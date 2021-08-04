7 Best Mallet Putters for Any Budget

Odyssey putters have been some of the most wildly popular models for Tour pros and regular Joes for over two decades, and the 2021 White Hot OG style marks the return of the original two-part urethane insert.

The insert promotes optimal feel, sound, and overall performance on the greens.

These Callaway mallet putters also feature fine milling and a silver PVD (physical vapor deposition) finish.

The putter shown here is the Seven Slant Neck, but other styles available are the Seven, 2-Ball, Five, Rossie, and Rossie Slant Neck. Shafts are available in Steel or Stroke Lab in both left- and right-handed styles.