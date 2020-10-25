‘Cast Off’ Top Speed Threat, Eagles WR Inching Closer to Return

On the same day the Eagles got the worst possible news on DeSean Jackson, the team received an encouraging update on their top pick. Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor reportedly had the cast removed from his injured thumb (ulnar collateral ligament tear) and is nearing a return, per Geoff Mosher. The original timeline had Reagor back in action after the bye week on Nov. 15.

Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round pick (21st overall), went on IR back on Sept. 30 after going down midway through a Week 2 game versus Los Angeles. He has five catches for 96 yards, including a long of 55, in two games this season. He looked like a legit difference-maker in a very limited sample size (100 offensive snaps). Reagor’s return would boost an Eagles pass-catching group already down their top possession receiver (Alshon Jeffery) and top speed threat (DeSean Jackson).

As @GeoffMosherNFL reported on @InsideBirds last week: Got it off 2 weeks ahead of schedule. https://t.co/su6sqdjDR6 — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 23, 2020

Doug Pederson wouldn’t put a timetable on either Reagor or injured tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) when asked about them last week. However, the head coach did reveal that both players were “on schedule.”

“I’m not going to put a timetable on either one of them,” Pederson told reporters, “but I’ll tell you both of them are doing well and they’re on schedule.”

Laying low, sticking to the mission. pic.twitter.com/giAiwNrYWc — Reag (@jalenreagor) October 25, 2020

Justin Jefferson Comparisons Won’t Stop

The comparisons between Reagor and the guy the Eagles passed on (Justin Jefferson) keep pouring in. Like a driving rain on the Schuylkill River, they seek to flood a promising career before it starts. Jefferson is a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honors and ranks fifth in both yards-per-catch (19.2) and receiving yards (537) in the entire NFL. That’s all players, not just rookies.

Most receiving yards in a game by a rookie since 2018: Justin Jefferson (Wk 3) – 175

Justin Jefferson (Wk 6) – 166 pic.twitter.com/GS3inCFL24 — PFF (@PFF) October 18, 2020

Making matters worse, Reagor has taken aim at his critics by subtly throwing shade at Eagles fans and re-tweeting every knock against him. He clearly is taking Jefferson’s success and popularity to heart. Then again, isn’t that what you want to see out of your top rookie? He is using every possible slight as motivation for a possible competitive advantage.

Waiting Too Long to Hit Injured Reserve

The Eagles have come under scrutiny for how they dealt with Reagor’s thumb injury, too. The team waited a full week to place him on IR despite reports that the UCL tear was severe enough to limit movement and restrict him from catching the football. Maybe they could have called up a replacement receiver (Travis Fulgham?) even sooner than they did. Too late now.

“Obviously, we know he’s going to miss some time, but yeah, there was really no reason to really push anything other than having the flexibility, I guess, with the other guys,” Pederson said on Sept. 30. “There was no suddenness to make the decision right away, right? Because we had bodies, we had players that we could activate and elevate and it’s just the way the rules are this year.”

