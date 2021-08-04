7 Best Mallet Putters for Any Budget

Drive for show, putt for dough. We’ve all heard that saying before. And if you are struggling on the greens and want to switch up your club, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular mallet putters available right now. Many golfers have listed superior stability, straighter putts, and better performance on the longer attempts as some of the benefits of using mallet putters, thanks to their oversized clubheads. And be sure to check out our picks for the top blade putters if you’d like to compare them to the mallet style.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.51 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Odyssey Golf 2021 White Hot OG PutterPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Original White Hot two-part urethane insert returns to provide excellent feel and sound
- Classic, stylish design features fine milling with a PVD finish
- There are six different mallet club head styles to choose -- the Seven Slant Neck is pictured
- Some might find it could take some time getting used to the removeable weighting system
- There is an option to get a Stroke Lab shaft, but it's more expensive and takes longer to receive
- A bit on the pricey side
Odyssey putters have been some of the most wildly popular models for Tour pros and regular Joes for over two decades, and the 2021 White Hot OG style marks the return of the original two-part urethane insert.
The insert promotes optimal feel, sound, and overall performance on the greens.
These Callaway mallet putters also feature fine milling and a silver PVD (physical vapor deposition) finish.
The putter shown here is the Seven Slant Neck, but other styles available are the Seven, 2-Ball, Five, Rossie, and Rossie Slant Neck. Shafts are available in Steel or Stroke Lab in both left- and right-handed styles.
Find more Odyssey Golf 2021 White Hot OG Putter information and reviews here.
-
2. TaylorMade Spider S/SR PutterPros:
Cons:
- Higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for added forgiveness and stability
- Arrow-shaped True Path Alignment makes it easy to aim thanks to a clear focus point
- Pure Roll insert improves sound and feel and the 45 degree grooves help increase top spin
- A little on the pricey side
- It might take some time getting used to the shape
- Quantities might be limited
Voted to Golf Digest’s Hot List for mallet putters, the TaylorMade Spider S/SR models have high Moment of Inertia (MOI), which helps provide maximum forgiveness and stability. They are considered the most forgiving of all the putters in the Spider series.
The True Path Alignment combines with the arrow-shaped focus point to help you get perfect aim at address. It has swing weighting and a heavier tungsten backbar which provides more consistency on putts of all lengths. The Pure Roll insert produces optimal sound and feel, while the 45 degree grooves increase top spin.
Another cool feature is the clubhead shape, which easily allows you to pick up golf balls. It is shaped and sized so that all you need to do to retrieve the ball is simply pressing down on it and the hollow cavity scoops the ball up.
Find more TaylorMade Spider S/SR Putter information and reviews here.
-
3. Cobra King Agera 3D Printed PutterPrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3D printed cartridge enhances the weight distribution for a higher MOI and more forgiveness
- SIK Face Technology insert has Descending Loft Technology (DLT) for more consistent roll and launch angle
- 53 grams of tungsten weighting in the forward and rear heel and toe areas for more stability on off-center putts
- On the pricey side
- There are no actual alignment aiming lines or dots, so that could take some time to get used to
- The giant club head might not be for everyone
Ground-breaking technology designed to provide maximum forgiveness and consistency highlight the Cobra Golf King Agera 3D Printed Putter, which also features an oversized mallet-style club head.
The 3D printed lattice cartridge distributes the weight so that it creates the highest Moment of Inertia (MOI) in any of the Cobra putters at 7540. The 261 gram steel chassis lowers the Center of Gravity (CG), there’a a lightweight forged aluminum crown, and 53 grams of tungsten weighting in the forward and rear heel and toe areas for added stability. These combine to provide maximum forgiveness, including on off-center putts.
Cobra teamed with SIK Golf to create the SIK Face Technology (Bryson DeChambeau has been using SIK-designed putters for years), which features patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT) in each aluminum face insert. In a nutshell, this means the face has four descending lofts from the top to the bottom (4 degrees, 3, 2, and 1 degree). This is designed to cater to all putting strokes for more consistency and performance.
Work on your green game whenever you’d like with one of our recommendations for the top indoor putting greens for home use.
Find more Cobra King Agera 3D Printed Putter information and reviews here.
-
4. Pinemeadow Golf PGX SL PutterPrice: $42.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-ball ORB Alignment System allows for easy aim set up at address
- "Plumber Neck" offset hosel helps with alignment as you get a clear, full view of your ball
- Consistent Face Insert promotes a smooth roll, minimizes skipping for more stability
- Some users said the putter began to show wear earlier than expected
- This is a right-handed model only
- Some users felt the softer club face made it difficult to gauge stroke strength, especially on softer greens
If you’re researching budget-friendly mallet putters, then look no further than the Pinemeadow Golf PXG SL, which is guaranteed not to break the bank while providing consistency and playability.
The two-ball ORB Alignment System, coupled with “Plumber Neck” offset hosel, guarantee you’ll have a perfect aim set up at address. The white club head also contrasts with the brighter greens to provide even more of a clear view. The Consistent Face Insert promotes a smooth, non-skid roll for added stability to gain confidence.
The club has a Pinemeadow Spider Grip that really pops thanks to its green and black vibrant color scheme. It’s got a firm feel and offers excellent shock absorption. A headcover is also included.
Interested in more wallet-friendly options? Then check out our picks for the best inexpensive putters of both mallet and blade styles.
Find more Pinemeadow Golf PGX SL Putter information and reviews here.
-
5. Odyssey Ten 2-Ball Triple Track PutterPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2-Ball Triple Track model (pictured) is ideal for getting perfect alignment at address
- Microhinge insert promotes optimal forward roll for better speed and control
- New Stroke Lab shaft is lighter, a bit firmer, and promotes tempo and consistency
- A bit pricey
- The busy view at address might be too much for some
- Quantities might be limited in some styles
An unmistakable design, innovative technology, and a newly-improved Stroke Lab shaft highlight the Odyssey Ten 2-Ball Triple Track Putter from Callaway.
There are a number of styles, the 2-Ball Triple Track is pictured here and it’s designed to provide the ultimate aid in alignment, as you can see. The putter is also highlighted by a new Stroke Lab shaft, which is seven grams lighter and a bit stiffer than previous models. It’s designed to provide stability while improving the tempo of your stroke. The Microhinge insert promotes smoother rolls for better speed and control.
The high Moment of Inertia (MOI) provides maximum forgiveness, even on off-center strokes.
Find more Odyssey Ten 2-Ball Triple Track Putter information and reviews here.
-
6. TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast Single BendPros:
Cons:
- Single, easy-to-see alignment line makes for ideal set up at address
- TPU Pure Roll Insert provides soft feel and grooves deisgned to promote optimal roll
- Heavy steel frame combines with a lighter carbon composite sole to maximize MOI for more forgiveness
- Some users felt it was a bit on the heavy side
- A bit on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited
TaylorMade is well known for their sleek designs and PGA Tour preferred mallet putters and the Spider X Hydro Blast Single Bend, a 2021 Golf Digest Hot List Gold winner, falls right in line.
The new Spider X is built to last as it features a premium finish made by a high-pressure stream of water rather than a painted finish. But it’s not just easy on the eyes. This putter is loaded with technology designed to cut strokes off your game.
Alignment has never been so easy thanks to the White True Path single line. The TPU Pure Roll Insert gives off a softer feel and better sound, while the 45 degree grooves promote optimal forward roll. The Spider X also combines a heavy steel frame (320 grams) with a lighter carbon composite sole (15 grams) to maximize the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for greater forgiveness, even on off-center strokes.
Find more TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast Single Bend information and reviews here.
-
7. Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Putter #11Price: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Speed Optimized Face Technology balances ball speed across a wider area of the face even on off-center strokes
- CNC milled face designed to promote a smoother roll and softer feel on contact
- Weight is distributed so that the Center of Gravity (CG) is lower, leading to more stable, consistent putts
- It's an older model, so quantities might be limited
- Some users felt the standard grip wasn't the best
- Some users felt it was too light
Another of the mallet putters that comes at a good value is the Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft #11, a model from a few years back, though it still remains quite popular.
It’s highlighted by Speed Optimized Face Technology, which is designed to balance speed and distance control across a wider area of the club face, even on off-center strokes. The CNC milling pattern promotes a pure roll and softer feel, while the lower Center of Gravity (CG) provides more consistent, straighter putts, as well as forgiveness. The putter features soft 304 stainless steel that gives a soft feel and excellent feedback.
Help take strokes off your score with one of our recommendations for the most forgiving irons available right now.
Find more Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Putter #11 information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.