Van Jefferson LAR @ PHI 94 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ vs. SF 95 John Ross CIN @ CLE 96 Chase Claypool PIT vs. DEN 97 Tee Higgins CIN @ CLE 98 A. Gandy-Golden WAS @ ARI 99 Josh Reynolds LAR @ PHI 100 Adam Humphries TEN vs. JAC