Fantasy Football Week 2 TE Rankings: Gronk Down, Dallas Goedert Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss what to make of Rob Gronkowski’s disappointing Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ debut. Plus, is there a changing of guards underway in Philadelphia? All this and more, below.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 2
Welcome to the Philadelphia Eagles offense in 2020. With a receiver group nearly as depleted with talent as a season ago, Dallas Goedert (TE10) is a top-two target in the Eagles passing game. A role that will likely not waver much throughout the year. I wouldn’t say there’s a changing of the guards in Philly when it comes to their tight ends, but it’ll likely be a toss-up on a weekly basis for who scores more points, Goedert or Zach Ertz.
Goedert was TE8 over the final 11 weeks of 2019, averaging just 2.8 ppg less than Ertz over that span. Furthermore, Goedert has averaged an impressive 8-plus targets per game dating back to Week 12 of last season.
Goedert’s opponents this coming week, the Rams, have allowed a touchdown to opposing tight ends in three of their last four games. Lock him in as a mid-to-low TE1 in all leagues.
We warned you last week about Rob Gronkowski‘s (TE16) volume concerns. Those concerns came to fruition in Week 1, where O.J. Howard not only looked like the preferred tight end of choice for Tom Brady, but a top-two to three target in the entire offense.
Expect the Bucs to work out some kinks in Week 2 and put forth a solid showing vs. Carolina. Gronk will likely see an added target share, even if it will be somewhat forced. However, the Panthers were less than welcoming to opposing tight ends a season ago. Carolina surrendered the eighth-fewest points to the position in 2019, while limiting Darren Waller to 45 yards receiving and zero touchdowns this past weekend.
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.
1
Travis Kelce KC
@ LAC
2
Mark Andrews BAL
@ HOU
3
George Kittle SF
@ NYJ
4
Evan Engram NYG
@ CHI
5
Tyler Higbee LAR
@ PHI
6
Darren Waller LV
vs. NO
7
Zach Ertz PHI
vs. LAR
8
T.J. Hockenson DET
@ GB
9
Hunter Henry LAC
vs. KC
10
Dallas Goedert PHI
vs. LAR
11
Jared Cook NO
@ LV
12
Noah Fant DEN
@ PIT
13
O.J. Howard TB
vs. CAR
14
Blake Jarwin DAL INJ
vs. ATL
15
Chris Herndon IV NYJ
vs. SF
16
Rob Gronkowski TB
vs. CAR
17
Hayden Hurst ATL
@ DAL
18
Logan Thomas WAS
@ ARI
19
Jack Doyle IND
vs. MIN
20
Mike Gesicki MIA
vs. BUF
21
Jimmy Graham CHI
vs. NYG
22
Austin Hooper CLE
vs. CIN
23
Greg Olsen SEA
vs. NE
24
Jonnu Smith TEN
vs. JAC
25
Dalton Schultz DAL
vs. ATL
26
David Njoku CLE
vs. CIN
27
Eric Ebron PIT
vs. DEN
28
Dawson Knox BUF
@ MIA
29
Kyle Rudolph MIN
@ IND
30
Dan Arnold ARI
vs. WAS
31
C.J. Uzomah CIN
@ CLE
32
Will Dissly SEA
vs. NE
33
Jason Witten LV
vs. NO
34
Ian Thomas CAR
@ TB
35
Jordan Akins HOU
vs. BAL
36
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
@ IND
37
Tyler Eifert JAC
@ TEN
38
Darren Fells HOU
vs. BAL
39
Mo Alie-Cox IND
vs. MIN
40
Robert Tonyan GB
vs. DET
41
Gerald Everett LAR
@ PHI
42
Cole Kmet CHI
vs. NYG
43
Jace Sternberger GB
vs. DET
44
Vance McDonald PIT
vs. DEN
45
Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
@ ARI
46
Devin Asiasi NE
@ SEA
47
Dalton Keene NE
@ SEA
48
Nick Boyle BAL
@ HOU
49
Kaden Smith NYG
@ CHI
50
Jacob Hollister SEA
vs. NE
51
Cameron Brate TB
vs. CAR
52
Maxx Williams ARI
vs. WAS
53
Adam Trautman NO
@ LV
