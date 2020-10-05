Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Tom Brady’s re-acclimation to being a weekly viable starting option comes to an end with a tough matchup at Soldier Field. Plus, can you trust Teddy Bridgewater in your starting lineup? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 5

Over the past two weeks, ahead of Monday night’s double-header, no quarterback has scored more fantasy points than Tom Brady (QB13). After a dud, single-digit outing Week 2, the shoo-in Hall of Famer has averaged 28.67 fantasy points since, collecting eight total touchdowns over the two-game span.

Those numbers, alongside Brady’s resume, would typically push a quarterback of his caliber up our rankings. However, a slew of injuries to his skill players and a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears on a short week places Brady as a fringe play in our rankings.

Chicago allows just 11.64 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season, second-fewest in NFL. Over the past three weeks, no QB has topped 12.42 points against the Bears. In terms of Brady’s arsenal, Chris Godwin remains out, O.J. Howard is likely done for the season, Mike Evans looks hobbled, Scotty Miller was a game-time decision last week and Leonard Fournette’s availability remains in question.

Brady still warrants a look in your starting lineup, but you must temper expectations.

Fresh off a 27-plus fantasy point outing, Teddy Bridgewater (QB14) has now averaged nearly 21.0 fantasy points per game over the past two weeks. The “game manager” has been called upon to do more since the loss of Christian McCaffrey and has responded. He’s attempted 34-plus passes in all but one game this year and tossed a season-high two touchdowns in Week 4.

In Week 5 Bridgewater has a chance to shatter season-highs across the board against a poor Falcons secondary. Atlanta is the only defense to allow more than 30 fantasy points a game to QBs this season (33.47 ppg).

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LV 2 Russell Wilson SEA vs. MIN 3 Josh Allen BUF @ TEN 4 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN 5 Dak Prescott DAL vs. NYG 6 Cam Newton NE COV vs. DEN 7 Kyler Murray ARI @ NYJ 8 Drew Brees NO vs. LAC 9 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. PHI 10 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. JAC 11 Matt Ryan ATL vs. CAR 12 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. BUF 13 Tom Brady TB @ CHI 14 Teddy Bridgewater CAR @ ATL 15 Jared Goff LAR @ WAS 16 Justin Herbert LAC @ NO 17 Kirk Cousins MIN @ SEA 18 Joe Burrow CIN @ BAL 19 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ SF 20 Gardner Minshew JAC @ HOU 21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ vs. MIA 22 Carson Wentz PHI @ PIT 23 Daniel Jones NYG @ DAL 24 Nick Foles CHI vs. TB 25 Derek Carr LV @ KC 26 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. IND 27 Philip Rivers IND @ CLE 28 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. ARI 29 Drew Lock DEN INJ @ NE 30 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. LAR 31 Nick Mullens SF vs. MIA 32 CJ Beathard SF vs. MIA 33 Brian Hoyer NE vs. DEN 34 Jarrett Stidham NE vs. DEN 35 Blake Bortles DEN @ NE 36 Mitch Trubisky CHI vs. TB 37 Taysom Hill NO vs. LAC 38 Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ @ NO 39 Brett Rypien DEN @ NE 40 Jeff Driskel DEN @ NE 41 Jalen Hurts PHI @ PIT