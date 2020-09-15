Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 2

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 2 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a top-three overall scorer from a season ago looking to pick things up after a down opening week. Plus, can the reigning No. 1 overall draft pick continue to thrive in what appears to be a plus-matchup on paper? Let’s find out.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Dak Prescott vs. ATL

The second-highest scoring fantasy quarterback in 2019, Prescott got his 2020 campaign off to a below-average start this past Sunday night, finishing as QB17 on the week. Expect those numbers to see a massive boost in Week 2 vs. Atlanta. The Falcons surrendered a league-high 31.78 fantasy points to Russell Wilson a week ago. That stat line shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Atlanta is fresh off a season where they surrendered the eighth-most points per game to opposing QBs.

Josh Allen at MIA

The media’s doubt on Allen’s potential as a franchise quarterback still somehow shades his current standing as a shoo-in QB1 across the fantasy landscape. Allen accumulated three-total touchdowns in Week 1’s bout against the Jets, while carrying the football 14 times for 57 rushing yards. This week the quarterback gets a plus-matchup vs. the Dolphins who saw Cam Newton carve their defense to the tune of 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries last Sunday.

Tom Brady vs. CAR

Brady’s debut in Tampa wasn’t too pretty on the eyes. Still, the 43-year-old got the job done from a fantasy perspective, collecting three total touchdowns and finishing as a top-10 QB in points (22.46). Expect the Bucs to fine-tune their passing game in Week 2 with a healthier Mike Evans at Brady’s disposal and a heavier workload for Gronk. The Panthers have allowed an average of 18.47 points to QBs over their last nine games, excluding a 2019 Week 13 matchup against a then-rookie Dwayne Haskins.

Sleeper: Jimmy Garoppolo at NYJ

I know, Jimmy Garoppolo has no receivers and his tight end is banged up. None of that should really matter against a Jets defense who has allowed an average of 23.74 fantasy points to opposing QBs over nine of their last 11 games. Jimmy G has now topped 18.2 points in five of his last nine games.

Deep Sleeper: Mitchell Trubisky vs. NYG

Trubisky was our deep sleeper selection in Week 1 and that decision worked out pretty well for us, so we figured why not double down. The Bears signal-caller currently sits as QB8 in fantasy leagues, thanks to a three-touchdown, 24.28 point performance vs. the Lions last week. Speaking of three touchdowns, Ben Roethlisberger accomplished that same feat against the Giants this past Monday night. New York has now allowed 19.9-plus points to the position in 13 of their last 17 games.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. BUF

The Dolphins have confirmed Fitzpatrick will remain their starter, which is not an ideal conversation for a team to have just one week into a season. However a three-interception, 44.6 passer rating will do that for a quarterback’s security. Buffalo surrendered just 12.2 points to Sam Darnold in Week 1. The Bills have now held opposing QBs to 12.92 points or fewer in eight of their last 13 games, including five single-digit outings.

Joe Burrow at CLE

Burrow looked like he belonged in Week 1, and a matchup with Cleveland this week may have fantasy owners believing he now belongs in their starting lineups. Not so fast, Burrow finished as the QB20 last week after mustering up just 193 passing yards. Cleveland’s defensive statistics are skewed from an opening week matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Burrow’s worth monitoring, but chances are there are 10-12 quarterbacks better deserving of a starting gig in your fantasy lineup.

Sam Darnold vs. SF

We’ve already touched on Darnold’s struggles in Week 1, so we’ll keep this short. The Jets are a mess, Le’Veon Bell is likely to miss time and a 31-year-old Chris Hogan is out-snapping Jamison Crowder. San Fran’s defense was put on notice by Kyler Murray a week ago, expect them to answer the call vs. a struggling Jets team.

Buyers Beware: Carson Wentz vs. LAR

Things were looking great for Wentz and the Eagles in Week 1, until they weren’t. Wentz turned the ball over three times vs. Washington and let another ball hit the ground, leading to an upset loss and a QB23 finish for the ex-North Dakota State standout. The Rams defense quieted the Cowboys’ high-octane offense in Week 1, and since acquiring Jalen Ramsey back in Week 6 of 2019 they have held all but one opposing QB (Lamar Jackson) to an average of just 13.4 ppg.