Fantasy Football Week 2 TE Rankings: Gronk Down, Dallas Goedert Up

Getty Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss what to make of Rob Gronkowski’s disappointing Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ debut. Plus, is there a changing of guards underway in Philadelphia? All this and more, below.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 2

Welcome to the Philadelphia Eagles offense in 2020. With a receiver group nearly as depleted with talent as a season ago, Dallas Goedert (TE10) is a top-two target in the Eagles passing game. A role that will likely not waver much throughout the year. I wouldn’t say there’s a changing of the guards in Philly when it comes to their tight ends, but it’ll likely be a toss-up on a weekly basis for who scores more points, Goedert or Zach Ertz.

Goedert was TE8 over the final 11 weeks of 2019, averaging just 2.8 ppg less than Ertz over that span. Furthermore, Goedert has averaged an impressive 8-plus targets per game dating back to Week 12 of last season.

Goedert’s opponents this coming week, the Rams, have allowed a touchdown to opposing tight ends in three of their last four games. Lock him in as a mid-to-low TE1 in all leagues.

We warned you last week about Rob Gronkowski‘s (TE16) volume concerns. Those concerns came to fruition in Week 1, where O.J. Howard not only looked like the preferred tight end of choice for Tom Brady, but a top-two to three target in the entire offense.

Expect the Bucs to work out some kinks in Week 2 and put forth a solid showing vs. Carolina. Gronk will likely see an added target share, even if it will be somewhat forced. However, the Panthers were less than welcoming to opposing tight ends a season ago. Carolina surrendered the eighth-fewest points to the position in 2019, while limiting Darren Waller to 45 yards receiving and zero touchdowns this past weekend.

Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    @ LAC

    2

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    @ HOU

    3

    		 George Kittle SF

    @ NYJ

    4

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    @ CHI

    5

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    @ PHI

    6

    		 Darren Waller LV

    vs. NO

    7

    		 Zach Ertz PHI

    vs. LAR

    8

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    @ GB

    9

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    vs. KC

    10

    		 Dallas Goedert PHI

    vs. LAR

    11

    		 Jared Cook NO

    @ LV

    12

    		 Noah Fant DEN

    @ PIT

    13

    		 O.J. Howard TB

    vs. CAR

    14

    		 Blake Jarwin DAL INJ

    vs. ATL

    15

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    vs. SF

    16

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    vs. CAR

    17

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    @ DAL

    18

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    @ ARI

    19

    		 Jack Doyle IND

    vs. MIN

    20

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    vs. BUF

    21

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    vs. NYG

    22

    		 Austin Hooper CLE

    vs. CIN

    23

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    vs. NE

    24

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    vs. JAC

    25

    		 Dalton Schultz DAL

    vs. ATL

    26

    		 David Njoku CLE

    vs. CIN

    27

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    vs. DEN

    28

    		 Dawson Knox BUF

    @ MIA

    29

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    @ IND

    30

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    vs. WAS

    31

    		 C.J. Uzomah CIN

    @ CLE

    32

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    vs. NE

    33

    		 Jason Witten LV

    vs. NO

    34

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    @ TB

    35

    		 Jordan Akins HOU

    vs. BAL

    36

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    @ IND

    37

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC

    @ TEN

    38

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    vs. BAL

    39

    		 Mo Alie-Cox IND

    vs. MIN

    40

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    vs. DET

    41

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    @ PHI

    42

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    vs. NYG

    43

    		 Jace Sternberger GB

    vs. DET

    44

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    vs. DEN

    45

    		 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

    @ ARI

    46

    		 Devin Asiasi NE

    @ SEA

    47

    		 Dalton Keene NE

    @ SEA

    48

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    @ HOU

    49

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    @ CHI

    50

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    vs. NE

    51

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    vs. CAR

    52

    		 Maxx Williams ARI

    vs. WAS

    53

    		 Adam Trautman NO

    @ LV

