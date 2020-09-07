Dream Opponent Appears for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight

If fans could pick a fantasy matchup for UFC superstar Conor McGregor, the name Nick Diaz is typically in the conversation. Diaz is the older brother of Nate Diaz, one of “Notorious'” most famous rivals, and he has a storied career in MMA with over 35 professional bouts and winning the Strikeforce welterweight belt. And according to a report by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nick Diaz is planning to make a return to fighting in 2021.

Helwani spoke with Diaz’s manager Kevin Mubenga who confirmed that Diaz had just finished a 14-week diet and training program. Helwani shared a video on Sunday night of a trim Diaz who was weighing between 165 to 175 pounds.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

According to Helwani, Diaz did the test weight cut as he is looking at a possible welterweight return, paying attention to upcoming high-profile welterweight matches. Mubenga told the journalist that Diaz is “‘100% planning on fighting again” and hopes to make his return in early 2021.

McGregor vs. Nick Diaz Would Be a Blockbuster UFC Event

Enter Conor McGregor.

If the UFC and Diaz can come to terms for the fighter’s comeback bout, a match with Notorious would be massive. There is a built-in storyline that fans are already behind and their fighting styles would likely ensure an electric bout.

McGregor has fought Nate Diaz twice, winning the second fight by majority decision. During the promotion for both fights, there was an immense amount of trash talk between Notorious and Nate Diaz and the bad blood has not died down.

Nick Diaz got involved with his brother and McGregor’s beef during the promotion of UFC 202. During a press conference for their second fight, McGregor got into a water bottle throwing showdown with both Nick and Nate Diaz. Watch the video below:

Although Notorious has said he is retired from MMA, many believe McGregor is only taking a hiatus from the sport and intends to return to action. A possible fight with the older brother of one of his biggest rivals may be enough for McGregor to glove up in 2021.

Diaz has not fought since his 2015 bout with Anderson Silva at UFC 183 and he has a professional MMA record of 26-9 and two no contests. His boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu would be a fun test for Notorious, just like Nate Diaz’s similar style was.

Diaz Is Paying Attention to Upcoming Welterweight Matches, According to Helwani

As per Helwani’s report, Diaz is paying attention to the notable welterweight fights coming up in the near future. Although it wasn’t revealed which matches Diaz is interested in, there are a few significant fights taking place before the end of the year.

For example. No. 2 ranked Colby Covington is fighting No. 5 ranked Tyron Woodley on September 19 during UFC Fight Night. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is linked to a fight with No. 1 ranked Gilbert Burns which may take place at UFC 256 on December 12, however the fight has not been officially confirmed by the promotion.

