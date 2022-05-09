5 Best Center Shafted Putters for Any Golfer

There are a few advantages to using center shafted putters, especially for players who like to keep their eyes directly above the ball at address.

This style of putter tends to be face-balanced and benefits players who take the club head straight back and swing straight through in an attempt to keep the head square the full stroke.

We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the more popular center shafted putters available right now to help make your decision easier.

And if you want to compare center shafted putters to other styles, take a look at our picks for the top mallet putters and blade putters.