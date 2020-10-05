Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature a Philadelphia Eagles defense who has rallied off two stellar showings. Plus, a struggling Dallas Cowboys unit who may catch a break this week with a plus-matchup on the docket.

Defense Outlook Week 5

Thanks to an 8.0 point showing in Week 3 and a position-high 18.0 point outing this past Sunday, the Eagles (DEF11) are firmly on the fantasy radar. Over that span, they’ve collected a staggering 13 sacks, three turnovers and a defensive touchdown. However, finding similar success in Week 5 may be a tad difficult for the birds. Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked just five times this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL. Furthermore, opposing defenses have averaged just 3.33 fantasy points against the Steelers this season, with no unit topping 5.0 points.

The Cowboys (DEF9) defense, more specifically, their pass defense, is horrendous. Dallas has surrendered 12 passing touchdowns over the past three weeks and allow the most points per game in the NFL this year (36.5 ppg). So obviously they’re worth a look in your fantasy lineup…

As bad as the Cowboys defense has been, the Giants offense has been worse. New York averages the fewest total yards per game (278.0) and points per game (11.8) in the NFL this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has now gone three consecutive games without throwing a touchdown, while failing to crack 190 passing yards in each of the past two weeks.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Defenses TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Rams LAR

    @ WAS

    2

    		 Ravens BAL

    vs. CIN

    3

    		 49ers SF

    vs. MIA

    4

    		 Cardinals ARI

    @ NYJ

    5

    		 Steelers PIT

    vs. PHI

    6

    		 Colts IND

    @ CLE

    7

    		 Patriots NE

    vs. DEN

    8

    		 Saints NO

    vs. LAC

    9

    		 Cowboys DAL

    vs. NYG

    10

    		 Buccaneers TB

    @ CHI

    11

    		 Eagles PHI

    @ PIT

    12

    		 Bears CHI

    vs. TB

    13

    		 Broncos DEN

    @ NE

    14

    		 Bills BUF

    @ TEN

    15

    		 Jets NYJ

    vs. ARI

    16

    		 Chiefs KC

    vs. LV

    17

    		 Texans HOU

    vs. JAC

    18

    		 Seahawks SEA

    vs. MIN

    19

    		 Dolphins MIA

    @ SF

    20

    		 Chargers LAC

    @ NO

    21

    		 Jaguars JAC

    @ HOU

    22

    		 Browns CLE

    vs. IND

    23

    		 Titans TEN

    vs. BUF

    24

    		 Falcons ATL

    vs. CAR

    25

    		 Washington WAS

    vs. LAR

    26

    		 Panthers CAR

    @ ATL

    27

    		 Giants NYG

    @ DAL

    28

    		 Bengals CIN

    @ BAL

    29

    		 Vikings MIN

    @ SEA

    30

    		 Raiders LV

    @ KC

