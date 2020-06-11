7 Best Golf Launch Monitors for Home Simulators

Golf launch monitors are invaluable when it comes to measuring your swing data. Most calculate and provide immediate feedback on club head speed, ball speed, distance, launch angle, shot direction, spin, and many more factors that you can store and study to help with game improvement. Many of them will also video record your shots. Simply set the monitor up on golf mats for home simulators or at the driving range and you’re ready to go.
And we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular, effective, and accurate launch monitors on the market today. Check out the pros and cons and see which is the right one for you.
1. SkyTrak Golf Launch MonitorPrice: $1,995.00Pros:
Cons:
- Measures ball speed, launch angle, back/side spin, side angle, carry/roll/total distance, flight path, clubhead speed, and more
- Compact with a long battery life (up to 5 hours), app, software, and all cables
- Upgraded plans give you more options, including a protective metal case and game-improvement features
- On the pricey side with some additional fees for certain subscriptions
- Some users said it took some time to learn all the features
- Some users said it was a bit of challenge to get everything downloaded and set up correctly
When it comes to golf launch monitors, the SkyTrak model is arguably one of the most accurate, using photometrics to provide instant launch data and visual ball feedback for faster game improvement.
There are three options for you to choose from — the Basic Practice Range Plan, Game Improvement Plan, and Play & Improve Plan. Each plan includes the SkyTrak app, software package, cables, and rechargeable battery. This launch monitor is included in all SkyTrak Golf Simulators, including the very popular SIG10 model.
The data measured is clubhead speed, ball speed, launch angle, back/side spin, side angle, carry/roll/total distance, distance offline, flightpath, and angle of descent. It provides instant data and the shot tracer technology allows you to see the flight of the ball on your connected device (iOS, Android, and PC compatible).
With the upgrades come more features, including a protective metal case, game-improvement skills training games and challenges, more camera angles, the ability to simulate play on 12 world famous courses, and much more.
The monitor itself is compact, measuring 6 3/4 inches high, 5 3/4 inches long, and 2 1/2 inches wide, while weighing just 1 3/4 pounds.
The SkyTrak Launch Monitor is compatible with all clubs including drivers, fairway woods, irons, hybrids, and wedges.
Find more SkyTrak Golf Launch Monitor information and reviews here.
2. FlightScope Mevo Launch MonitorPrice: $499.99Pros:
Cons:
- It can automatically record, clip, and save the videos of your swing with data overlay
- Measures carry distance, clubhead speed, Smash factor, apex height, flight time, ball speed, spin, and launch angle for every club
- You can save and share practice sessions and store all your swings
- Some users found it wasn't as accurate if you didn't have the monitor set exactly where it needs to be
- Some users felt it didn't work as well indoors (if you don't have much space) as it did outdoors
- It probably isn't the best model if you're using it to get your clubs fitted
The FlightScope Mevo is one of the better values when it comes to golf launch monitors as it tracks and saves the most important swing data and records your swing at an affordable price in a portable design.
The monitor uses radar doppler technology to track and stores the following measurements for all your golf clubs — carry distance, clubhead speed, Smash factor, apex height, flight time, ball speed, spin, and launch angle. You can also record, clip, and save the video of all your swings with included measured data. Then you can share all of your practice sessions.
You also get a USB charging cable (the Li-Polymer battery lasts up to 4 hours), a free app, carrying pouch, and 50 metallic stickers, which will help the monitor get more accurate readings, especially indoors.
It certainly is compact at 3.55 inches by 2.76 inches by 1.18 inches and weighs under a half pound. That’s smaller than almost any cell phone and can fit easily into your pocket for on-the-go training.
Find more FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor information and reviews here.
3. FlightScope Mevo+ Golf Launch MonitorPrice: $1,999.99Pros:
Cons:
- It uses new 3D doppler tracking to measure 15 swing data parameters, which can be stored and shared
- There are 5 simulated golf courses and over a dozen practice ranges and skills competitions
- You can record your golf swing, with data included, and make adjustments to see howit affects your stats
- On the pricey side
- The battery life is a little short (up to 2 hours continuously)
- You'll need a larger indoor space (at 16 feet of depth) to get the most accurate readings
If you want a model with a ton of swing data measurements and features in the same, easy-to-use compact size, then the FlightScope Mevo+ is one of the golf launch monitors you should definitely look into.
Like the original Mevo Launch Monitor, the Plus uses radar doppler tracking to measure carry distance, club head speed, smash factor, apex height, flight time, ball speed, spin rate, and vertical launch angle. But it also calculates horizontal launch angle, lateral landing, angle of attack, total distance, roll distance, spin axis, spin loft, and shot shape. Basically, any metric of your swing you want to know about, the Plus has got you covered.
The Mevo+ allows you to video record and save your swing with data then compare it other swings as you make adjustsments. You can also save and share your practice sessions.
Other features include simulations of five real golf courses, a combined 17 practice ranges and games, a rechargeable battery, USB charger cable, a carrying pouch, and 50 metallic golf ball sensor stickers for better accuracy.
Find more FlightScope Mevo+ Golf Launch Monitor information and reviews here.
4. Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM)Price: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Immediate video replays of your shot with data and statistics
- Shot Tracer Technology allows you to follow and analyze the ball flight
- You can use your phone's GPS to see where your shots land on the course or range
- It can't be used indoors or while hitting into a net
- Some users said the monitor heated up quickly
- It doesn't track as much swing data as some other monitors
Cool, useful features, accurate measurements, and quick and easy set up are what you’ll get with the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM), which also comes at a good price.
The MLM uses your mobile device and the free app software to video record your swing then the Shot Tracer Technology tracks your ball flight, while giving instant replays with stats. Turn on your phone’s GPS and see exactly where your ball landed on the course or the range. Other features include smart club recognition, bag mapping to help you choose the right club, and the shot library which catalogs the stats for all of your shots.
The Rapsodo MLM uses radar Doppler tracking and measures carry/total distance, ball speed, club head speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.
Measuring 5.3 inches long by 3 inches wide by 1.6 inches high, the MLM comes with a carrying case and a USB-C cable. Note: The MLM is for outdoor use only and can’t be used with a net.
It works on all your clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, and wedges.
Find more Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) information and reviews here.
5. Swing Caddie SC300 Launch MonitorPrice: $504.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses Doppler radar technology and calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors for excellent accuracy
- Has both practice and target modes, which allows you to choose a target distance
- You can sync your swing data via bluetooth to your device and the app is optional
- This doesn't record video of your swing
- Some users said it didn't measure all of the shots; it would skip once in a while
- Some users said the optional app wasn't consistent
Unlike most golf launch monitors, the Swing Caddie SC300 doesn’t require the use of an app — though a free one is provided — and it is voice operated.
The portable monitor uses Doppler radar technology and calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors to accurately measure carry/total distance, smash factor, launch angle, swing speed, apex height of ball flight, and ball speed. There are also two modes to use — practice and target. Practice calculates your stats to help with bag mapping, while target allows you to pick a custom distance in five yard increments to work on your iron game.
You can sync your measured data to your device via bluetooth. Using the optional app will allow you to store practice session stats. This bundle comes with a protective case and a portable charger.
If you’re looking to save a few bucks, take a look at the Swing Caddie SC200, the previous model.
Find more Swing Caddie SC300 Launch Monitor information and reviews here.
6. Ernest Sports ES14 Pro Portable Golf Launch MonitorPrice: $495.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Using Doppler radar technology, it accurately captures key swing data and displays the feedback on an LCD screen & by audio
- It tracks club speed, launch angle, ball speed, Smash factor, spin rate & distance
- Features include Range Session, Course Caddy, Club Gapping, Skills Challenges, Course View, and more
- Some users felt it was difficult to set up
- Some users felt the instruction manual wasn't very helpful
- Some users felt it didn't report accurate feedback on slices and hooks
The Ernest Sports ES14 Pro Launch Monitor delivers instant swing feedback — both visually and audibly — and offers a bunch of other features in a portable, affordable machine.
It uses Doppler radar technology to accurately record key swing data then it displays the feedback on an LCD screen and by audio from either your tablet or smartphone. The measurements track include club speed, launch angle, ball speed, Smash factor, spin rate, and carry/total distance. The monitor tracks info on all clubs — drivers, fairway woods, irons, hybrids, and wedges.
Some of the top features include:
Course Caddy: This feature recommends the club you should use based on past data
Range Session Data: This allows you to track your practice session’s critical data
Club Gapping: This let’s you analyze each of your club’s shot data
Skills Challenge: This tests your skills in a variety of games
Course View: Analyze your shot data on the course
PGA/LPGA Stat Comparison: This one let’s you compare your stats against the professionals
Simulation View: Displays the ball flight in addition to showing the shot data
Compatiable with Windows 8 and 10, iOS, and Android, the ES14 Pro can also help if you’re going to get your clubs fitted. Bring it to the fitter and show your data.
Find more Ernest Sports ES14 Pro Portable Golf Launch Monitor information and reviews here.
7. Garmin Approach G80 GPS & Launch MonitorPrice: $389.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Instant feedback on club head speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo, and estimated distance
- Practice and game modes to test your skills and improve your overall game
- PlaysLike Distance feature gives distances to the target adjusted for downhill or uphill shots
- It doesn't record video of your swing
- It doesn't measure as much swing data as others on this list
- Some users said it didn't work very well indoors
The Garmin Approach G80 is an all-in-one handheld device, featuring both a launch monitor and GPS system.
Ideal for the driving range, the G80 will measure and provide instant feedback on ball speed, club head speed, tempo, smash factor, and estimated distance. It has a virtual round and target practice features to help hone your skills and help you learn which club you’ll need for certain distances.
Compatible with the Garmin Golf App, the GPS will give you accurate distances for each hole, as well as yardages to targets and to the front, middle, and back of the green. The PlaysLike Distance feature gives you yardages while taking downhill or uphill shots into account. It has over 41,000 pre-loaded courses and rechargeable battery that will last up to 15 hours with GPS.
Find more Garmin Approach G80 GPS & Launch Monitor information and reviews here.
What is the Best Golf Launch Monitor Under $500?
Golf launch monitors can certainly be expensive, but not all of them will do serious damage to your bank account.
And while there are a number of them available for under $500, the most popular and accurate appears to be the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM).
It's compact and stands on your mobile device to provide immediate feedback on the following swing measurements: carry distance, ball speed, club head speed, smash factor, launch angle, and shot direction. The distance accuracy is with 2.5 percent.
Other cool highlights include video feedback, shot tracer, satellite range mapping, bag mapping, smart club recognition, and shot library.
Also See:
