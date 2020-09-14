Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Rankings: Will Tom Brady Bounce Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Tom Brady remains in the QB1 discussion and if Aaron Rodgers can continue to thrive.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 2
Aaron Rodgers (QB5) was slept on heavily in fantasy drafts, with an ADP of QB12. Well, owners are likely kicking themselves after just one week of play as Rodgers currently sits as the second-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy behind only Russell Wilson. However, more important than his 30-plus point outing is the trend of volume Rodgers has carried over into 2020.
In 2019, with a new coaching staff on hand, Rodgers had zero games of 40-plus pass attempts through the first 15 weeks of play. Since then, (including this past weekend) he’s averaged 46.3 pass attempts over his past three regular-season games. If you need any more reason to start Rodgers in Week 2, consider the fact that Mitchell Trubisky torched the Lions defense to the tune of three touchdowns and 24-plus fantasy points.
The opposite of Rodgers, Tom Brady (QB11) was likely overdrafted in most leagues. That’s not an overreaction to one game, but the fact that he’s produced as a low-end QB1 for quite some time now, having not finished higher than QB12 in each of the past two seasons. Where did his 20.46 point outing place him amongst the Week 1 QB ranks? You guessed it, QB12.
Brady and the Bucs will improve. Mental miscues and Mike Evans not being 100-percent played into Tampa’s struggles more than anything else this past weekend. Expect the Bucs’ offense to turn things up a notch in Week 2 in a highly-favorable matchup against Carolina, who was just shredded by a far less superior offense than that of the Bucs, in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.
1
Patrick Mahomes KC
@ LAC
2
Lamar Jackson BAL
@ HOU
3
Dak Prescott DAL
vs. ATL
4
Josh Allen BUF
@ MIA
5
Aaron Rodgers GB
vs. DET
6
Russell Wilson SEA
vs. NE
7
Kyler Murray ARI
vs. WAS
8
Drew Brees NO
@ LV
9
Cam Newton NE
@ SEA
10
Deshaun Watson HOU
vs. BAL
11
Tom Brady TB
vs. CAR
12
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
vs. DEN
13
Gardner Minshew JAC
@ TEN
14
Jimmy Garoppolo SF
@ NYJ
15
Carson Wentz PHI
vs. LAR
16
Matthew Stafford DET
@ GB
17
Kirk Cousins MIN
@ IND
18
Matt Ryan ATL
@ DAL
20
Mitch Trubisky CHI
vs. NYG
19
Jared Goff LAR
@ PHI
21
Philip Rivers IND
vs. MIN
22
Ryan Tannehill TEN
vs. JAC
23
Daniel Jones NYG
@ CHI
24
Derek Carr LV
vs. NO
25
Tyrod Taylor LAC
vs. KC
26
Drew Lock DEN
@ PIT
27
Joe Burrow CIN
@ CLE
28
Dwayne Haskins WAS
@ ARI
29
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
@ TB
30
Baker Mayfield CLE
vs. CIN
31
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
vs. BUF
32
Sam Darnold NYJ
vs. SF
33
Taysom Hill NO
@ LV
34
Justin Herbert LAC
vs. KC
35
Nick Foles CHI
vs. NYG
