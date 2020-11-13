‘Great Player’ Ready to Return, Alshon Jeffery Mentors Eagles ‘Nephew’

Alshon Jeffery appears to be nearing his 2020 debut after practicing for two straight days in South Philly. The veteran receiver should give the Eagles a huge boost on offense, forming a lethal trio at the position with breakout star Travis Fulgham and top draft pick Jalen Reagor.

Remember, Jeffery — for all those offseason trade rumors — was the team’s best outside option before his foot injury. The 30-year-old led all Eagles wide receivers in 2019 with 43 catches for 490 yards, ahead of both Nelson Agholor (363) and Greg Ward (254). There was idle chatter about him polluting the locker room and spilling negative stories out about Carson Wentz. But it was never proven.

When training camp started, there was a report that Jeffery was “locked in” and “focused” — and the organization kept beating the drum on him being an important part of the offense. Well, it’s time to put up or shut up as he finally hits the field.

Jalen Reagor said Alshon Jeffery "has been helping me since I got here." Said Jeffery calls him "nephew." As for Travis Fulgham, Reagor said they're close, and "we'll collectively do this thing." #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) November 12, 2020

According to Reagor, Jeffery has been going above and beyond ever since draft day. He’s been a mentor, friend and reliable sounding board for the rookie. He calls him the “big guy” and Jeffery refers to Reagor as “nephew.”

“Alshon, you know, he’s the big guy. Him and D-Jacc, you know, they are the veterans,” Reagor said. “They help us a lot. Alshon’s been helping me since I got here. The day I got drafted Alshon texted me and he let me know that I can ask him anything.”

Wait, anything? Yes, anything.

“I mean even in the meeting rooms, even on the field or anything,” Reagor said. “I’ll go run a route and he’ll be like ‘Nephew, you could have done this better or that was a good route.’ We’re not just getting him back. We’re getting a great player back and obviously you guys know that.”

“Alshon has been helping me since I got here.” – @jalenreagor Stay in the know with today’s #Eagles 360, presented by @Xfinity. pic.twitter.com/kCDxtFYvNt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Professional Athlete and Businessman

Jeffery hasn’t been the only veteran player chirping in Reagor’s ear. He’s been getting advice since childhood growing up in an NFL household.

His father, Montae Reagor, spent nine years in the league and played seven games for the Eagles in 2007. The 285-pound defensive tackle finished his career with 173 total tackles (29 for loss), plus 17 sacks and four forced fumbles.

More than one scout here thinks Jalen Reagor has more upside than Lamb. NFL Combine — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 27, 2020

Montae has been preparing his son how to be a professional from birth. Reagor recalled how he put those life skills to use at the NFL Scouting Combine last April.

“My dad has always prepared me how to talk, how to work around things, how to present myself as a professional athlete, and as a businessman,” the younger Reagor said. “So I feel like everything I went through has prepared me for this moment.”

Special Moment, Fans or No Fans

Like scoring his first career touchdown two weeks ago versus Dallas. There may have been limited fans in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic — 7,500 people, including players, coaches, stadium personnel, media, fans — but that was enough for the rookie.

It was a surreal moment, one that would have been just as unforgettable with zero fans or a hundred million fans.

“I play the game for my love of the game,” Reagor said. “That’s still a very special moment to me whether there was zero fans or a hundred million, that’s my first touchdown. It was going to be a special moment for me regardless.”

Slow success builds character, Thank you Lord. pic.twitter.com/Q7warm6UqU — Reag (@jalenreagor) November 2, 2020

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’