Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Tom Brady’s re-acclimation to being a weekly viable starting option comes to an end with a tough matchup at Soldier Field. Plus, can you trust Teddy Bridgewater in your starting lineup? Let’s discuss.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 5
Over the past two weeks, ahead of Monday night’s double-header, no quarterback has scored more fantasy points than Tom Brady (QB13). After a dud, single-digit outing Week 2, the shoo-in Hall of Famer has averaged 28.67 fantasy points since, collecting eight total touchdowns over the two-game span.
Those numbers, alongside Brady’s resume, would typically push a quarterback of his caliber up our rankings. However, a slew of injuries to his skill players and a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears on a short week places Brady as a fringe play in our rankings.
Chicago allows just 11.64 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season, second-fewest in NFL. Over the past three weeks, no QB has topped 12.42 points against the Bears. In terms of Brady’s arsenal, Chris Godwin remains out, O.J. Howard is likely done for the season, Mike Evans looks hobbled, Scotty Miller was a game-time decision last week and Leonard Fournette’s availability remains in question.
Brady still warrants a look in your starting lineup, but you must temper expectations.
Fresh off a 27-plus fantasy point outing, Teddy Bridgewater (QB14) has now averaged nearly 21.0 fantasy points per game over the past two weeks. The “game manager” has been called upon to do more since the loss of Christian McCaffrey and has responded. He’s attempted 34-plus passes in all but one game this year and tossed a season-high two touchdowns in Week 4.
In Week 5 Bridgewater has a chance to shatter season-highs across the board against a poor Falcons secondary. Atlanta is the only defense to allow more than 30 fantasy points a game to QBs this season (33.47 ppg).
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.
1
Patrick Mahomes KC
vs. LV
2
Russell Wilson SEA
vs. MIN
3
Josh Allen BUF
@ TEN
4
Lamar Jackson BAL
vs. CIN
5
Dak Prescott DAL
vs. NYG
6
Cam Newton NE COV
vs. DEN
7
Kyler Murray ARI
@ NYJ
8
Drew Brees NO
vs. LAC
9
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
vs. PHI
10
Deshaun Watson HOU
vs. JAC
11
Matt Ryan ATL
vs. CAR
12
Ryan Tannehill TEN
vs. BUF
13
Tom Brady TB
@ CHI
14
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
@ ATL
15
Jared Goff LAR
@ WAS
16
Justin Herbert LAC
@ NO
17
Kirk Cousins MIN
@ SEA
18
Joe Burrow CIN
@ BAL
19
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
@ SF
20
Gardner Minshew JAC
@ HOU
21
Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ
vs. MIA
22
Carson Wentz PHI
@ PIT
23
Daniel Jones NYG
@ DAL
24
Nick Foles CHI
vs. TB
25
Derek Carr LV
@ KC
26
Baker Mayfield CLE
vs. IND
27
Philip Rivers IND
@ CLE
28
Sam Darnold NYJ
vs. ARI
29
Drew Lock DEN INJ
@ NE
30
Dwayne Haskins WAS
vs. LAR
31
Nick Mullens SF
vs. MIA
32
CJ Beathard SF
vs. MIA
33
Brian Hoyer NE
vs. DEN
34
Jarrett Stidham NE
vs. DEN
35
Blake Bortles DEN
@ NE
36
Mitch Trubisky CHI
vs. TB
37
Taysom Hill NO
vs. LAC
38
Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ
@ NO
39
Brett Rypien DEN
@ NE
40
Jeff Driskel DEN
@ NE
41
Jalen Hurts PHI
@ PIT
