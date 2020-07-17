Callaway Hybrids: 9 Best Rescue & Utility Golf Clubs

Callaway hybrids are some of the most popular rescue clubs with all players, including both professionals and weekend warriors. These hybrid clubs have taken the place of longer irons (2, 3, and 4 mostly, but even mid-irons) as they’re easier to hit and get launch, while providing distance and forgiveness. We’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular Callaway hybrids, including both newer and older models. Take a look and see which is the right fit for your golf bag.
The newest Callaway hybrids are the Mavrik series and they’ve been awarded Gold status on Golf Digest’s Hot List. The standard Mavrik rescue club is ideal for most players and features a brand new, unique Cyclone Aero Shape head desiged to reduce drag for increase speeds and distance.
There are two other clubs in the Mavrik family of hybrids and they’ll be on this list, including the Mavrik MAX and Mavrik Pro.
Let’s take a look at some of the innovative technology in the Mavrik hybrid:
Artificial Intelligence Designed Face: Each club face is uniquely designed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for each club loft for optimal ball speeds.
Flash Face SS20 + Jailbreak Technology + Face Cup Technology: There is a strong steel face with two titanium rods behind the club face that connects the sole and crown really helps with club and ball speeds for maximum distance. The Face Cup provides a wider range of forgiveness, even on off-center shots.
The Mavrik is designed for mid launch and spin with a slight draw flight bias. It has a moderate size club head and is a top-notch game-improvement hybrid.
The Callaway Golf Mavrik Max is all about forgiveness and is an ideal for high handicap golfers as it features an oversized club head and is designed to get you a higher ball flight with maximum draw.
This club has a deeper Center of Gravity (CG) and higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) so it’s easy to launch and provides excellent forgiveness.
But just like the standard Mavrik, the Max has groundbreaking technology. So let’s take a peek:
Artificial Intelligence Designed Face: For the first when making hybrids, Callaway used Artificial Intelligence (AI) so each face is unique to each club loft which helps promote faster ball speeds.
Flash Face SS20 + Jailbreak Technology + Face Cup Technology: The strong steel face combines with Jailbreak Technology, which has two titanium rods behind the club face that connects the sole and crown, for blazing speeds and extra distance. The Face Cup Technology provides faster speeds and forgiveness, even on off-center shots, across a larger area.
The Callaway Golf Mavrik Pro Hybrid is designed for the more skilled player as it has a more compact headshape with a shallow face for a look and feel of more traditional fairway woods.
This club has a flatter lie angle to produce a lower and more neutral ball flight.
Just like the standard Mavrik and the Mavrik Max, the Pro was designed with Artificial Intelligence and features Callaway’s patented technology, including Flash Face SS20, Jailbreak, and Face Cup. These combine to provide exceedingly faster ball speeds that results in greater distance.
The Mavrik Pro is certainly one of the more advanced Callaway hybrids.
The Callaway Golf Super Hybrid is designed to play like a fairway wood, delivering maximum distance thanks to its Titanium Face Insert and its all Titanium body.
The face insert combines with the two internal Jailbreak bars within the titanium body to promote extremely fast speeds and better ball flight for greater distances. The Center of Gravity (CG) is positioned deeper to help get easier launch.
Here are some other highlights of the Super Hybrid:
Metal Injection Molded (MIM’ed) Tungsten Weighting: This is designed to optimize the CG for better launch and control.
T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: This light carbon fabric has a tighter weave and the weight it saves compared to a steel crown allows for a lower CG and a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness and distance even on miss-hits.
OptiFit 3 Hosel: This allows you to adjust the loft and the draw for different club configurations to cater to your swing.
Another of the Callaway hybrids to garner Gold status on Golf Digest’s 2020 Hot List, the Epic Flash is flush with innovative technology to provide optimal launch, control, forgiveness, and, of course, distance.
Some of its top highlights include:
Jailbreak Technology: These two internal bars stiffen the body so there will be more impact on the face for faster speeds and better distance.
Metal Injection Molded (MIM’ed) Tungsten Weighting: This optimizes the Center of Gravity (CG) for ideal launch and control.
T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: The lighter carbon redistributes the weight in the clubhead to lower the CG and raise the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness even if you don’t hit the squarely.
OptiFit 3 Hosel: This allows you to adjust the loft and the draw to cater to your swing.
If you’ve got a slower swing, but still crave that distance (who doesn’t?), the Epic Star Flash Hybrid could be what you need as it features much of Callaway’s unique technology yet manages to save weight in most components of the club.
The club has a lighter head, shafts, hosel, and grips. It’s designed to for those who desire longer shots, but need a little help getting the necessary club speed.
In addition to the Jailbreak Technology that most recent Callaway hybrids and other clubs feature, the Epic Flash Star is highlighted by:
Forged Carpenter Steel Face & Face Cup Technology: The forged 455 steel construction combines with Face Cup to create a higher Coefficient of Restitution (COR) which promotes faster ball speeds on all shots, including miss-hits.
Metal Injection Molded (MIM’ed) Tungsten Weighting: This weighting helps optimize the Center of Gravity (CG) so you can get desired launch and control.
Triaxial Carbon Crown: Lighter carbon lowers the CG while raising the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to provide better overall forgiveness.
One of the most forgiving Callaway hybrids is arguably the Big Bertha 2019, which is highlighted by Jailbreak Technology, an ultra-thin Carpenter 455 steel face, and Hyper Speed Face Cup Technology, all of which combine to promote blazing fast ball speeds over a larger area for maximum distance.
The progressive head shape allows for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI), which is where the forgiveness comes from.
This Big Bertha also has a new OptiFit Hosel, which was with Jailbreak Technology in a hybrid for the first time. This adjustable hosel will allow you to optimize your desired Center of Gravity (CG) for easier launch and higher ball flight.
The Callaway Rogue X is designed for distance as it was the first hybrid to feature the groundbreaking Jailbreak Technology, which uses two internal steel bars to stiffen the body, which leads to more impact load on the face for faster speeds and greater distance.
Jailbreak Technology is intended to make golf balls fly off the face at incredible speeds, giving you the length you need. And Rogue’s larger club head provides added forgiveness.
Other highlights include:
Ultra-Thin Face & Hyper Speed Face Cup Technology: The Carpenter 455 steel face is very fast. Then couple it with the Jailbreak and the Hyper Speed Face Cup and you’ll get fast speeds across a larger area of the face so you’ll get distance even if you hit it off-center.
Internal Standing Wave: This is allows the Center of Gravity to be positioned lower and forward, which helps promote easier launch.
If you’re bargain-hunting Callaway hybrids, look no further than the X HOT, as it’s the least expensive model on the list, yet still boasts top technology and is easy to hit.
The X HOT, which dates back a few years, has the following:
Speed Frame Face Technology: This promotes very fast ball speeds across a wider range of the ultra-thin face for extra distance. It also helps lower the Center of Gravity (CG) for easier launch and raises the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.
Modern Warbird Sole: This promotes better turf interaction for cleaner contact and better launch.
