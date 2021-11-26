Black Friday Golf Deals: Save up to 48% on Equipment & Gear

Check out the list below to see the top Black Friday golf deals and save big bucks on golf technology, equipment, gear, and more!
The Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf Watch is a simple yet effective model that supplies accurate yardages on over 41,000 worldwide golf courses.
The S10 gives yardages to the front/back/center of the green as well as hazards and doglegs. It acts as a digital scorecard and measures total distance played and total time so you can review your round.
The watch is waterproof and has a battery life up to 12 hours in GPS mode.
You can also save 25 percent on the Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch, which features a round face design.
The Rapsodo Mobile Golf Launch Monitor, provides accurate measurements and immediate feedback in a compact design.
The MLM uses your mobile device, coupled with the free app software, to record your swing and then the Shot Tracer Technology tracks your ball flight, giving instant replays with stats. Other features include smart club recognition, bag mapping to help you choose the right club in any situation, and a shot library which logs the stats for every one of your shots.
The Rapsodo Launch Monitor uses radar Doppler tracking and measures carry/total distance, ball speed, club head speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction so you’ll be able to track your progress in all facets of your swing.
Measuring a compact 5.3 inches long by 3 inches wide by 1.6 inches high, the MLM comes with a carrying case and USB cable. It should be noted this launch monitor is for outdoor use only and can’t be used with a net.
The PhiGolf Home Golf Simulator allows you to practice indoors whenever you’d and get immediate shot feedback and analysis.
Instead of using your actual golf clubs, simply put the included sensor in the end of the golf grip of the training club. Then take your swing and it will analyze your stroke and transmit the data to the PhiGolf Sim app, where you’ll be able to analyze the metrics and track your progress.
You’ll need a smartphone, tablet, or an AppleTV to play PhiGolf, then it can be connected to a TV.
Combine this with the World Golf Tour (WGT) mobile game app and you can get access to 24 worldwidde golf courses worldwide where you can “play” with crystal clear graphics. There are seven game modes, including closest to the pin, longest drive, and more.
One of the top features of the Callaway Golf Laser Rangefinder is the new Pin Acquisition Technology (P.A.T.) with Pulse Technology, which vibrates when the correct distance to the pin is found.
The lightweight and compact device has 6 times magnification with a range of 5 to 1,000 yards with +/- 1 yard accuracy. It can also scan for multiple targets and has Slope Technology, which measures the terrain angle then calculates the adjusted slope.. Another plus is that it’s tournament legal.
Magnahold technology features a strong magnet in the that allows you to attach the rangefinder to a golf cart frame.
It weighs only 5.4 ounces and measures 4 inches by 2.7 inches by 1.4 inches, and is both water- and fog-proof.
The Izzo Tru Vu Trainer Hitting Net is designed to give you the feeling that you’re on an actual Links (or Classic) course.
The net features a high-resolution image that is designed not to fade.
It measures 7 1/2 feet high by 7 1/2 feet wide by 1 foot deep, it can be used both indoors and outdoors. If using the net outdoors, use the four included ground spikes for maximum support and strength. The but the net is already durable as it can withstand golf ball speeds of up to 180 miles per hour. A nylon carry bag is also included.
The Izzo Swami Kiss Handheld Golf GPS Rangefinder is compact and lightweight, but most of all it’s accurate and effective.
Preloaded with over 38,000 worldwide courses, the Swami Kiss gives accurate distances to the front/center/back of the green, as well as carry distances to doglegs and course hazards.
It acts as a digital scorekeeper and will save your rounds. The device is magnetized so it can affix to a golf cart frame for convenience.
Other features include automatic course and hole recognition, auto hole advance, and shot distance measurement.
The lightweight CaddyTek 3-Wheel Golf Push Cart collapses into a compact size in seconds and also has all the necessary storage space to hold all your equipment and gear.
The cart can hold your clubs and stand bag, and has compartments for a scorecard, mobile device, and other gear, included a patented basket beneath the area where it holds your clubs. There is an attached ball marker and umbrella holder, as well. It has an adjustable handle height, too.
The maintenance-free wheels (11.5 inches in diameter) can handle all types of terrain and there is an easy-to-use foot brake. The cart has a wide base of 31 inches.
The strong aluminum frame weighs less than 18 1/2 pounds and when collapsed it measures just 16.3 inches wide, 14.4 inches long, and 28.4 inches high.
