Callaway Hybrids: 9 Best Rescue & Utility Golf Clubs

The newest Callaway hybrids are the Mavrik series and they’ve been awarded Gold status on Golf Digest’s Hot List. The standard Mavrik rescue club is ideal for most players and features a brand new, unique Cyclone Aero Shape head desiged to reduce drag for increase speeds and distance.

There are two other clubs in the Mavrik family of hybrids and they’ll be on this list, including the Mavrik MAX and Mavrik Pro.

Let’s take a look at some of the innovative technology in the Mavrik hybrid:

Artificial Intelligence Designed Face: Each club face is uniquely designed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for each club loft for optimal ball speeds.

Flash Face SS20 + Jailbreak Technology + Face Cup Technology: There is a strong steel face with two titanium rods behind the club face that connects the sole and crown really helps with club and ball speeds for maximum distance. The Face Cup provides a wider range of forgiveness, even on off-center shots.

The Mavrik is designed for mid launch and spin with a slight draw flight bias. It has a moderate size club head and is a top-notch game-improvement hybrid.