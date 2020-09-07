UFC Star Nick Diaz’s Return: Coach Reveals Major Info About Fighting Comeback

UFC legend and former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz is eyeing a return to fighting, according to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

On Sunday night, Helwani shared a recent video of Diaz who weighed around 175 pounds. Diaz’s manager Kevin Mubenga told the journalist that the fighter just finished a 14-week diet and training program. As per Helwani, the manager said that this was the first time Diaz had cut weight in four years.

Helwani reported that Diaz did the test weight cut as “he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is ‘100%’ planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return.”

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because … pic.twitter.com/5A8EvyLeUn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

… he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. (📽 @elfrogito) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

Diaz hasn’t fought since January 2015 when he took on Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183. He originally lost the bout by decision, however Silva failed a drug test and the fight was overturned to a no contest. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana after the bout and was subsequently suspended for 18 months and fined $100,000.

Diaz has a professional MMA record of 26-9 with two no contests.

