Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Rankings: Joey Slye, Mason Crosby Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the two top point-getters at the position from last week, Carolina Panthers’ Joey Slye and Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby. Can the two kickers keep things rolling in Week 2? Find out below.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 2 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Kicker Outlook Week 2
Mason Crosby (K5) did not enjoy his best season in 2019, racking up seven games of 6.0 fantasy points or fewer. With that said, he averaged nearly 9.0 fantasy points over four of his final five games that season, production that has seemingly carried over into 2020.
Crosby’s 12.0 points in Week 1 was tied for the most amongst all players at his position. This week he gets a plus-matchup against a Lions defense who has now surrendered an average of 9.75 fantasy points to kickers over their last eight games, dating back to last season.
Joey Slye (K6) has proven capable of being a surefire fantasy starter in the past. Over the first six weeks of 2019, no kicker average more points than Slye and his 11.3 ppg. Unfortunately, from that point on, he plummeted all the way down to K23. Slye’s drop in production coincides with the Panthers’ 1-9 record over that span.
Now, with a viable quarterback at the helm, Slye should remain fantasy-relevant for the foreseeable future. Fresh off a 12.0 point outing one week ago, Slye faces off with a Buccaneers team that allowed 10.0 points to Will Lutz in Week 1. Oh, and if that’s not enough reason to slide Slye into your linups, Tampa Bay surrendered the most points to kickers a season ago, including two 15-plus point outings by Slye himself.
– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
@ HOU
|
2
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@LAC
|
3
|Robbie Gould SF
|
@ NYJ
|
4
|Wil Lutz NO
|
@ LV
|
5
|Mason Crosby GB
|
vs. DET
|
6
|Joey Slye CAR
|
@ TB
|
7
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
@ DAL
|
8
|Daniel Carlson LV
|
vs. NO
|
9
|Ryan Succop TB
|
vs. CAR
|
10
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ GB
|
11
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
@ IND
|
12
|Greg Zuerlein DAL
|
vs. ATL
|
13
|Graham Gano NYG
|
@ CHI
|
14
|Tyler Bass BUF
|
@ MIA
|
15
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
@ TEN
|
16
|Jason Myers SEA
|
vs. NE
|
17
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. LAR
|
18
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. DEN
|
19
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
@ PIT
|
20
|Stephen Gostkowski TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
21
|Nick Folk NE
|
@ SEA
|
22
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND
|
vs. MIN
|
23
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
vs. KC
|
24
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
vs. WAS
|
25
|Cody Parkey CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
26
|Cairo Santos CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
27
|Sam Sloman LAR
|
@ PHI
|
28
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ ARI
|
29
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
@ CLE
|
30
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
vs. SF
|
31
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
32
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
vs. BAL
READ NEXT
- Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: WR
- Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: DEF