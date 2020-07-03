11 Best High Handicap Irons for Beginner Golfers

If you’re new to the game or have a high handicap, you’ll want the most forgiving golf clubs you can get. While every player wants the distance, accuracy is what beginners should focus on first. Losing golf balls in the woods or water is no fun (not to mention expensive) and it doesn’t help with your confidence. So what are the best high handicap irons right now? Well, we’ve compiled a list below of some of the top sets for beginners which are easy to hit and designed to promote launch and provide maximum forgiveness, even on off-center hits. Take a look at the pros and cons and see which is the right set of irons that will help shave strokes off your score.
And as for distance? Don’t worry, with the innovative technology used in clubs these days, it’ll be there.
1. Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Irons
Cons:
- Fully hollow construction with internal stabilizing ribs helps provide maximum forgiveness
- Turbocharged steel face is thinner and that increases ball speeds for extra distance
- The HiBore Crown has a lower center of gravity (CG) for a higher launch angle
- They're pretty bulky with most of the clubs resembling a hybrid; if you want a traditional look, you might need something else
- Some users felt they didn't get as much distance as with some other iron sets
- These might produce too much spin for some users
When it comes to forgiveness — something all high handicap golfers need — the Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Irons have your back. These irons, which are designed like hybrid golf clubs, will give you everything a beginner needs to gain confidence and improve. They’re easy to hit and you’ll get higher launch, spin, and, thanks to the new face, faster balls speeds and extra distance.
Let’s take a look at the technology in the Launcer HB Turbos, arguably some of the best irons for high handicappers:
Turbocharged Face: The strong steel turbocharged face is thinner for increased ball speeds and extra distance.
Hollow Construction: The fully hollow construction allows the weight to be distributed low and deep, as well as to the perimeter, of the club head. That, combined with the internal stabilizing ribs, provides maximum forgiveness on miss-hit shots as well as superior feel and sound on contact.
HiBore Crown: The HiBore Crown creates a low, deep center of gravity (CG) which helps get a higher launch, while the steel face insert provides more flex in the club face for faster speeds.
Progessive Hollow Shaping: The progressive shaping helps with control on the short irons, while providing needed launch and distance on the longer irons.
Find more Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Irons information and reviews here.
2. Callaway Big Bertha Irons
Cons:
- 360 Face Cup technology promotes extra distance consistently
- They are Callaway's easiest iron to get launch with
- Suspended Energy Core delivers solid sound and feel on contact
- Some users said with the black finish, scratches and nicks show up easier
- They are on the pricey side
- 2019 model so quantities might be limited depending on the club configuration you choose
If launch is what you desire, then the Callaway Big Bertha Irons are for you as they are the brand’s easiest launching iron. Without a doubt, Callaway is always in the discussion when talking about the best high handicap irons.
They are designed to promote launch and distance on a consistent basis thanks to innovative technology.
Suspended Energy Core: This delivers optimal sound and feel on contact. The 3-piece iron construction features suspended
Metal Injection Molded (MIM’d) Tungsten Floating Weight: This allows the Center of Gravity (CG) to be positioned deeper and allow you to get the launch all beginners — and more advanced players — strive for.
360 Face Cup Technology: This is very lightweight and promotes faster swing speeds so golf balls just jump off the face for better distance.
Available in both right- and left-handed models, there are a variety of shaft choices as well as iron bundles where you can choose what clubs you want or need.
These are the Big Bertha irons only and don’t include a driver, fairway woods, hybrids, or a putter. It also doesn’t come with a bag, but Callaway Golf Bags are easy to get.
Find more Callaway Big Bertha Irons information and reviews here.
3. Cobra Golf King Speedzone Irons
Cons:
- Carbon fiber topline weighs less than steel and it lowers the center of gravity (CG) for easier launch
- Forged PWRSHELL face has an extra large Sweet Zone area and deeper undercut for faster speeds and forgiveness
- Speedback Shaping has extreme heel and toe weighting for a lower CG and higher moment of inertia (MOI) for better consistency
- The club head is a bit bulky and has a bit of a square design which might take a little getting use to
- Carbon fiber strip on the topline could be a bit distracting for some at first
- Some might find these aren't as forgiving as some other sets on this list
Named some of the best game improvement irons for 2020 by Golf Digest (gold award), the Cobra King Speedzone Irons are full of innovative technology designed to make this set some of the fastest and longest irons out there.
Cobra designed a four zone club head construction to maximize speed.
It all starts in the carbon fiber topline, the “Light Zone.” Carbon fiber is stronger, yet lighter, than steel and that lowers the center of gravity (CG) for faster ball speeds.
The forged PWRSHELL face, the “Power Zone,” has a 35 percent larger Sweet Zone area and a deeper undercut for better ball speeds and launch.
The “Stability Zone” comes in the form of the Speedback Shaping of the club head. It has a wider sole and extreme heel and toe weighting which creates a lower CG and higher moment of inertia (MOI). That will provide higher launch and more forgiveness.
The final component is the “Feel Zone,” which is highlighted by the lightweight co-mold medallion that is comprised of aluminum, TPU, and acrylic foam. It’s designed to lessen vibration for outstanding feel and sound on contact, even on off-center hits.
Find more Cobra Golf King Speedzone Irons information and reviews here.
4. Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220H Irons
Cons:
- Hollow Body Technology provides perimeter weighting and increased face flex
- Spiderweb VFT Technology enhances the sweet spot in all directions
- Extra wide sole keeps weight away from the face, creating a lower center of gravity (CG) for higher launch and lower spin
- The PVD brushed black satin finish might show signs of wear quickly
- The larger clubhead might be too bulky for some
- This set comes with just six clubs
The Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220H Irons are some of the company’s newest and most forgiving irons thanks the wide, ramped sole, hollow body, and low center or gravity (CG).
And they’re filled with lots of other unique and functional technology designed to improve your all-around game:
Wider, Ramped Sole: The extra wide sole keeps the weight away from the face, creating a lower center of gravity (CG) for higher launch and lower spin characteristics for better control. The ramped sole provides excellent turf interaction.
Hollow Body Technology: Hollow body construction in the 4 through 7 irons with a maraging steel 450 Cup Face for extra power. The scoring irons (8 through the wedges) have stainless steel construction and help provide accuracy.
Cup Face Design: This creates faster balls speeds as it has increased face flex, which also helps with forgiveness on his miss-hits.
SpiderWeb Variable Face Thickness (VFT) Technology: This acts like a web across the entire face to expand the sweet spot in all directions.
LaunchPad Technology: TPE polymer, coated with a performance gel, absorbs shock to give a spring-like feel on contact.
We also should mention the PVD Brushed Black Finish, which not only has a sleek look but also helps the oversized clubhead appear not so chunky.
Find more Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220H Irons information and reviews here.
5. TaylorMade SIM MAX Iron/Hybrid Combo Set
Cons:
- Speed Bridge Technology promotes extra distance, sound, and feel
- Speed Pocket Technology maximizes face flexibility for increased ball speed and forgiveness
- Ultra-thin face combines with Progressive Inverted Cone Technology promotes straighter ball flight
- If you don't want a set that includes hybrids, then you might want to look elsewhere
- They're a bit pricey
- Quantities are limited depending on what club configuration you choose
Patented, original technology highlight the TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid/Iron Combo Set, a 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Gold recipient as they’re some of the best high handicap irons.
Unlike the traditional TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons, which are also ideal for high handicappers, this set features a combination of irons and hybrids, of which you can choose from two configurations. So let’s take a peek at some of TM’s technology in the SIM (Shape in Motion) Max clubs:
Speed Bridge: This supports the topline of the iron, resulting in extra distance and forgiveness with improved sound and feel.
ECHO Damping System: Designed to eliminate vibration and provide better feel on contact.
Speed Pocket: This maximizes club face flexibility to increase ball speed while providing forgiveness on off-center shots.
Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: Engineered to provide a bit of a draw for those who have the tendency to slice (for right-handers).
Other highlights include an ultra-thin (1.5mm) provides a larger sweet spot and aids in getting straighter shots, a large club face and a wide sole for better turf interaction, and a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch angles.
These are just the irons and hybrids, but TaylorMade drivers are also available, including the newest and older models.
Find more TaylorMade SIM MAX Iron/Hybrid Combo Set information and reviews here.
6. Callaway Mavrik Max Golf Irons
Cons:
- Flash Face Cup Technology maximizes ball speeds for greater distances
- Tungsten Energy Core in irons provides optimal launch and ball flight
- Designed with Artificial Intelligence to create a face unique to every club/loft
- Oversized club head might be too bulky for some
- Some might find they get a little too much spin with these
- You might sacrifice some distance compared to other Mavrik models
Some of the best high handicap irons of this year, the Callaway Mavrik Max Irons are all about easy launch and forgiveness as they have an oversized club head and a lower, deeper center of gravity (CG). These clubs were designed with Artificial Intelligence and are highlighted by unique, effective technology.
Flash Face Cup Technology combines with the 360 Face Cup to promote maximize ball speed for even greater distance in the irons. The tungsten energy core has tungsten-infused weights that highlights the center of gravity of each club to give you optimal loft, ball flight, and desired spin upon landing. And the urethane microspheres help reduce vibration on contact for excellent feel.
There are numerous club combination possibilities as you can mix irons and different wedges. They are a gold winner of Golf Digest’s Hot List for 2020.
Pair it with a new Callaway driver and take your game to another level.
Find more Callaway Mavrik Max Golf Irons information and reviews here.
7. Wilson Staff Launch Pad Golf Irons
Cons:
- Extra wide Launch Pad Sole helps get higher launch and forgiveness
- Hollow Body Construction has a very thin face for faster speeds and greater distances
- Both the long and short irons are designed for consistent and solid contact to help reduce "fat" shots
- If you prefer a traditional iron shape these are designed like hybrids
- Some found they didn't get the distance they were looking for
- The bulky head design might take a while to get used to
Forgiveness and clean shots are what the Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons are all about as they look and hit like traditional hybrid clubs.
The highlights are the extra wide Launch Pad Sole and hollow construction. The wider sole provides excellent turf interaction while the hollow body and ultra-thin face maximize ball speed and distance. The center of gravity (CG) is back and low, making this club very easy to get that needed launch.
These clubs are easy-to-hit and will minimize “fat” shots so you get more consistency in your game. The midsize grip is comfortable and suitable for most players.
You’ll get six total clubs (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 irons and a pitching wedge) and there are a number of different shaft flexes available.
Find more Wilson Staff Launch Pad Golf Irons information and reviews here.
8. Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons
Cons:
- Chromoly 4140M construction combines with a seamless cup face for maximum club and ball speeds
- Stability frame helps with launch and flight apex which help promote softer landings on approach shots
- Pearl brush finish not only adds to the already sleek look, but helps reduce glare on address
- On the pricey side
- No sand wedge is included
- Quantities might be limited as this model is from a couple of years ago
The Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons promote blazing club and ball speeds, while enhancing launch and flight apex, which is the maximum height of the ball’s trajectory.
A 2020 Gold winner on Golf Digest’s Hot List for game-improvement irons, the Hot Metals use high-strength Chromoly 4140M to combine with a seamless cup face for better club and ball speeds for greater distances. The Stability Frame helps with launch and flight apex for softer landings on approach shots.
The one-piece construction iron has re-engineered sound rubs designed to hit specific vibration patterns so you’ll get pleasing sound and feel on contact. The pearl brush finish is not only appealing to the eye, but also helps reduce glare at address.
Find more Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons information and reviews here.
9. Cobra Golf T-Rail Iron Combo Set
Cons:
- Hollow design with a lower center of gravity (CG) and wide sole promote easy, higher launch
- The forged E-9 face is designed to provide extra distance, even on off-center hits
- Buffer Rails provide excellent turf interaction for cleaner contact
- They're designed like hybrid clubs, so they might be a bit chunky for some
- You might not get the distance you would with traditional irons
- Quanitities might be limited
The Cobra Golf T-Rail Iron Combo are some of the most forgiving irons in the hybrid-construction style as they’re perfect for players with slower swing speeds.
Each club (a 4 hybrid and 5 iron through pitching wedge) has hollow construction with a wide sole and lower center of gravity (CG) which promotes faster club speeds, higher launch, and more forgiveness and control even on miss-hits.
Other highlights include:
Forged E-9 Face: The steel face has variable thickness E-9 Technology that promotes maximum distance even on those off-center shots.
Buffer Rails: These provide excellent turf interaction which help for cleaner contact and less ‘fat” shots.
Find more Cobra Golf T-Rail Iron Combo Set information and reviews here.
10. TaylorMade M6 Irons
Cons:
- Patented Inverted Cone Technology produces a larger sweet spot that promotes straighter shots
- Lower CG helps get a higher launch angle and better ball flight even on miss-hits
- Speed Bridge combines with the Speed Pocket generate faster balls speeds
- Some users said the face of the clubs weren't very durable and scratched too easily
- Some users felt they weren't getting as much distance as other models
- Unlike the M5 model, the M6 doesn't have the added tungsten weighting in the club head
The TaylorMade M6 model aren’t the newest, but they remain some of the more popular and best high handicap irons thanks to their playability, forgiveness, and distance provided.
Patented technology highlight the irons and this is what they have to offer:
Speed Bridge & Speed Pocket: The Speed Bridge is designed to allow the flexible Speed Bridge generate more ball speed as does the stiffer club head as it reduces energy loss on contact with the golf balls. The Speed Bridge also helps create a more colid sound on impact as it lowers vibration.
Inverted Cone Technology (ICT): The ultra-thin face has ICT and that increases ball speeds while expanding the sweet spot for straighter shots, even on when off-center contact is made.
Fluted Hosel & 360 Undercut: This lowers the center of gravity (CG) to help get a higher launch angle and better ball flight even on miss-hits and “fat” shots.
HYBRAR Compression: This lessens vibrations in the club face for optimal feel on contact.
11. Callaway Strata Golf Club Set
Cons:
- This is a complete set with a driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 through 9 irons, pitching and sand wedge, and putter
- Driver has a large sweet spot for forgiveness and the irons and wedges are designed for control
- Stand bag has plenty of storage and headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid are included
- The quality and technology of the clubs aren't as innovative as most others on this list
- You probably aren't going to get as much distance with these irons as others
- If you're just interested in irons, this set isn't for you as it comes with all clubs
The best high handicap irons don’t have to be the most expensive and the Callaway Strata Set comes tries to prove that as this complete bundle is ideal for beginners and casual golfers who are on a budget.
This set has it all, including 14 total pieces — 10 clubs, 3 headcovers and 1 stand bag. The clubs included are a 460cc driver (with cover) with an enlarged sweet spot for extra forgiveness and distance; a 3-Wood; a 5-Hybrid, a 6-Iron through pitching wedge, and a mallet-style putter. The wood and hybrid are easy to hit and designed to get you launch and distance. The irons and sand and pitching wedges have perimeter weighting and progressive sole width technology for better control.
The lightweight stand bag comes complete with 5 pockets and a comfortable dual strap.
Find more Callaway Strata Golf Club Set information and reviews here.
What is a Golf Handicap?
In a nutshell, a handicap is a numerical calculation of how good of a golfer you are. The lower the handicap number, the better the player you likely are. A higher handicap means you have some practicing to do.
I know, thank you Capt. Obvious.
What is a High Handicup Number in Golf?
While it isn't etched in stone, if your number is above 20, then you're a high handicapper. A mid handicapper is roughly between 10 to 20 and a low is generally in single digits. Again, these numbers aren't concrete.
The highest handicap recognized by the USGA is 36.
Learn more about the USGA's handicapping system for additional information.
How do I Figure out my Handicap?
Basically, your handicap is how many strokes over or under par you play. Say you play the same course regularly and the par is 72 and you routinely shoot in the 94-95 range. Your handicap is roughly 22-23 and that falls into high handicap range.
Easy enough, but it's not always that clear-cut.
If you're someone who plays at different courses all the time, other factors come into play, such as course rating and slope. You can use a handicap calculator to figure out your "traveling handicap."
