Jalen Reagor Appears to Call Out Eagles Fans, References Santa Claus

Jalen Reagor’s career in Philadelphia got off to a riveting start in Week 1 after he hauled in a 55-yard bomb from Carson Wentz. Since then, it’s been a struggle for the 21st overall pick to stay on the field as two serious injuries have limited his snaps. Reagor suffered a small tear in his labrum coming out of training camp, then tore a ligament in his thumb in Week 2. He has five receptions for 96 yards in two games.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m treating every practice like it’s the Super Bowl,” Reagor told reporters on Aug. 18. “I’m just going in every day trying to work hard. You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low, you just got to stay at a normal pace but you got to make sure you approach every day and attack every day.”

The burner from TCU looks like he can be the legitimate down-the-field threat of the future for the Eagles, something they desperately need with DeSean Jackson in decline. Reagor caught 148 balls for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns in college while serving as a dual-threat on kickoff returns. His unofficial 4.28 and 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash (adjusted from 4.47 at the NFL Scouting Combine) makes him lethal off the line.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Reagor’s Curious Pattern of Deleted Tweets

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me once, shame on me? Point is, you can’t get fooled again. For Reagor, there has been a strange pattern of mysteriously deleting tweets in recent weeks. The majority of them have been mean-spirited ones clapping back at Eagles fans. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Adam Hermann chronicled the odd behavior on Sept. 28:

It’s hard to blame Reagor for being frustrated; I’ll bet the 21-year-old didn’t see the first month of his rookie regular season going this badly. It’s never fun to lose, and it’s doubly painful to see your teammates and coaches slammed after losses. But he’s also new to Philadelphia, a city where fans are going to demand better play when they’re being given a poor product, and not back down. It’s why the highs are so high; just ask every member of the Super Bowl team.

Rookie Channels Snowballs at Santa Claus?

Reagor’s frustration seemed to spill over earlier this week in another round of now-deleted tweets. The first one was fired off after Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson — the same guy who went one pick after Reagor in the draft — put up a career day in Minnesota: seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Reagor promised to “turn them tables” on those criticizing him.

Then, Reagor seemed to reference the legend of Eagles fans throwing snowballs at a drunken Santa Claus in 1968. The story is embedded in Philly and national sports lore for all the wrong reasons, so the implication here is that “Lil Reag Claus” was fighting back at his haters.

For the record, Frank Olivo — the man thrust into Santa Claus duty on that fateful day — was totally fine with the boos raining down. He was a self-admitted terrible excuse for Santa Claus. He died in 2015 at the age of 66.

Ho, Ho, No: Santa Claus' Darkest Hour | 30 For 30 | ESPN StoriesWe remember a harrowing story of a 1968 Philadelphia Eagles game that nearly ruined Christmas, and forced Santa away from the NFL forever. Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://ow.ly/1YWF30aFCi3 Subscribe NOW to ESPN on YouTube: http://ow.ly/xjsF309WWdG Get more ESPN on YouTube: First Take: http://ow.ly/n47n30aLirR SC6 with Michael & Jemele: http://ow.ly/jXhw30aLiGv SportsCenter with SVP: http://ow.ly/upAm30aLiK4 This… 2017-03-01T20:42:46Z

READ NEXT: Doug Pederson Updates All-Pro’s Injured Ankle

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’