NFL Rumors: Eagles WR ‘Close to Getting Shipped Out of Town’

There is one name on the Eagles’ roster that gets mentioned in every conceivable trade scenario. Heck, the veteran receiver could be leading the league in receptions and receiving yards and still be “rumored” to be on the trading block. So it was almost expected to see Alshon Jeffery listed on Bleacher Report’s list of “NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5.” It would be an insult if he wasn’t on it.

Jeffery is recovering from Lisfranc surgery and back practicing with the Eagles for a second straight week. There is cautious optimism that the 6-foot-3 possession receiver could be ready for Sunday. He was the subject of rampant trade speculation in the offseason, but the combination of a lingering injury and an albatross of a contract ($18.5 million cap hit in 2021) made a deal nearly impossible. That and GM Howie Roseman gave him a rousing vote of confidence.

On Wednesday, Chris Roling of Bleacher Report stoked the trade coals one more time by writing:

It feels like Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is close to a return, which could also mean he’s close to getting shipped out of town. The 30-year-old has yet to play this season. Were he returning to a contending team, it might be wise for the Eagles to swat away the trade speculation that has centered on Jeffery over the past year. But reality says otherwise. The Eagles are 1-2-1, which places them atop the NFC East — but the ineptitude of the division won’t remain for long. And Jeffery is an aging possession wideout who managed just 490 yards and four scores on 73 targets last year over 10 games.

Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are taking part in individual drills Wednesday pic.twitter.com/XeNcMNv6Ej — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) October 7, 2020

Jeffery, Jackson Limited, May Return Sunday

Jeffery and fellow receiver DeSean Jackson both took part in individual drills at Eagles practice on Wednesday. No one within the organization wants to commit to either one suiting up on Sunday versus Pittsburgh, although the two veterans continue to trend in the right direction. Jeffery appears to be a bit closer to a return than Jackson.

“I never said I’ll expect him to play,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “I expect him to practice and we’ll see where he and DeSean are later in the week, but both guys will practice this week.”

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/NNgHA9Bjrd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 7, 2020

The Eagles could sure use their services considering the injuries on offense. Carson Wentz was throwing to two practice-squad guys (Travis Fulgham, Deontay Burnett), a fifth-round draft pick (John Hightower), and a former quarterback-turned-receiver (Greg Ward) last week. It can only get better.

“It’s tough. Injuries are a part of this game which are unfortunate,” Wentz said. “And D-Jacc … he’s had quite the career, stayed relatively healthy, everyone knows what he’s capable of doing.”

What’s the Deal with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside?

Another guy back at practice was J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, the second-year receiver from Stanford who has struggled to find snaps. He missed last week’s game with a calf injury and has struggled to find chemistry with Wentz or even get on the field when healthy. He has zero catches in three games on 62 offensive snaps.

Pederson downplayed any notion that the team has lost confidence in their second-round pick (57th overall) from 2019. The 6-foot-2 target remains a part of their long-term plans.

“J.J. is still a part of what we’re doing,” Pederson told reporters. “In fact, he’ll be out there today [Wednesday], he’ll practice today and looking forward to getting him back in the offense and working with the guys. It will be day by day with him, but optimistic that he’ll be ready for Sunday.”

