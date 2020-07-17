Callaway Hybrids: 9 Best Rescue & Utility Golf Clubs

Callaway hybrids are some of the most popular rescue clubs with all players, including both professionals and weekend warriors. These hybrid clubs have taken the place of longer irons (2, 3, and 4 mostly, but even mid-irons) as they’re easier to hit and get launch, while providing distance and forgiveness. We’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular Callaway hybrids, including both newer and older models. Take a look and see which is the right fit for your golf bag.

And browse a selection of some of the best Callaway drivers if you’re in the market for a new club for the tee box.

What is the Best Callaway Hybrid for a High Handicapper?

These days all Callaway clubs are easy to hit, but some are specifically designed for high handicappers and beginners. And from list, the Mavrik Max is probably the best rescue club for a high handicap golfer.

It features an oversized clubhead and features a deeper Center of Gravity (CG) for easier launch and a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for excellent forgiveness, even on off-center hits.

The Mavrik Max is also designed to provide higher, more controlled ball flight with a maximum draw, things high handicappers tend to need.

But you can never go wrong with the Big Bertha, which is arguably the most forgiving Callaway hybrid golf club.

 

What is Callaway's Jailbreak Technology?

Jailbreak Technology is truly innovative and is featured in most newer model Callaway hybrids. It's all about getting faster balls speeds and, ultimately, greater distance.

Jailbreak consists of two internal bars that stabilize the crown and sole, putting more impact load on the club face, which results in faster ball speeds.

Jailbreak Technology can be found in Callaway drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids.

 

