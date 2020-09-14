Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings: Malcolm Brown, Nyheim Hines Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the budding fantasy values of Los Angeles Rams‘ Malcolm Brown and Indianapolis Colts‘ Nyheim Hines.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 2
I’ll toot my own horn here for a moment and note that I had Nyheim Hines (RB14) as one of my preseason top-three RB sleepers for 2020. However, a potential season-ending injury to Marlon Mack may lead to Hines completely demolishing any perceived ceiling I would have envisioned for him.
Hines was grossly underutilized a season ago, just one year removed from ranking seventh amongst all RBs in targets (81). That was bound to change this year with Phillip Rivers at the helm, as Rivers-led offenses have had a RB rank within the top-seven of most targeted players at their position in two of the past three seasons. If Week 1 is any indication, Hines (eight targets) may very well make it three out of the last four.
Yet, more important than anything was his usage in the run game. Jonathan Taylor out-attempted Hines just nine-to-seven. Expect Hines’ usage to grow as the Colts continue to operate out of the shotgun. Furthermore, the Vikings allowed nine receptions to Packers RBs in Week 1 and an average of nine targets to the position dating back to Week 13 of last year.
Malcolm Brown (RB26) will likely find himself a tad higher on other rankings this coming week. However, Cam Akers is still the player Los Angles would like to assume the workload in their backfield sooner rather than later. Brown only out-attempted Akers by four rushes this past Sunday night. Obviously, Brown was the more effective, averaging 4.4 ypc and scoring twice.
Brown has a welcoming matchup in Week 2 vs. a Washington defense who surrendered two touchdowns to Peyton Barber in Week 1 and allowed the third-most points to the position a season ago. He’s a viable flex-start, but his ceiling is vastly limited if he fails to find the end zone.
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1
Christian McCaffrey CAR
@ TB
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
vs. ATL
3
Saquon Barkley NYG
@ CHI
4
Alvin Kamara NO
@ LV
5
Josh Jacobs LV
vs. NO
6
Derrick Henry TEN
vs. JAC
7
Dalvin Cook MIN
@ IND
8
C, Edwards-Helaire KC
@ LAC
9
Austin Ekeler LAC
vs. KC
10
Joe Mixon CIN
@ CLE
11
Miles Sanders PHI INJ
vs. LAR
12
Raheem Mostert SF
@ NYJ
13
Aaron Jones GB
vs. DET
14
Nyheim Hines IND
vs. MIN
15
Kenyan Drake ARI
vs. WAS
16
Nick Chubb CLE
vs. CIN
17
Todd Gurley ATL
@ DAL
18
Chris Carson SEA
vs. NE
19
James Conner PIT
vs. DEN
20
David Johnson HOU
vs. BAL
21
Kareem Hunt CLE
vs. CIN
22
Ronald Jones II TB
vs. CAR
23
Mark Ingram II BAL
@ HOU
24
Devin Singletary BUF
@ MIA
25
David Montgomery CHI
vs. NYG
26
Malcolm Brown LAR
@ PHI
27
James White NE
@ SEA
28
Jonathan Taylor IND
vs. MIN
29
Melvin Gordon DEN
@ PIT
30
Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ
vs. SF
31
James Robinson JAC
@ TEN
32
J.K. Dobbins BAL
@ HOU
33
Leonard Fournette TB
vs. CAR
34
Phillip Lindsay DEN
@ PIT
35
Adrian Peterson DET
@ GB
36
Zack Moss BUF
@ MIA
37
Cam Akers LAR
@ PHI
38
D’Andre Swift DET
@ GB
39
Sony Michel NE
@ SEA
40
Latavius Murray NO
@ LV
41
Boston Scott PHI
vs. LAR
42
Tarik Cohen CHI
vs. NYG
43
Chase Edmonds ARI
vs. WAS
44
Antonio Gibson WAS
@ ARI
45
Carlos Hyde SEA
vs. NE
46
Frank Gore NYJ
vs. SF
47
Myles Gaskin MIA
vs. BUF
48
Peyton Barber WAS
@ ARI
49
Joshua Kelley LAC
vs. KC
50
Jordan Howard MIA
vs. BUF
51
Duke Johnson HOU INJ
vs. BAL
52
Jerick McKinnon SF
@ NYJ
53
Chris Thompson JAC
@ TEN
54
Alexander Mattison MIN
@ IND
55
Jamaal Williams GB
vs. DET
56
Kerryon Johnson DET
@ GB
57
Matt Breida MIA
vs. BUF
58
Rex Burkhead NE
@ SEA
59
Devontae Booker LV
vs. NO
60
Giovani Bernard CIN
@ CLE
61
Patrick Laird MIA
vs. BUF
62
Tevin Coleman SF
@ NYJ
63
Wayne Gallman NYG
@ CHI
64
J.J. Taylor NE
@ SEA
65
A.J. Dillon GB
vs. DET
66
Darrell Henderson LAR
@ PHI
67
Tony Pollard DAL
vs. ATL
68
Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
vs. DEN
69
Brian Hill ATL
@ DAL
70
Corey Clement PHI
vs. LAR
71
Kyle Juszczyk SF
@ NYJ
72
Tyler Ervin GB
vs. DET
73
Jalen Richard LV
vs. NO
74
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
vs. DEN
75
LeSean McCoy TB
vs. CAR
76
Darrynton Evans TEN
vs. JAC
77
Justin Jackson LAC
vs. KC
78
DeeJay Dallas SEA
vs. NE
79
Dion Lewis NYG
@ CHI
80
Josh Adams NYJ
vs. SF
81
Royce Freeman DEN
@ PIT
82
Jaylen Samuels PIT
vs. DEN
83
Gus Edwards BAL
@ HOU
84
Ito Smith ATL
@ DAL
