Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Rankings: Will Tom Brady Bounce Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Tom Brady remains in the QB1 discussion and if Aaron Rodgers can continue to thrive.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 2

Aaron Rodgers (QB5) was slept on heavily in fantasy drafts, with an ADP of QB12. Well, owners are likely kicking themselves after just one week of play as Rodgers currently sits as the second-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy behind only Russell Wilson. However, more important than his 30-plus point outing is the trend of volume Rodgers has carried over into 2020.

In 2019, with a new coaching staff on hand, Rodgers had zero games of 40-plus pass attempts through the first 15 weeks of play. Since then, (including this past weekend) he’s averaged 46.3 pass attempts over his past three regular-season games. If you need any more reason to start Rodgers in Week 2, consider the fact that Mitchell Trubisky torched the Lions defense to the tune of three touchdowns and 24-plus fantasy points.

The opposite of Rodgers, Tom Brady (QB11) was likely overdrafted in most leagues. That’s not an overreaction to one game, but the fact that he’s produced as a low-end QB1 for quite some time now, having not finished higher than QB12 in each of the past two seasons. Where did his 20.46 point outing place him amongst the Week 1 QB ranks? You guessed it, QB12.

Brady and the Bucs will improve. Mental miscues and Mike Evans not being 100-percent played into Tampa’s struggles more than anything else this past weekend. Expect the Bucs’ offense to turn things up a notch in Week 2 in a highly-favorable matchup against Carolina, who was just shredded by a far less superior offense than that of the Bucs, in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] *In Progress*
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Patrick Mahomes KC

    @ LAC

    2

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    @ HOU

    3

    		 Dak Prescott DAL

    vs. ATL

    4

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    @ MIA

    5

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    vs. DET

    6

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    vs. NE

    7

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    vs. WAS

    8

    		 Drew Brees NO

    @ LV

    9

    		 Cam Newton NE

    @ SEA

    10

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    vs. BAL

    11

    		 Tom Brady TB

    vs. CAR

    12

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    vs. DEN

    13

    		 Gardner Minshew JAC

    @ TEN

    14

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

    @ NYJ

    15

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    vs. LAR

    16

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    @ GB

    17

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    @ IND

    18

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    @ DAL

    20

    		 Mitch Trubisky CHI

    vs. NYG

    19

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    @ PHI

    21

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    vs. MIN

    22

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    vs. JAC

    23

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    @ CHI

    24

    		 Derek Carr LV

    vs. NO

    25

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC

    vs. KC

    26

    		 Drew Lock DEN

    @ PIT

    27

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    @ CLE

    28

    		 Dwayne Haskins WAS

    @ ARI

    29

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    @ TB

    30

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    vs. CIN

    31

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    vs. BUF

    32

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ

    vs. SF

    33

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    @ LV

    34

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    vs. KC

    35

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    vs. NYG

