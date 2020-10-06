Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 5

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 5 of the NFL season. This week’s edition features a top-flight fantasy option looking to bounce back after a horrendous showing a week ago. While OBJ owners may be left wanting more by weekend’s end.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and Michael Thomas will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Tyler Lockett vs. MIN

Lockett laid a dud a week ago. Expect a major bounce back for the Seattle wideout in Week 5. The Vikings have allowed four 96-plus yard receivers this season, including 108-yards and a touchdown to Will Fuller last week. Their seven surrendered touchdowns to the position are tied for third-most in football. Lockett’s four receiving touchdowns on the year are tied for third-most in the league.

Robby Anderson/D.J. Moore at ATL

Two wideouts on totally different spectrums. Anderson has been brilliant this year, currently sitting at WR8 in fantasy. Moore, on the other hand, checks in as WR31. If there was one game where both pass-catchers can co-exist it would be vs. Atlanta in Week 5. The Falcons have allowed wide receiver duos in three of their four games this year to both record 92-plus yards receiving and/or score a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel vs. MIA

Deebo made his return to the Niners’ lineup a week ago but was used sparingly. Expect an uptick in his production with another week under his belt and Jimmy Garoppolo potentially back under center. The Dolphins are fresh off allowing not one, but two 95-plus yard receivers in Week 4.

Sleeper: Darius Slayton at DAL

After a 102-yard, two-touchdown performance, Slayton has been essentially invisible over the past three weeks. Nothing New York has done would point towards inserting the pass-catcher in your starting lineup. However, Dallas’ struggles in the secondary just might. The Cowboys allow the second-most points to wideouts this year, including surrendering 100 yards and/or two touchdowns to opposing WRs on five occasions.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: DeVante Parker at SF

Parker saw 12 targets and hauled in 10 receptions a week ago, on his way to a brilliant 21.0 point outing. However, that was against the league’s worst pass defense. Expect Parker’s numbers to take a sizeable hit against San Francisco this week. The 49ers haven’t allowed more than six receptions to a wideout since Week 1, while just one opposing WR has eclipsed 59 receiving yards over that span.

Jarvis Landry vs. IND

Landry’s numbers were a bit skewed last week due to a passing touchdown. Yet, in terms of production from the receiver position, Landry continues to leave much to be desired. He hasn’t seen more than six targets come his way in any game this season. He also has yet to top 61 receiving yards, nor catch a touchdown pass. The Colts own the league’s top pass defense.

Corey Davis vs. BUF

Davis has been a pleasant surprise this season, as the former top-five overall pick has topped 11.9 points in every game thus far. With that said, he’s averaged just 52.5 yards over his past two games, while the likely return of A.J. Brown would eat into those numbers further. Second-leading receivers average just 47 yards against Buffalo this season.

Buyers Beware: Odell Beckham vs. IND

Our Start of the Week a week ago, Beckham delivered for fantasy owners, on his way to a three-touchdown, 38.4 point outing. However, he may struggle to muster up even half that production this week against the league’s top-ranked defense. The Colts allow the second-fewest receiving yards and fifth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this year. Only one opposing receiver has topped 52 receiving yards against the Colts over the first four weeks of the season.