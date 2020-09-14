Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Rankings: Joey Slye, Mason Crosby Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the two top point-getters at the position from last week, Carolina Panthers’ Joey Slye and Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby. Can the two kickers keep things rolling in Week 2? Find out below.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 2 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Kicker Outlook Week 2

Mason Crosby (K5) did not enjoy his best season in 2019, racking up seven games of 6.0 fantasy points or fewer. With that said, he averaged nearly 9.0 fantasy points over four of his final five games that season, production that has seemingly carried over into 2020.

Crosby’s 12.0 points in Week 1 was tied for the most amongst all players at his position. This week he gets a plus-matchup against a Lions defense who has now surrendered an average of 9.75 fantasy points to kickers over their last eight games, dating back to last season.

Joey Slye (K6) has proven capable of being a surefire fantasy starter in the past. Over the first six weeks of 2019, no kicker average more points than Slye and his 11.3 ppg. Unfortunately, from that point on, he plummeted all the way down to K23. Slye’s drop in production coincides with the Panthers’ 1-9 record over that span.

Now, with a viable quarterback at the helm, Slye should remain fantasy-relevant for the foreseeable future. Fresh off a 12.0 point outing one week ago, Slye faces off with a Buccaneers team that allowed 10.0 points to Will Lutz in Week 1. Oh, and if that’s not enough reason to slide Slye into your linups, Tampa Bay surrendered the most points to kickers a season ago, including two 15-plus point outings by Slye himself.

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks ] *In Progress*

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Justin Tucker BAL @ HOU 2 Harrison Butker KC @LAC 3 Robbie Gould SF @ NYJ 4 Wil Lutz NO @ LV 5 Mason Crosby GB vs. DET 6 Joey Slye CAR @ TB 7 Younghoe Koo ATL @ DAL 8 Daniel Carlson LV vs. NO 9 Ryan Succop TB vs. CAR 10 Matt Prater DET @ GB 11 Dan Bailey MIN @ IND 12 Greg Zuerlein DAL vs. ATL 13 Graham Gano NYG @ CHI 14 Tyler Bass BUF @ MIA 15 Josh Lambo JAC @ TEN 16 Jason Myers SEA vs. NE 17 Jake Elliott PHI vs. LAR 18 Chris Boswell PIT vs. DEN 19 Brandon McManus DEN @ PIT 20 Stephen Gostkowski TEN vs. JAC 21 Nick Folk NE @ SEA 22 Rodrigo Blankenship IND vs. MIN 23 Michael Badgley LAC vs. KC 24 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. WAS 25 Cody Parkey CLE vs. CIN 26 Cairo Santos CHI vs. NYG 27 Sam Sloman LAR @ PHI 28 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ ARI 29 Randy Bullock CIN @ CLE 30 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. SF 31 Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF 32 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BAL