Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature a Philadelphia Eagles defense who has rallied off two stellar showings. Plus, a struggling Dallas Cowboys unit who may catch a break this week with a plus-matchup on the docket.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 5 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Defense Outlook Week 5
Thanks to an 8.0 point showing in Week 3 and a position-high 18.0 point outing this past Sunday, the Eagles (DEF11) are firmly on the fantasy radar. Over that span, they’ve collected a staggering 13 sacks, three turnovers and a defensive touchdown. However, finding similar success in Week 5 may be a tad difficult for the birds. Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked just five times this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL. Furthermore, opposing defenses have averaged just 3.33 fantasy points against the Steelers this season, with no unit topping 5.0 points.
The Cowboys (DEF9) defense, more specifically, their pass defense, is horrendous. Dallas has surrendered 12 passing touchdowns over the past three weeks and allow the most points per game in the NFL this year (36.5 ppg). So obviously they’re worth a look in your fantasy lineup…
As bad as the Cowboys defense has been, the Giants offense has been worse. New York averages the fewest total yards per game (278.0) and points per game (11.8) in the NFL this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has now gone three consecutive games without throwing a touchdown, while failing to crack 190 passing yards in each of the past two weeks.
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Defenses TEAM Opp.
1
Rams LAR
@ WAS
2
Ravens BAL
vs. CIN
3
49ers SF
vs. MIA
4
Cardinals ARI
@ NYJ
5
Steelers PIT
vs. PHI
6
Colts IND
@ CLE
7
Patriots NE
vs. DEN
8
Saints NO
vs. LAC
9
Cowboys DAL
vs. NYG
10
Buccaneers TB
@ CHI
11
Eagles PHI
@ PIT
12
Bears CHI
vs. TB
13
Broncos DEN
@ NE
14
Bills BUF
@ TEN
15
Jets NYJ
vs. ARI
16
Chiefs KC
vs. LV
17
Texans HOU
vs. JAC
18
Seahawks SEA
vs. MIN
19
Dolphins MIA
@ SF
20
Chargers LAC
@ NO
21
Jaguars JAC
@ HOU
22
Browns CLE
vs. IND
23
Titans TEN
vs. BUF
24
Falcons ATL
vs. CAR
25
Washington WAS
vs. LAR
26
Panthers CAR
@ ATL
27
Giants NYG
@ DAL
28
Bengals CIN
@ BAL
29
Vikings MIN
@ SEA
30
Raiders LV
@ KC
READ NEXT
- Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: WR
- Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: K