Fantasy Football Week 2 TE Rankings: Gronk Down, Dallas Goedert Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss what to make of Rob Gronkowski’s disappointing Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ debut. Plus, is there a changing of guards underway in Philadelphia? All this and more, below.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 2

Welcome to the Philadelphia Eagles offense in 2020. With a receiver group nearly as depleted with talent as a season ago, Dallas Goedert (TE10) is a top-two target in the Eagles passing game. A role that will likely not waver much throughout the year. I wouldn’t say there’s a changing of the guards in Philly when it comes to their tight ends, but it’ll likely be a toss-up on a weekly basis for who scores more points, Goedert or Zach Ertz.

Goedert was TE8 over the final 11 weeks of 2019, averaging just 2.8 ppg less than Ertz over that span. Furthermore, Goedert has averaged an impressive 8-plus targets per game dating back to Week 12 of last season.

Goedert’s opponents this coming week, the Rams, have allowed a touchdown to opposing tight ends in three of their last four games. Lock him in as a mid-to-low TE1 in all leagues.

We warned you last week about Rob Gronkowski‘s (TE16) volume concerns. Those concerns came to fruition in Week 1, where O.J. Howard not only looked like the preferred tight end of choice for Tom Brady, but a top-two to three target in the entire offense.

Expect the Bucs to work out some kinks in Week 2 and put forth a solid showing vs. Carolina. Gronk will likely see an added target share, even if it will be somewhat forced. However, the Panthers were less than welcoming to opposing tight ends a season ago. Carolina surrendered the eighth-fewest points to the position in 2019, while limiting Darren Waller to 45 yards receiving and zero touchdowns this past weekend.

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC @ LAC 2 Mark Andrews BAL @ HOU 3 George Kittle SF @ NYJ 4 Evan Engram NYG @ CHI 5 Tyler Higbee LAR @ PHI 6 Darren Waller LV vs. NO 7 Zach Ertz PHI vs. LAR 8 T.J. Hockenson DET @ GB 9 Hunter Henry LAC vs. KC 10 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. LAR 11 Jared Cook NO @ LV 12 Noah Fant DEN @ PIT 13 O.J. Howard TB vs. CAR 14 Blake Jarwin DAL INJ vs. ATL 15 Chris Herndon IV NYJ vs. SF 16 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. CAR 17 Hayden Hurst ATL @ DAL 18 Logan Thomas WAS @ ARI 19 Jack Doyle IND vs. MIN 20 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. BUF 21 Jimmy Graham CHI vs. NYG 22 Austin Hooper CLE vs. CIN 23 Greg Olsen SEA vs. NE 24 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. JAC 25 Dalton Schultz DAL vs. ATL 26 David Njoku CLE vs. CIN 27 Eric Ebron PIT vs. DEN 28 Dawson Knox BUF @ MIA 29 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ IND 30 Dan Arnold ARI vs. WAS 31 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ CLE 32 Will Dissly SEA vs. NE 33 Jason Witten LV vs. NO 34 Ian Thomas CAR @ TB 35 Jordan Akins HOU vs. BAL 36 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ IND 37 Tyler Eifert JAC @ TEN 38 Darren Fells HOU vs. BAL 39 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. MIN 40 Robert Tonyan GB vs. DET 41 Gerald Everett LAR @ PHI 42 Cole Kmet CHI vs. NYG 43 Jace Sternberger GB vs. DET 44 Vance McDonald PIT vs. DEN 45 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ ARI 46 Devin Asiasi NE @ SEA 47 Dalton Keene NE @ SEA 48 Nick Boyle BAL @ HOU 49 Kaden Smith NYG @ CHI 50 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. NE 51 Cameron Brate TB vs. CAR 52 Maxx Williams ARI vs. WAS 53 Adam Trautman NO @ LV