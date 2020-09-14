Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings: Malcolm Brown, Nyheim Hines Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the budding fantasy values of Los Angeles Rams‘ Malcolm Brown and Indianapolis Colts‘ Nyheim Hines.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 2

I’ll toot my own horn here for a moment and note that I had Nyheim Hines (RB14) as one of my preseason top-three RB sleepers for 2020. However, a potential season-ending injury to Marlon Mack may lead to Hines completely demolishing any perceived ceiling I would have envisioned for him.

Hines was grossly underutilized a season ago, just one year removed from ranking seventh amongst all RBs in targets (81). That was bound to change this year with Phillip Rivers at the helm, as Rivers-led offenses have had a RB rank within the top-seven of most targeted players at their position in two of the past three seasons. If Week 1 is any indication, Hines (eight targets) may very well make it three out of the last four.

Yet, more important than anything was his usage in the run game. Jonathan Taylor out-attempted Hines just nine-to-seven. Expect Hines’ usage to grow as the Colts continue to operate out of the shotgun. Furthermore, the Vikings allowed nine receptions to Packers RBs in Week 1 and an average of nine targets to the position dating back to Week 13 of last year.

Malcolm Brown (RB26) will likely find himself a tad higher on other rankings this coming week. However, Cam Akers is still the player Los Angles would like to assume the workload in their backfield sooner rather than later. Brown only out-attempted Akers by four rushes this past Sunday night. Obviously, Brown was the more effective, averaging 4.4 ypc and scoring twice.

Brown has a welcoming matchup in Week 2 vs. a Washington defense who surrendered two touchdowns to Peyton Barber in Week 1 and allowed the third-most points to the position a season ago. He’s a viable flex-start, but his ceiling is vastly limited if he fails to find the end zone.

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ TB 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. ATL 3 Saquon Barkley NYG @ CHI 4 Alvin Kamara NO @ LV 5 Josh Jacobs LV vs. NO 6 Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAC 7 Dalvin Cook MIN @ IND 8 C, Edwards-Helaire KC @ LAC 9 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC 10 Joe Mixon CIN @ CLE 11 Miles Sanders PHI INJ vs. LAR 12 Raheem Mostert SF @ NYJ 13 Aaron Jones GB vs. DET 14 Nyheim Hines IND vs. MIN 15 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. WAS 16 Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN 17 Todd Gurley ATL @ DAL 18 Chris Carson SEA vs. NE 19 James Conner PIT vs. DEN 20 David Johnson HOU vs. BAL 21 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. CIN 22 Ronald Jones II TB vs. CAR 23 Mark Ingram II BAL @ HOU 24 Devin Singletary BUF @ MIA 25 David Montgomery CHI vs. NYG 26 Malcolm Brown LAR @ PHI 27 James White NE @ SEA 28 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. MIN 29 Melvin Gordon DEN @ PIT 30 Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ vs. SF 31 James Robinson JAC @ TEN 32 J.K. Dobbins BAL @ HOU 33 Leonard Fournette TB vs. CAR 34 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ PIT 35 Adrian Peterson DET @ GB 36 Zack Moss BUF @ MIA 37 Cam Akers LAR @ PHI 38 D’Andre Swift DET @ GB 39 Sony Michel NE @ SEA 40 Latavius Murray NO @ LV 41 Boston Scott PHI vs. LAR 42 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. NYG 43 Chase Edmonds ARI vs. WAS 44 Antonio Gibson WAS @ ARI 45 Carlos Hyde SEA vs. NE 46 Frank Gore NYJ vs. SF 47 Myles Gaskin MIA vs. BUF 48 Peyton Barber WAS @ ARI 49 Joshua Kelley LAC vs. KC 50 Jordan Howard MIA vs. BUF 51 Duke Johnson HOU INJ vs. BAL 52 Jerick McKinnon SF @ NYJ 53 Chris Thompson JAC @ TEN 54 Alexander Mattison MIN @ IND 55 Jamaal Williams GB vs. DET 56 Kerryon Johnson DET @ GB 57 Matt Breida MIA vs. BUF 58 Rex Burkhead NE @ SEA 59 Devontae Booker LV vs. NO 60 Giovani Bernard CIN @ CLE 61 Patrick Laird MIA vs. BUF 62 Tevin Coleman SF @ NYJ 63 Wayne Gallman NYG @ CHI 64 J.J. Taylor NE @ SEA 65 A.J. Dillon GB vs. DET 66 Darrell Henderson LAR @ PHI 67 Tony Pollard DAL vs. ATL 68 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs. DEN 69 Brian Hill ATL @ DAL 70 Corey Clement PHI vs. LAR 71 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ NYJ 72 Tyler Ervin GB vs. DET 73 Jalen Richard LV vs. NO 74 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. DEN 75 LeSean McCoy TB vs. CAR 76 Darrynton Evans TEN vs. JAC 77 Justin Jackson LAC vs. KC 78 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. NE 79 Dion Lewis NYG @ CHI 80 Josh Adams NYJ vs. SF 81 Royce Freeman DEN @ PIT 82 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. DEN 83 Gus Edwards BAL @ HOU 84 Ito Smith ATL @ DAL