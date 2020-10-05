Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 5

Getty Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from the likely loss of Austin Ekeler from our lineups. Plus, Kareem Hunt rises up the ranks due to Nick Chubb’s injury, while Joe Mixon may be in for a rough week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 5

It is believed Austin Ekeler will be on the mend for “several weeks,” meaning the majority ownership of the Chargers’ backfield shifts to Joshua Kelley (RB18). Kelley did little this past Sunday to excite fantasy owners. However, the UCLA product had averaged 4.4 yards per carry on 35 carries heading into Week 4. In Week 5 Kelley gets a plus-matchup against a Saints defense who has allowed five total touchdowns to the RB positions since Week 2.

Joe Mixon (RB27) fantasy owners are riding high after the Bengals running back totaled three touchdowns and topped 150 yards rushing in Week 4. Still, his three games prior he averaged just 3.13 yards per carry and totaled zero touchdowns. A Week 5 matchup against a Baltimore defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown all season and no more than 60 rushing yards since Week 2 leaves much to be desired.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Running Backs TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    vs. LAC

    2

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    vs. NYG

    3

    		 Chris Carson SEA

    vs. MIN

    4

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    @ SEA

    5

    		 Austin Ekeler LAC INJ

    @ NO

    6

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    vs. BUF

    7

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    @ KC

    8

    		 James Conner PIT

    vs. PHI

    9

    		 James Robinson JAC

    @ HOU

    10

    		 Nick Chubb CLE INJ

    vs. IND

    11

    		 C, Edwards-Helaire KC

    vs. LV

    12

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    @ TEN

    13

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    @ ATL

    14

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    @ CLE

    15

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI

    @ NYJ

    16

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    vs. IND

    17

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    @ NE

    18

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    @ NO

    19

    		 Miles Sanders PHI

    @ PIT

    20

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    @ WAS

    21

    		 Raheem Mostert SF INJ

    vs. MIA

    22

    		 David Johnson HOU

    vs. JAC

    23

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    vs. MIA

    24

    		 Todd Gurley ATL

    vs. CAR

    25

    		 Myles Gaskin MIA

    @ SF

    26

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    vs. LAR

    27

    		 Joe Mixon CIN

    @ BAL

    28

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL

    vs. CIN

    29

    		 Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ

    vs. ARI

    30

    		 James White NE

    vs. DEN

    31

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    @ CHI

    32

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    vs. TB

    33

    		 Devonta Freeman NYG

    @ DAL

    34

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    @ CLE

    35

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    vs. DEN

    36

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    vs. ARI

    37

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    @ WAS

    38

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    @ NYJ

    39

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    vs. LAC

    40

    		 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

    vs. IND

    41

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    vs. CIN

    42

    		 Sony Michel NE

    vs. DEN

    43

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ

    @ NE

    44

    		 Duke Johnson HOU

    vs. JAC

    45

    		 Justin Jackson LAC

    @ NO

    46

    		 Reggie Bonnafon CAR

    @ ATL

    47

    		 Leonard Fournette TB INJ

    @ CHI

    48

    		 Zack Moss BUF INJ

    @ TEN

    49

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    @ DAL

    50

    		 Damien Harris NE

    vs. DEN

    51

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA

    vs. MIN

    52

    		 Cam Akers LAR INJ

    @ WAS

    53

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    @ SEA

    54

    		 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

    vs. MIA

    55

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    vs. PHI

    56

    		 Travis Homer SEA

    vs. MIN

    57

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    @ DAL

    58

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    @ HOU

    59

    		 Anthony McFarland PIT

    vs. PHI

    60

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    vs. CAR

    61

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    @ SF

    62

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    vs. NYG

    63

    		 Kalen Ballage NYJ

    vs. ARI

    64

    		 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

    @ CHI

    65

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    @ BAL

    66

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    @ NE

    67

    		 La’Mical Perine NYJ

    vs. ARI

    68

    		 LeSean McCoy TB INJ

    @ CHI

    69

    		 DeeJay Dallas SEA

    vs. MIN

    70

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    @ PIT

    71

    		 JD McKissic WAS

    vs. LAR

    72

    		 Jordan Wilkins IND

    @ CLE

    73

    		 Dontrell Hillard CLE

    vs. IND

    74

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    @ KC

    75

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    vs. LAR

    76

    		 Jalen Richard LV

    @ KC

    77

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    vs. CIN

    78

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    @ SF

    79

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    vs. DEN

    80

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    @ SF

    81

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    @ PIT

    82

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    vs. MIA

    83

    		 Darrynton Evans TEN

    vs. BUF

    84

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    vs. CAR

