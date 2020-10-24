DeSean Jackson Injury Update: Eagles WR ‘Intends to Keep Playing’

The DeSean Jackson saga took another twisting turn on Saturday when it was revealed the California speedster will be miss six to eight weeks. He was already expected to land on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, but there is also a “break there.” Jackson could conceivably return between Weeks 13 and 15.

That is a pretty aggressive and optimistic timeline, though. He’ll most likely stay on the shelf until 2021. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jackson has a fractured ankle and the injury is similar to the one Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is dealing with. Goedert went on IR back on Sept. 29 and hasn’t yet been activated to the 21-day practice window. Garafolo added that Jackson “intends to keep playing” football and this is “not the end of his career.”

Now whether that is in Philly or somewhere else remains to be seen. Jackson signed a three-year deal ($27.9 million) in 2019 but the Eagles structured the contract essentially as a two-year deal. The team can exercise a $2 million option bonus, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank, and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Illegal Hit Possibly Ended Jackson’s 2020 Campaign

It’s certainly fair to throw the “injury-prone” label on Jackson in recent years. However, this latest setback — a freak fractured ankle on a punt return — isn’t his fault. In fact, there should be some hefty fines coming down from the league office on Giants defensive back Madre Harper.

He viciously dove at his leg while he was lying motionless on the ground following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Corey Ballentine. The latter was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, but Harper got off scot-free.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about the play during his media availability on Friday and took the high road. He’ll let the powers that be decide it.

“It’s not my place publicly to comment on that. It’s a play we’ll turn in to the league,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously, they flagged it, the officials got it right in the game. It’s unfortunate because of the injury. That’s something that’s in the league’s hands. If there’s any ramifications, it will come down from them. Not my place to comment on that.”

Jackson’s 2020 season could be over as well as his second tour of duty in Philly. The 33-year-old receiver has 13 catches for 155 yards in four games this season, giving him just 22 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns in seven games since coming back. And 154 of those yards came in Week 1 last year.

Originally a second-round draft pick (49th overall) of the Eagles in 2008, Jackson ranks fourth all-time in franchise history in receiving yards (6,431) and ninth in touchdowns (34). He’s one day destined for the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

“They’ve been doing some great things here,” Jackson told reporters upon returning in 2019. “Seeing the Super Bowl. Man, I can only imagine what it would be like if I was to come back here and win a Super Bowl. That’s kind of [what] made me be so happy and excited about reuniting with the Eagles.”

