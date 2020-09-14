Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Rankings: Joey Slye, Mason Crosby Rise

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 2

Getty Joey Slye of the Carolina Panthers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the two top point-getters at the position from last week, Carolina Panthers’ Joey Slye and Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby. Can the two kickers keep things rolling in Week 2? Find out below.

Kicker Outlook Week 2

Mason Crosby (K5) did not enjoy his best season in 2019, racking up seven games of 6.0 fantasy points or fewer. With that said, he averaged nearly 9.0 fantasy points over four of his final five games that season, production that has seemingly carried over into 2020.

Crosby’s 12.0 points in Week 1 was tied for the most amongst all players at his position. This week he gets a plus-matchup against a Lions defense who has now surrendered an average of 9.75 fantasy points to kickers over their last eight games, dating back to last season.

Joey Slye (K6) has proven capable of being a surefire fantasy starter in the past. Over the first six weeks of 2019, no kicker average more points than Slye and his 11.3 ppg. Unfortunately, from that point on, he plummeted all the way down to K23. Slye’s drop in production coincides with the Panthers’ 1-9 record over that span.

Now, with a viable quarterback at the helm, Slye should remain fantasy-relevant for the foreseeable future. Fresh off a 12.0 point outing one week ago, Slye faces off with a Buccaneers team that allowed 10.0 points to Will Lutz in Week 1. Oh, and if that’s not enough reason to slide Slye into your linups, Tampa Bay surrendered the most points to kickers a season ago, including two 15-plus point outings by Slye himself.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Justin Tucker BAL

@ HOU

2

 Harrison Butker KC

@LAC

3

 Robbie Gould SF

@ NYJ

4

 Wil Lutz NO

@ LV

5

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. DET

6

 Joey Slye CAR

@ TB

7

 Younghoe Koo ATL

@ DAL

8

 Daniel Carlson LV

vs. NO

9

 Ryan Succop TB

vs. CAR

10

 Matt Prater DET

@ GB

11

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ IND

12

 Greg Zuerlein DAL

vs. ATL

13

 Graham Gano NYG

@ CHI

14

 Tyler Bass BUF

@ MIA

15

 Josh Lambo JAC

@ TEN

16

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. NE

17

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. LAR

18

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. DEN

19

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ PIT

20

 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

vs. JAC

21

 Nick Folk NE

@ SEA

22

 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

vs. MIN

23

 Michael Badgley LAC

vs. KC

24

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

vs. WAS

25

 Cody Parkey CLE

vs. CIN

26

 Cairo Santos CHI

vs. NYG

27

 Sam Sloman LAR

@ PHI

28

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

@ ARI

29

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ CLE

30

 Sam Ficken NYJ

vs. SF

31

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. BUF

32

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. BAL

