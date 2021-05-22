19 Best Squat Proof Leggings for Workouts

Your high-performance active lifestyle demands equally capable leggings that won’t let you down. Squatting, bending and lunging can really strain fabric and potentially create awkward situations. Rest assured, these best squat proof leggings will keep you fully covered.
If you’re looking for even more support, check out our best compression tights for athletes.
1. Lululemon High Rise Wunder Under Yoga Pants
Cons:
- Lycra won't lose shape over time
- Versatile enough for indoor cycling and cardio
- Waistband stays flat
- Material is on the thicker side
- Runs slightly long for shorter women
- Some competitors offer more color options
They’re labeled as yoga pants but you can just as easily wear the Lululemon Wunder Under leggings for training and gym workouts. Innovative Luon fabric offers a comfortable second-skin fit for extended wear.
If you’re not familiar with Luon, it’s the material you’ll find in many Lululemon products. Luon is 14 percent Lycra and 86 percent nylon. Not only is the fabric preshrunk, it’s also designed to move and retains its shape over time. No matter how hard you work, Luon fabric wicks moisture from the surface of the skin to keep you comfortable.
Featuring a waistband that’s designed to stay flat for maximum stability, you can comfortably wear your Lululemon leggings for indoor cycling, training and yoga practice.
Lycra keeps the leggings stretchy enough to accommodate nearly any type of workout. At the same time, the material doesn’t feel restrictive or tight, so you can exercise to your fullest abilities.
You can easily keep your phone by your side using the integrated storage pocket. These leggings are machine washable for your convenience.
2. THE GYM PEOPLE Workout Leggings with Pockets
Cons:
- Elastic waistband holds the leggings up
- Fabric offers a second-skin fit
- Stretchy material won't restrict movement
- Machine washing isn't recommended
- Pockets are shallow
- Legs aren't very tight
Regain control over your midsection with THE GYM PEOPLE Tummy Control Workout Leggings. The high waist also shows off your curves and won’t slide down as you move. An elastic waistband keeps these squat proof leggings firmly in place.
A blend of nylon and spandex feels soft and comfortable and allows enough stretch for unrestricted movements. These leggings also have a gusseted crotch. If you’re a fan of that second-skin fit, these workout leggings are worth a close look.
Flat seam construction reduces rubbing and chafing to keep you comfortable during workouts. These flat and smooth leggings are durable enough for a wide range of activities, from yoga to lifting to running and hiking.
The side pockets aren’t huge, but they’re large enough to store phones such as the iPhone 8 Plus. You can safely store your keys, cards and other small essentials.
With a variety of prints and colors at your disposal, you’ll quickly find leggings to match your personality. Hand washing in cold water is recommended for best results.
3. RBX Active Full Length Workout Leggings
Cons:
- Squat proof Tech Flex fabric
- Full coverage when squatting and bending
- High waistband offers support
- Relatively thin material
- Waist may slide down during workouts
- Stitching isn't the most durable
Whether you’re squatting, stretching or bending, the RBX Active Running Legging features Tech Flex fabric for complete coverage. The polyester and spandex blend moves with you for uninterrupted workouts.
This material feels soft and smooth against the skin for all-day comfort. Many women also appreciate the high waistband, which offers support and shows off curves. Side pockets handily store your phone, earbuds, keys and other small essentials.
Use these versatile workout leggings for various activities, including yoga and running. No matter how hard you work, the material wicks sweat and is breathable to keep your skin dry and comfortable.
Designed with various colorful prints, these squat proof leggings are sure to quickly become your favorite workout apparel. The leggings come in a wide range of sizes to accommodate most body types.
The RBX Active Workout Leggings come in various inseam lengths to fit different body types and are machine washable.
4. Sunzel Squat Proof Workout Leggings
Cons:
- Wicks moisture to keep you dry
- Passed squat and bend tests
- Hidden phone pocket in waistband
- Relatively thin material
- Fabric attracts dust and fur
- Frustrating thigh seams
Forgiving four-way stretch technology means the Sunzel Workout Leggings are designed to move with you, not against you. The non-see-through material won’t reveal what’s underneath as you squat.
These high-waist leggings feature a blend of polyester and spandex. Not only are the leggings breathable, but they also wick moisture to keep you comfortable.
If you’ve previously felt exposed at the gym, rest assured these leggings have passed the squat and bend tests. A crotch gusset reduces strain on the material during workouts.
A high-waist seamless waistband prevents the leggings from sliding down. There’s even a hidden pocket inside the waistband to store your phone and other small essentials.
You’ll find these Sunzel leggings in a variety of sizes and colors. These full-length leggings feature an approximate 28-inch inseam.
5. Reebok LES MILLS PureMove Leggings Motion Sense
Cons:
- Safe for the washer and dryer
- Supportive material holds leggings in place
- Designed for maximum performance
- Only comes in one color
- Runs small
- Slightly long on shorter women
Own your workouts with the Les Mills PureMove Leggings Motion Sense, which are designed for heavy impact exercises. Not only does the sturdy knit fabric become firmer during high-impact movements for maximum support, it then relaxes during low-impact movements.
MotionSense technology adapts to your moves and wicks moisture to keep you feeling comfortable and confident. These leggings are specifically designed for athletes and can accommodate even the toughest Les Mills workouts.
A blend of Speedwick nylon and elastane interlock provides full coverage when you’re squatting, lifting and bending. You can comfortably use these leggings in your own home gym or at your local studio. These women’s Reebok leggings also have an elastic waist for your comfort.
They’re not as high-waisted as some of the other leggings on our list, but the material is supportive enough to hold the leggings in place. Some women note that while the material is on the thicker side, it doesn’t restrict movements in any way.
Caring for the leggings is quite simple, as they’re safe for the washer and dryer. Reebok suggests washing them in cold water and using low heat for longevity.
6. 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Squat Proof Interlink Leggings
Cons:
- Tummy control banishes muffin tops
- Withstands frequent washes and use
- Interlink weave offers full coverage
- Limited color options
- Runs long
- Colors may bleed slightly in the wash
Featuring a blend of polyester and spandex, these 90 Degree By Reflex leggings move with you and provide gentle compression. Innovative Interlink technology offers complete coverage as you squat, lift and bend.
No matter how much you move during your workouts, the four-way stretch material won’t hold you back. Even better, it retains its shape over time.
These affordable leggings are built to last with durable material that withstands frequent use and washes. They’re also highly breathable to keep you comfortable in warmer temperatures.
If you could use some help with your midsection, these tummy control leggings are a smart choice. Light compression keeps your midsection looking smoother and flatter without restricting your movements. The high waist design also offers general stability and caters to all body types.
-
Cons:
- Designed for running and training
- Comfortable mid-high rise style
- Wide waistband won't dig in
- Thicker material can feel too warm on hot days
- Not as stretchy as some other leggings
- Lighter colors may show sweat
The CRZ YOGA Non-See-Through Compression Leggings won’t leave you feeling vulnerable during workouts. A blend of polyamide and lycra offers full coverage when squatting and bending.
If you’re shopping for the best squat proof leggings for full coverage and compression, these running tights are a suitable choice. In fact, they run slightly tight, so you might want to size up for a more comfortable fit.
These athletic leggings don’t have the same sky-high waistband as some of the others on our list, but they do offer a supportive mid-high rise style. In addition to concealing trouble spots, the modestly high waist provides extra coverage and stability during workouts.
Designed with spandex as well, these compression tights won’t restrict your movements. The compression is most prominent around your legs and abdomen, and helps reduce vibrations and fatigue.
Wear the versatile CRZ YOGA tights for yoga, running and other workouts. This material wicks moisture for enhanced performance.
-
Cons:
- Made with highly technical materials
- Side pocket can store up to an iPhone 11
- Adjustable drawstring waistband
- Only has one side pocket
- Lacks a high-rise waist
- May be slightly short for taller women
Use these versatile Sweaty Betty leggings to power through your favorite cardio workouts and lifting sessions. They’re 90 percent squat proof to keep you feeling confident as you move.
Featuring a supportive blend of polyamide and elastane, these leggings also sculpt for a flattering fit. Plus, these squat proof leggings stretch four ways for your comfort.
These leggings aren’t the cheapest out there, but Sweaty Betty sources and tests its technical fabrics to ensure each piece of clothing is built to last. You can toss these workout tights in the washing machine when you’re done.
Moisture-wicking material keeps you as dry and comfortable as possible. These leggings also feature a drawstring waist to avoid sliding down during workouts.
If you prefer to keep your phone handy, you’ll appreciate the integrated side pocket, which can hold up to an iPhone 11. These pockets are also spacious enough to stash smaller essentials. A zippered back pocket adds an element of security.
-
Cons:
- Jacquard mesh promotes airflow
- Wide waistband holds leggings in place
- Mildly compressive material
- Doesn't have pockets
- Some colors may show sweat marks
- Material is on the thin side
If you’re concerned about overheating during workouts, these Redqenting leggings have jacquard mesh fabric on the thighs to promote airflow. They’re also breathable to keep you comfortable.
These soft, stretchy leggings move with you as you exercise and provide the coverage you need at the gym. They’re also mildly compressive and are fully squat proof. A wide waistband holds the leggings securely in place.
A blend of nylon, polyester and spandex makes these workout tights comfortable for fitness and lounging. They’re also seamless and won’t irritate your skin during extended sessions. From yoga to fitness classes to other types of workouts, these fitness leggings are highly versatile.
An elastic waistband offers a secure fit as you exercise. These leggings are machine washable for added convenience.
-
Cons:
- Streamlined shape inspires confidence
- Available in solid colors and print
- Four-way stretch material
- Hand washing recommended
- Some say the waist tends to slide down
- May be slightly short for taller women
Reduce chafing with the Letsfit High Waisted Leggings, which have flatlock seams for your comfort. These leggings also feature four-way stretch material so you can comfortably bend and squat.
The high waist provides more than tummy control and stability. In addition to holding the tights in place, it also offers a streamlined shape to keep you feeling confident.
A nylon and spandex blend provides plenty of coverage for squats and other movements. The solid and print leggings are made with the same combination of materials. These tights feel soft and comfortable against the skin, so you can enjoy extended workouts.
While these leggings fit close to the skin, there’s still room for your phone and other essentials. You’ll find two side pockets along with an inner pocket to safely store your phone, key and other small items.
These leggings are machine washable but the manufacturer suggests hand washing for longevity. As with most athletic clothing you should hang or line dry these workout pants.
-
Cons:
- Ideal for yoga, workouts and lounging
- Dense stitching means less wear and tear
- Four-way stretch won't restrict movement
- Runs slightly small
- Material is on the thinner side
- Faint initial odor
When you’re not exercising, these high waisted yoga leggings are comfortable enough to wear around the house. Made of durable microfiber material, the leggings are breathable and keep you covered as you squat, lunge and dance.
Squatting and bending can make you feel exposed, but these leggings feature a sturdy nylon and spandex blend for modesty. A high waist design offers midsection control and keeps the yoga pants securely in place.
The microfiber material is thick enough to avoid being see-through, yet it still breathes and wicks moisture. Dense stitching makes these leggings more resistant to wear and tear. They’re also reinforced with a gusseted crotch.
You don’t have to worry about leaving your phone or other small essentials behind, as these gym leggings have two out pockets and one hidden pocket. The outside pockets can hold a phone, while the smaller interior pocket offers enough storage space for keys and cards.
-
Cons:
- Fabric stretches four ways
- Breathable material wicks moisture
- Large side pockets store bigger phones
- Material attracts lint and hair
- Waistband runs tight
- Not very supportive
Despite their four-way stretch, these leggings are non-see-through so you can squat and move comfortably. Confidently wear these FETY leggings for yoga workouts, bending movements, squats and more.
A polyester and spandex blend feels soft and smooth against your skin. The material also wicks moisture and is highly breathable.
While the high waisted design flatters many body types, it also offers tummy control. Gentle compression in your midsection provides extra support for different types of workouts.
If you’d rather not leave your phone behind, you’ll appreciate the two side pockets. Many women say they can slide larger phones, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, into the pockets without issue. A hidden waistband slot holds keys and smaller items.
No matter how intense your workout gets, interlock seams minimize chafing and rubbing. These full-length leggings also have a gusset crotch for added durability.
-
Cons:
- Designed for athletes
- Two pockets and a hidden storage compartment
- High waistband supports the midsection
- Only available in solid colors
- Material may stretch a bit
- Lighter colors might show sweat marks
The large 4.5-inch waistband fully covers your midsection and even offers a flattering hourglass silhouette. Flaunt your curves while keeping your midsection as flat as possible with these athletic leggings.
Constructed with 83 polyester and 17 percent spandex, these workout pants are made for athletic performance, including hot yoga. Whether you’re squatting, bending or running, the soft and stretchy material moves with you. These Yogalicious leggings feature durable Lux fabric for complete coverage when squatting.
These pull-on leggings have two side pockets to store your phone and smaller items. You’ll also find a hidden compartment in the waist to safely store your keys, cards and other essentials.
If you’re a fan of colorful prints, the fact that the Yogalicious Lux leggings only come in solid colors can be slightly disappointing. However, they pair nicely with various tops and sneakers for an effortless appearance.
The performance blend wicks moisture and allows the skin to breathe during tough exercises. When your workout is done you can toss these leggings in the washing machine.
-
Cons:
- Comes in many colors and prints
- Total of three storage pockets
- Smooth seams minimize rubbing and chafing
- Material attracts dust and fur
- Relatively rigid waistband
- May slide down during workouts
Active elasticity means these leggings won’t disrupt your movements. Just as these Lingswallow workout pants feature material that stretches four ways, their interlocking weave construction ensures they’re non-see-through.
A high-rise waistband keeps your abdomen in check without the dreaded muffin top. It also offers extra support around your midsection for squats and other activities. These workout leggings feature a gusseted crotch for durability.
Constructed with smooth seams and soft threads, these fitness pants provide a comfortable second-skin fit. You can wear the leggings for extended workout sessions without worrying about the material digging into your skin.
There’s no need to leave your phone behind when you go for a run or to the gym, as these yoga pants have pockets. Use the exterior pockets to store your phone or cards, while the inner pocket fits cash, keys and other small items.
Having limited colors and styles to choose from can be frustrating, but that’s not an issue with these Lingswallow leggings. You’ll find a wide variety of colors, prints and sizes.
-
Cons:
- Hidden zip pocket
- High rise waist supports the abdomen
- Moisture-wicking material keeps skin comfortable
- Runs slightly big
- Waist may roll down
- Flimsy pocket zipper
Keep it simple with the Vuori Clean Elevation Leggings. If flashy colors and bold patterns just aren’t for you, consider these more subdued leggings.
These Vuori leggings feature a blend of polyester and elastane and work well for everything from yoga to high-performance workouts. A high-rise fit keeps your midsection in check while providing extra support.
While the material feels soft and buttery smooth against the skin, it also won’t slip during workouts. You can expect full coverage when squatting, bending and working out. These workout leggings feature a 7/8 length and have a 24.5-inch inseam.
Instead of dealing with potentially cumbersome side pockets, you’ll find a single hidden zip pocket to safely stash your essentials. These moisture-wicking tights keep you dry and comfortable as you move.
At the end of the day, you can toss these leggings in the washing machine. The workout pants are also safe for the dryer on low heat.
-
Cons:
- Flatlock stitching reduces chafing
- Wide waistband stays in place
- Hidden storage pocket
- Limited color options
- May be slightly long on shorter women
- Doesn't have mesh panels
Keep your muscles warm and ready to move with these full-length leggings from Mission. This versatile legging caters to all skill levels, from beginners to elite athletes.
If you’re looking for workout pants that are designed more for fitness than going out, the VaporActive could be the ideal match. A blend of polyester and spandex offers full coverage and movement during workouts. This innovative blend also promptly wicks moisture from the skin surface to keep you comfortable.
The waistband is wide and supportive without feeling overly restrictive. It also stays up when you move. There’s even a convenient hidden pocket in the waistband to store your keys or cards.
Another advantage of the Mission VaporActive workout pants is their ability to retain odor-causing particles. These molecules aren’t released until you wash the leggings, which in turn keeps you feeling fresh for longer. These workout pants are machine washable for added convenience.
Reflective details make you visible to others at night. These full-length tights are recommended for running, biking and gym workouts.
-
Cons:
- Available in many colors and prints
- Double-layer material is fully squat proof
- Recommended for HIIT, cycling, running and more
- Relatively shallow pockets
- May slide down a bit during workouts
- Slightly tight
Flaunt your curves and show off your silhouette in these full-length leggings. The STYLEWORD fitness pants have a high waist and a wide waistband that offers support without digging in.
These leggings are made with a blend of nylon and spandex. They stretch enough to avoid holding you back during workouts, yet provide gentle compression with tummy control.
Bring your phone and other essentials along, as you can stash them in the on-board pockets. You’ll find one pocket on either side along with a hidden waistband compartment for stashing keys and smaller items.
Use these soft and highly elastic leggings for your favorite exercises and workouts, including squats, weight lifting, cycling, elliptical machine workouts and other cardio sessions. Their non-see-through double layer makes these leggings fully squat proof.
Since the material is rated as moderately thick, these leggings might not be your first choice on those hot summer days. You can easily wash these workout pants by hand or in the machine.
-
Cons:
- Deep pockets hold most smartphones
- Available in solid colors and print
- Opaque material is fully squat proof
- Loose around the ankles
- Waist might slide down slightly
- Faint initial odor
High-quality opaque fabric makes these workout leggings fully squat proof. They’re specifically sewn to keep you covered without trapping heat, which means they won’t get too hot during workouts. From yoga to Zumba to general fitness, these leggings are built for maximum performance.
A high waist delivers light compression to keep your midsection in check. Many women also appreciate the wide waistband for efficient tummy control.
Despite the compression they provide, these leggings stretch in several different ways to accommodate your moves and workouts. They’re also breathable and wick moisture to keep your skin comfortable and dry.
Deep pockets provide the space you need to comfortably fit a smartphone. There’s also an inner pocket tucked inside the waistband to hold keys, cash and cards.
Available in two- and three-packs, these compression tights are an economical choice for your active lifestyle. Choose between packs with solid colors or mix it up with solid and print leggings.
-
Cons:
- Ideal for any workout
- Side pocket can store a smartphone
- Made with recycled polyester
- Only comes in one color
- Seams can be irritating
- Runs small
In a sea of flashy workout leggings, these Reebok high rise leggings are a simple and practical alternative. Black is the only available color, which makes it easier to grab your favorite top and head out the door.
Keep it simple with the Workout Ready leggings, which feature a modern fitted silhouette. A high-rise waist holds these training tights in place as you squat, lunge and run. You’ll also find a side pocket to stash your phone and other small essentials.
As their name suggests, the Workout Ready leggings are designed for any type of workout. While the tights are fitted to enhance your curves, they won’t restrict your movements. They’re also stylish enough for a post-workout coffee run with friends.
If sustainability is at the front of your mind as you shop, these leggings contain 91 percent recycled polyester. The extra nine percent is elastane interlock, which keeps the fabric soft and smooth and helps wick moisture.
At the end of the day, you can toss these Reebok leggings into the washing machine. For best results, wash them on a delicate cycle using cold water.
What Are Squat Proof Leggings?
Squat proof leggings allow you to squat, lunge and bend without revealing anything underneath.
Most squat proof leggings offer two layers or a woven material for maximum coverage. Many women find that although these workout tights generally have thinner fabric for comfort and breathability, they are dependable during workouts.
Proper squatting form involves reaching a 90-degree angle or lower, according to Medical News Today. The best squat proof leggings are flexible enough to avoid restricting your movements, yet won't show through as you're working out.
Which Are the Best Seamless Squat Proof Leggings?
Seamless workout clothing can be more challenging to produce and often involves using innovative circular knitting machines from Italy, according to fibre2fashion.com.
Once it's completed, though, the garment doesn't have any side seams. Not only do seamless leggings precisely fit your body, they're much less likely to rub and irritate the skin. Many athletes prefer seamless leggings, especially for extended workouts.
What Are the Best Squat Proof Leggings?
The best squat proof leggings are designed for total coverage. Many of our top picks have high waists with gentle compression. Higher waists offer stability and control and can create a slender silhouette.
We really like the Reebok LES MILLS PureMove Leggings Motion Sense for athletes, as the material is specifically designed to compress then relax with heavy-impact and lighter impact movements.
