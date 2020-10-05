Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature a Philadelphia Eagles defense who has rallied off two stellar showings. Plus, a struggling Dallas Cowboys unit who may catch a break this week with a plus-matchup on the docket.

Defense Outlook Week 5

Thanks to an 8.0 point showing in Week 3 and a position-high 18.0 point outing this past Sunday, the Eagles (DEF11) are firmly on the fantasy radar. Over that span, they’ve collected a staggering 13 sacks, three turnovers and a defensive touchdown. However, finding similar success in Week 5 may be a tad difficult for the birds. Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked just five times this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL. Furthermore, opposing defenses have averaged just 3.33 fantasy points against the Steelers this season, with no unit topping 5.0 points.

The Cowboys (DEF9) defense, more specifically, their pass defense, is horrendous. Dallas has surrendered 12 passing touchdowns over the past three weeks and allow the most points per game in the NFL this year (36.5 ppg). So obviously they’re worth a look in your fantasy lineup…

As bad as the Cowboys defense has been, the Giants offense has been worse. New York averages the fewest total yards per game (278.0) and points per game (11.8) in the NFL this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has now gone three consecutive games without throwing a touchdown, while failing to crack 190 passing yards in each of the past two weeks.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks ] Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Rams LAR @ WAS 2 Ravens BAL vs. CIN 3 49ers SF vs. MIA 4 Cardinals ARI @ NYJ 5 Steelers PIT vs. PHI 6 Colts IND @ CLE 7 Patriots NE vs. DEN 8 Saints NO vs. LAC 9 Cowboys DAL vs. NYG 10 Buccaneers TB @ CHI 11 Eagles PHI @ PIT 12 Bears CHI vs. TB 13 Broncos DEN @ NE 14 Bills BUF @ TEN 15 Jets NYJ vs. ARI 16 Chiefs KC vs. LV 17 Texans HOU vs. JAC 18 Seahawks SEA vs. MIN 19 Dolphins MIA @ SF 20 Chargers LAC @ NO 21 Jaguars JAC @ HOU 22 Browns CLE vs. IND 23 Titans TEN vs. BUF 24 Falcons ATL vs. CAR 25 Washington WAS vs. LAR 26 Panthers CAR @ ATL 27 Giants NYG @ DAL 28 Bengals CIN @ BAL 29 Vikings MIN @ SEA 30 Raiders LV @ KC