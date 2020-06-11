7 Best Golf Launch Monitors for Home Simulators

When it comes to golf launch monitors, the SkyTrak model is arguably one of the most accurate, using photometrics to provide instant launch data and visual ball feedback for faster game improvement.

There are three options for you to choose from — the Basic Practice Range Plan, Game Improvement Plan, and Play & Improve Plan. Each plan includes the SkyTrak app, software package, cables, and rechargeable battery. This launch monitor is included in all SkyTrak Golf Simulators, including the very popular SIG10 model.

The data measured is clubhead speed, ball speed, launch angle, back/side spin, side angle, carry/roll/total distance, distance offline, flightpath, and angle of descent. It provides instant data and the shot tracer technology allows you to see the flight of the ball on your connected device (iOS, Android, and PC compatible).

With the upgrades come more features, including a protective metal case, game-improvement skills training games and challenges, more camera angles, the ability to simulate play on 12 world famous courses, and much more.

The monitor itself is compact, measuring 6 3/4 inches high, 5 3/4 inches long, and 2 1/2 inches wide, while weighing just 1 3/4 pounds.

The SkyTrak Launch Monitor is compatible with all clubs including drivers, fairway woods, irons, hybrids, and wedges.