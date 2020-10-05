Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 5

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 5

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Tom Brady’s re-acclimation to being a weekly viable starting option comes to an end with a tough matchup at Soldier Field. Plus, can you trust Teddy Bridgewater in your starting lineup? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 5

Over the past two weeks, ahead of Monday night’s double-header, no quarterback has scored more fantasy points than Tom Brady (QB13). After a dud, single-digit outing Week 2, the shoo-in Hall of Famer has averaged 28.67 fantasy points since, collecting eight total touchdowns over the two-game span.

Those numbers, alongside Brady’s resume, would typically push a quarterback of his caliber up our rankings. However, a slew of injuries to his skill players and a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears on a short week places Brady as a fringe play in our rankings.

Chicago allows just 11.64 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season, second-fewest in NFL. Over the past three weeks, no QB has topped 12.42 points against the Bears. In terms of Brady’s arsenal, Chris Godwin remains out, O.J. Howard is likely done for the season, Mike Evans looks hobbled, Scotty Miller was a game-time decision last week and Leonard Fournette’s availability remains in question.

Brady still warrants a look in your starting lineup, but you must temper expectations.

Fresh off a 27-plus fantasy point outing, Teddy Bridgewater (QB14) has now averaged nearly 21.0 fantasy points per game over the past two weeks. The “game manager” has been called upon to do more since the loss of Christian McCaffrey and has responded. He’s attempted 34-plus passes in all but one game this year and tossed a season-high two touchdowns in Week 4.

In Week 5 Bridgewater has a chance to shatter season-highs across the board against a poor Falcons secondary. Atlanta is the only defense to allow more than 30 fantasy points a game to QBs this season (33.47 ppg).

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  2. # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Patrick Mahomes KC

    vs. LV

    2

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    vs. MIN

    3

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    @ TEN

    4

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    vs. CIN

    5

    		 Dak Prescott DAL

    vs. NYG

    6

    		 Cam Newton NE COV

    vs. DEN

    7

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    @ NYJ

    8

    		 Drew Brees NO

    vs. LAC

    9

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    vs. PHI

    10

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    vs. JAC

    11

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    vs. CAR

    12

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    vs. BUF

    13

    		 Tom Brady TB

    @ CHI

    14

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    @ ATL

    15

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    @ WAS

    16

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    @ NO

    17

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    @ SEA

    18

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    @ BAL

    19

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    @ SF

    20

    		 Gardner Minshew JAC

    @ HOU

    21

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ

    vs. MIA

    22

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    @ PIT

    23

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    @ DAL

    24

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    vs. TB

    25

    		 Derek Carr LV

    @ KC

    26

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    vs. IND

    27

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    @ CLE

    28

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ

    vs. ARI

    29

    		 Drew Lock DEN INJ

    @ NE

    30

    		 Dwayne Haskins WAS

    vs. LAR

    31

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    vs. MIA

    32

    		 CJ Beathard SF

    vs. MIA

    33

    		 Brian Hoyer NE

    vs. DEN

    34

    		 Jarrett Stidham NE

    vs. DEN

    35

    		 Blake Bortles DEN

    @ NE

    36

    		 Mitch Trubisky CHI

    vs. TB

    37

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    vs. LAC

    38

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ

    @ NO

    39

    		 Brett Rypien DEN

    @ NE

    40

    		 Jeff Driskel DEN

    @ NE

    41

    		 Jalen Hurts PHI

    @ PIT

