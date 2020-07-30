NFL Insider Says ‘Locked In’ Alshon Jeffery Not Considering Opting Out

The Eagles placed Alshon Jeffery on the PUP list earlier this week, yet rumors persisted that the receiver may decide to opt-out. That’s not the case, per one NFL Insider.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo named Jeffery as a “prime candidate” to opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns because of the guaranteed money on the table. Remember, the 30-year-old is due $12.75 million for the 2020 season. After talking to his team sources and reviewing the contract, Garafolo reported that Jeffery is not considering sitting out the year and the Eagles consider him a big part of their offense moving forward.

More importantly, the so-called “anonymous source” has been showing a renewed passion for football and for his teammates in the early stages of training camp. He’s “locked in” and “focused” while carrying a huge chip on his shoulder to prove the doubters wrong.

“He is a prime candidate, financially, or was when I was looking at it for an opt-out,” Garafolo told Good Morning, Football. “Not only am I told that he is not planning to opt-out right now, but I’m also told by multiple people — and I know it’s training camp and everyone is in the best shape of their lives and all that stuff … “But, mentally, Alshon Jeffery supposedly right now in as good shape as he has been in a number of years. I’m talking things like locked in, focused, engaging with other people … the Eagles really like what they are seeing and hearing from Alshon Jeffery right now.”

From @gmfb: It's the time of the year for optimism – both warranted and unwarranted – so take this with a grain of salt but the #Eagles believe Alshon Jeffery has returned with a renewed focus and motivation. pic.twitter.com/ZC22XQUty8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2020

This echoes what both Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson have been preaching for months, a point that Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro doubled down hard on in May. Technically, Jeffery has until July 31 to officially opt-out but it doesn’t sound like he will.

Pederson: Alshon Jeffery in ‘Really Good Spot’

When Pederson addressed the media earlier this week he gave Jeffery a huge vote of confidence and emphasized that the rehabbing receiver is in a “really good spot.” The Eagles are confident he can return to 2017 form after slogging through two injury-riddled seasons (rotator cuff, foot), plus all that alleged locker room drama with Carson Wentz.

“He’s doing extremely well. Again, he’s in a really good spot. He’s going to continue to work and get himself ready,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously, I won’t — you know me, I don’t put timetables on players, but when he’s ready, he’s ready, and he’ll be back out there on the field with us. So I’m excited with where he’s at. Even though, yeah, we missed the spring and had this pandemic, he was still working and rehabbing and doing everything that he could to get himself ready for the season.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed WR Alshon Jeffery on Active/PUP. pic.twitter.com/etJf8VF8JD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 28, 2020

Jeffery is currently on the PUP list and the team can keep him there until the regular season starts without losing a roster spot. After training camp, they will have to decide whether to activate Jeffery or place him on IR. The latter move would sideline the one-time Pro Bowl receiver until Week 7. Stay tuned.

