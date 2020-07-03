11 Best High Handicap Irons for Beginner Golfers

When it comes to forgiveness — something all high handicap golfers need — the Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Irons have your back. These irons, which are designed like hybrid golf clubs, will give you everything a beginner needs to gain confidence and improve. They’re easy to hit and you’ll get higher launch, spin, and, thanks to the new face, faster balls speeds and extra distance.

Let’s take a look at the technology in the Launcer HB Turbos, arguably some of the best irons for high handicappers:

Turbocharged Face: The strong steel turbocharged face is thinner for increased ball speeds and extra distance.

Hollow Construction: The fully hollow construction allows the weight to be distributed low and deep, as well as to the perimeter, of the club head. That, combined with the internal stabilizing ribs, provides maximum forgiveness on miss-hit shots as well as superior feel and sound on contact.

HiBore Crown: The HiBore Crown creates a low, deep center of gravity (CG) which helps get a higher launch, while the steel face insert provides more flex in the club face for faster speeds.

Progessive Hollow Shaping: The progressive shaping helps with control on the short irons, while providing needed launch and distance on the longer irons.

