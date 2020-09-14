Fantasy Football Week 2 WR Rankings: Is Robby Anderson Legit?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Robby Anderson can keep up his strong play and if Mike Evans can bounce back from a down week.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 2
You can tell by his ranking that I’m not quite sold on Robby Anderson (WR39) as a reliable fantasy play quite yet. A quick glimpse at NFL Redzone this past Sunday should be all you need to realize that Anderson has clearly seen his surrounding cast elevated in his move from New York to Carolina.
With that said, Anderson still remains the boom-or-bust player that we grew to know with Gang Green. His six reception, 115 yard, 25.5 fantasy point performance is certainly eye-catching on the surface. However, eliminate a 75-yard touchdown where the defender slipped, and Anderson finishes the day with just 40 yards receiving.
Still, Anderson has plenty going his way, for starters, he’s always a threat to take it to the house. Second, he saw a solid six targets come his way in Week 1. Finally, he out-snapped fellow Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel (55 to 50) on the day. Unfortunately, a matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 2 limits his ceiling. Since Week 14 of last year, the Bucs have surrendered just two receiving touchdowns to wide receivers.
Mike Evans (WR13) caught just one pass in Week 1. Thankfully for fantasy owners that lone reception equated to a touchdown. I wouldn’t look too much into Tampa’s struggles from this past Sunday, as they were mostly mental miscues that can be fixed. As long as Evans is healthy, he remains a rock-solid WR2. Evans averaged 15.35 fantasy points vs. Carolina a season ago and that was when top cornerback, James Bradberry, was still with the Panthers.
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
-
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. DET
|
2
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ LV
|
3
|Julio Jones ATL
|
@ DAL
|
4
|DeAndre Hopkins ARI
|
vs. WAS
|
5
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
@ IND
|
6
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. CAR
|
7
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ LAC
|
8
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. ATL
|
9
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ PHI
|
10
|Kenny Golladay DET INJ
|
@ GB
|
11
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
@ DAL
|
12
|J. Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. DEN
|
13
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. CAR
|
14
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
15
|Stefon Diggs BUF
|
@ MIA
|
16
|Julian Edelman NE
|
@ SEA
|
17
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
18
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ PHI
|
19
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
@ TB
|
20
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
21
|Parris Campbell IND
|
vs. MIN
|
22
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ HOU
|
23
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. KC
|
24
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ ARI
|
25
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
vs. NE
|
26
|Courtland Sutton DEN INJ
|
@ PIT
|
27
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
@ LAC
|
28
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
@ TEN
|
29
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. SF
|
30
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
vs. MIN
|
31
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. NE
|
32
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
33
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
34
|A.J. Green CIN
|
@ CLE
|
35
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ CHI
|
36
|Russell Gage ATL
|
@ DAL
|
37
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
@ CLE
|
38
|John Brown BUF
|
@ MIA
|
39
|Robby Anderson CAR
|
@ TB
|
40
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
@ CHI
|
41
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. ATL
|
42
|DeVante Parker MIA INJ
|
vs. BUF
|
43
|Danny Amendola DET
|
@ GB
|
44
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. KC
|
45
|Marvin Jones DET
|
@ GB
|
46
|Henry Ruggs III LV
|
vs. NO
|
47
|Brandin Cooks HOU
|
vs. BAL
|
48
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. DEN
|
49
|Golden Tate NYG
|
@ CHI
|
50
|Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
|
@ TEN
|
51
|Will Fuller HOU
|
vs. BAL
|
52
|Greg Ward PHI
|
vs. LAR
|
53
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
@ SEA
|
54
|CeeDee Lamb DAL
|
vs. ATL
|
55
|Keelan Cole JAC
|
@ TEN
|
56
|Olabisi Johnson MIN
|
@ IND
|
57
|Jalen Reagor PHI
|
vs. LAR
|
58
|Emmanuel Sanders NO
|
@ LV
|
59
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. WAS
|
60
|Jerry Jeudy DEN
|
@ PIT
|
61
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. DET
|
62
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ LAC
|
63
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ LAC
|
64
|Preston Williams MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
65
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. DET
|
66
|Steven Sims Jr, WAS
|
@ ARI
|
67
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. WAS
|
68
|Brandon Aiyuk SF INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
69
|Willie Snead IV BAL
|
@ HOU
|
70
|Justin Jefferson MIN
|
@ IND
|
71
|DeSean Jackson PHI
|
vs. LAR
|
72
|Randall Cobb HOU
|
vs. BAL
|
73
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ MIA
|
74
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ TB
|
75
|David Moore SEA
|
vs. NE
|
76
|Quintez Cephus DET
|
@ GB
|
77
|Jakeem Grant MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
78
|Breshad Perriman NYJ
|
vs. SF
|
79
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ HOU
|
80
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND
|
vs. MIN
|
81
|Hunter Renfrow LV
|
vs. NO
|
82
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
@ NYJ
|
83
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
84
|Bryan Edwards LV
|
vs. NO
|
85
|Javon Wims CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
86
|Dontrelle Inman WAS
|
@ ARI
|
87
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. MIN
|
88
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
89
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF
|
@ MIA
|
90
|Danell Mooney CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
91
|KJ Hamler DEN
|
@ PIT
|
92
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. DEN
|
93
|Van Jefferson LAR
|
@ PHI
|
94
|Denzel Mims NYJ INJ
|
vs. SF
|
95
|John Ross CIN
|
@ CLE
|
96
|Chase Claypool PIT
|
vs. DEN
|
97
|Tee Higgins CIN
|
@ CLE
|
98
|A. Gandy-Golden WAS
|
@ ARI
|
99
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
@ PHI
|
100
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
vs. JAC
