Black Friday Golf Deals: Save up to 48% on Equipment & Gear

The Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf Watch is a simple yet effective model that supplies accurate yardages on over 41,000 worldwide golf courses.

The S10 gives yardages to the front/back/center of the green as well as hazards and doglegs. It acts as a digital scorecard and measures total distance played and total time so you can review your round.

The watch is waterproof and has a battery life up to 12 hours in GPS mode.

You can also save 25 percent on the Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch, which features a round face design.

