Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings: Malcolm Brown, Nyheim Hines Up

Fantasy Football Week 2 RB Rankings: Malcolm Brown, Nyheim Hines Up

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 2

Getty Malcolm Brown #34 of the Los Angeles Rams.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the budding fantasy values of Los Angeles Rams‘ Malcolm Brown and Indianapolis Colts‘ Nyheim Hines.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 2 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Running Back Outlook Week 2

I’ll toot my own horn here for a moment and note that I had Nyheim Hines (RB14) as one of my preseason top-three RB sleepers for 2020. However, a potential season-ending injury to Marlon Mack may lead to Hines completely demolishing any perceived ceiling I would have envisioned for him.

Hines was grossly underutilized a season ago, just one year removed from ranking seventh amongst all RBs in targets (81). That was bound to change this year with Phillip Rivers at the helm, as Rivers-led offenses have had a RB rank within the top-seven of most targeted players at their position in two of the past three seasons. If Week 1 is any indication, Hines (eight targets) may very well make it three out of the last four.

Yet, more important than anything was his usage in the run game. Jonathan Taylor out-attempted Hines just nine-to-seven. Expect Hines’ usage to grow as the Colts continue to operate out of the shotgun. Furthermore, the Vikings allowed nine receptions to Packers RBs in Week 1 and an average of nine targets to the position dating back to Week 13 of last year.

Malcolm Brown (RB26) will likely find himself a tad higher on other rankings this coming week. However, Cam Akers is still the player Los Angles would like to assume the workload in their backfield sooner rather than later. Brown only out-attempted Akers by four rushes this past Sunday night. Obviously, Brown was the more effective, averaging 4.4 ypc and scoring twice.

Brown has a welcoming matchup in Week 2 vs. a Washington defense who surrendered two touchdowns to Peyton Barber in Week 1 and allowed the third-most points to the position a season ago. He’s a viable flex-start, but his ceiling is vastly limited if he fails to find the end zone.

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] *In Progress*
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Running Backs TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Christian McCaffrey CAR

    @ TB

    2

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    vs. ATL

    3

    		 Saquon Barkley NYG

    @ CHI

    4

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    @ LV

    5

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    vs. NO

    6

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    vs. JAC

    7

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    @ IND

    8

    		 C, Edwards-Helaire KC

    @ LAC

    9

    		 Austin Ekeler LAC

    vs. KC

    10

    		 Joe Mixon CIN

    @ CLE

    11

    		 Miles Sanders PHI INJ

    vs. LAR

    12

    		 Raheem Mostert SF

    @ NYJ

    13

    		 Aaron Jones GB

    vs. DET

    14

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    vs. MIN

    15

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI

    vs. WAS

    16

    		 Nick Chubb CLE

    vs. CIN

    17

    		 Todd Gurley ATL

    @ DAL

    18

    		 Chris Carson SEA

    vs. NE

    19

    		 James Conner PIT

    vs. DEN

    20

    		 David Johnson HOU

    vs. BAL

    21

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    vs. CIN

    22

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    vs. CAR

    23

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL

    @ HOU

    24

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    @ MIA

    25

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    vs. NYG

    26

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    @ PHI

    27

    		 James White NE

    @ SEA

    28

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    vs. MIN

    29

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    @ PIT

    30

    		 Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ

    vs. SF

    31

    		 James Robinson JAC

    @ TEN

    32

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    @ HOU

    33

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    vs. CAR

    34

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN

    @ PIT

    35

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    @ GB

    36

    		 Zack Moss BUF

    @ MIA

    37

    		 Cam Akers LAR

    @ PHI

    38

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    @ GB

    39

    		 Sony Michel NE

    @ SEA

    40

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    @ LV

    41

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    vs. LAR

    42

    		 Tarik Cohen CHI

    vs. NYG

    43

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    vs. WAS

    44

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    @ ARI

    45

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA

    vs. NE

    46

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    vs. SF

    47

    		 Myles Gaskin MIA

    vs. BUF

    48

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    @ ARI

    49

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    vs. KC

    50

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    vs. BUF

    51

    		 Duke Johnson HOU INJ

    vs. BAL

    52

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    @ NYJ

    53

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    @ TEN

    54

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    @ IND

    55

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    vs. DET

    56

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    @ GB

    57

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    vs. BUF

    58

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    @ SEA

    59

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    vs. NO

    60

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    @ CLE

    61

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    vs. BUF

    62

    		 Tevin Coleman SF

    @ NYJ

    63

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    @ CHI

    64

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    @ SEA

    65

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    vs. DET

    66

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    @ PHI

    67

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    vs. ATL

    68

    		 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

    vs. DEN

    69

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    @ DAL

    70

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    vs. LAR

    71

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    @ NYJ

    72

    		 Tyler Ervin GB

    vs. DET

    73

    		 Jalen Richard LV

    vs. NO

    74

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    vs. DEN

    75

    		 LeSean McCoy TB

    vs. CAR

    76

    		 Darrynton Evans TEN

    vs. JAC

    77

    		 Justin Jackson LAC

    vs. KC

    78

    		 DeeJay Dallas SEA

    vs. NE

    79

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    @ CHI

    80

    		 Josh Adams NYJ

    vs. SF

    81

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    @ PIT

    82

    		 Jaylen Samuels PIT

    vs. DEN

    83

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    @ HOU

    84

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    @ DAL

READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,