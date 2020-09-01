Nate Diaz in Talks for Massive UFC Fight in December: Report

UFC superstar Nate Diaz may be entering the Octagon to fight Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, according to a report by TMZ. The outlet spoke with a source who confirmed that the UFC is “close to locking up” the highly anticipated fight between Diaz and “Gamebred.”

According to the report, the fight would take place on December 12 during UFC 256. Gamebred and Diaz fought in November 2019 in the main event of UFC 244 for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt. The fight was an exciting affair and Masvidal won the bout by doctor’s stoppage at the end of the third round.

Since that victory, that has been calls for a rematch and fans may get they want according to TMZ. The outlet has also reported that the rematch will once again be for the BMF belt.

Another fight is lined up for the card as well, a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and No. 1 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. The two fighters were supposed to compete in July, however Burns contracted COVID-19 and was forced out of the bout. Gamebred took Burns place and dropped a unanimous decision to Usman on July 11 at UFC 251.

This story is still developing.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Jon Jones Shares Private Message: ‘This Dude Is Dangerous’ [LOOK]