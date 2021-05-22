19 Best Squat Proof Leggings for Workouts

They’re labeled as yoga pants but you can just as easily wear the Lululemon Wunder Under leggings for training and gym workouts. Innovative Luon fabric offers a comfortable second-skin fit for extended wear.

If you’re not familiar with Luon, it’s the material you’ll find in many Lululemon products. Luon is 14 percent Lycra and 86 percent nylon. Not only is the fabric preshrunk, it’s also designed to move and retains its shape over time. No matter how hard you work, Luon fabric wicks moisture from the surface of the skin to keep you comfortable.

Featuring a waistband that’s designed to stay flat for maximum stability, you can comfortably wear your Lululemon leggings for indoor cycling, training and yoga practice.

Lycra keeps the leggings stretchy enough to accommodate nearly any type of workout. At the same time, the material doesn’t feel restrictive or tight, so you can exercise to your fullest abilities.

You can easily keep your phone by your side using the integrated storage pocket. These leggings are machine washable for your convenience.