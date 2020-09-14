Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Rankings: Will Tom Brady Bounce Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Tom Brady remains in the QB1 discussion and if Aaron Rodgers can continue to thrive.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 2 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON).

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Quarterback Outlook Week 2

Aaron Rodgers (QB5) was slept on heavily in fantasy drafts, with an ADP of QB12. Well, owners are likely kicking themselves after just one week of play as Rodgers currently sits as the second-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy behind only Russell Wilson. However, more important than his 30-plus point outing is the trend of volume Rodgers has carried over into 2020.

In 2019, with a new coaching staff on hand, Rodgers had zero games of 40-plus pass attempts through the first 15 weeks of play. Since then, (including this past weekend) he’s averaged 46.3 pass attempts over his past three regular-season games. If you need any more reason to start Rodgers in Week 2, consider the fact that Mitchell Trubisky torched the Lions defense to the tune of three touchdowns and 24-plus fantasy points.

The opposite of Rodgers, Tom Brady (QB11) was likely overdrafted in most leagues. That’s not an overreaction to one game, but the fact that he’s produced as a low-end QB1 for quite some time now, having not finished higher than QB12 in each of the past two seasons. Where did his 20.46 point outing place him amongst the Week 1 QB ranks? You guessed it, QB12.

Brady and the Bucs will improve. Mental miscues and Mike Evans not being 100-percent played into Tampa’s struggles more than anything else this past weekend. Expect the Bucs’ offense to turn things up a notch in Week 2 in a highly-favorable matchup against Carolina, who was just shredded by a far less superior offense than that of the Bucs, in the Las Vegas Raiders.

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks ] *In Progress*

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes KC @ LAC 2 Lamar Jackson BAL @ HOU 3 Dak Prescott DAL vs. ATL 4 Josh Allen BUF @ MIA 5 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DET 6 Russell Wilson SEA vs. NE 7 Kyler Murray ARI vs. WAS 8 Drew Brees NO @ LV 9 Cam Newton NE @ SEA 10 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. BAL 11 Tom Brady TB vs. CAR 12 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. DEN 13 Gardner Minshew JAC @ TEN 14 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ NYJ 15 Carson Wentz PHI vs. LAR 16 Matthew Stafford DET @ GB 17 Kirk Cousins MIN @ IND 18 Matt Ryan ATL @ DAL 20 Mitch Trubisky CHI vs. NYG 19 Jared Goff LAR @ PHI 21 Philip Rivers IND vs. MIN 22 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. JAC 23 Daniel Jones NYG @ CHI 24 Derek Carr LV vs. NO 25 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. KC 26 Drew Lock DEN @ PIT 27 Joe Burrow CIN @ CLE 28 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ ARI 29 Teddy Bridgewater CAR @ TB 30 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. CIN 31 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. BUF 32 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. SF 33 Taysom Hill NO @ LV 34 Justin Herbert LAC vs. KC 35 Nick Foles CHI vs. NYG