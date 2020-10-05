Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from the likely loss of Austin Ekeler from our lineups. Plus, Kareem Hunt rises up the ranks due to Nick Chubb’s injury, while Joe Mixon may be in for a rough week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 5

It is believed Austin Ekeler will be on the mend for “several weeks,” meaning the majority ownership of the Chargers’ backfield shifts to Joshua Kelley (RB18). Kelley did little this past Sunday to excite fantasy owners. However, the UCLA product had averaged 4.4 yards per carry on 35 carries heading into Week 4. In Week 5 Kelley gets a plus-matchup against a Saints defense who has allowed five total touchdowns to the RB positions since Week 2.

Joe Mixon (RB27) fantasy owners are riding high after the Bengals running back totaled three touchdowns and topped 150 yards rushing in Week 4. Still, his three games prior he averaged just 3.13 yards per carry and totaled zero touchdowns. A Week 5 matchup against a Baltimore defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown all season and no more than 60 rushing yards since Week 2 leaves much to be desired.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Alvin Kamara NO vs. LAC 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NYG 3 Chris Carson SEA vs. MIN 4 Dalvin Cook MIN @ SEA 5 Austin Ekeler LAC INJ @ NO 6 Derrick Henry TEN vs. BUF 7 Josh Jacobs LV @ KC 8 James Conner PIT vs. PHI 9 James Robinson JAC @ HOU 10 Nick Chubb CLE INJ vs. IND 11 C, Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LV 12 Devin Singletary BUF @ TEN 13 Mike Davis CAR @ ATL 14 Jonathan Taylor IND @ CLE 15 Kenyan Drake ARI @ NYJ 16 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. IND 17 Melvin Gordon DEN @ NE 18 Joshua Kelley LAC @ NO 19 Miles Sanders PHI @ PIT 20 Darrell Henderson LAR @ WAS 21 Raheem Mostert SF INJ vs. MIA 22 David Johnson HOU vs. JAC 23 Jerick McKinnon SF vs. MIA 24 Todd Gurley ATL vs. CAR 25 Myles Gaskin MIA @ SF 26 Antonio Gibson WAS vs. LAR 27 Joe Mixon CIN @ BAL 28 Mark Ingram II BAL vs. CIN 29 Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ vs. ARI 30 James White NE vs. DEN 31 Ronald Jones II TB @ CHI 32 David Montgomery CHI vs. TB 33 Devonta Freeman NYG @ DAL 34 Nyheim Hines IND @ CLE 35 Rex Burkhead NE vs. DEN 36 Frank Gore NYJ vs. ARI 37 Malcolm Brown LAR @ WAS 38 Chase Edmonds ARI @ NYJ 39 Latavius Murray NO vs. LAC 40 D’Ernest Johnson CLE vs. IND 41 J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. CIN 42 Sony Michel NE vs. DEN 43 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ @ NE 44 Duke Johnson HOU vs. JAC 45 Justin Jackson LAC @ NO 46 Reggie Bonnafon CAR @ ATL 47 Leonard Fournette TB INJ @ CHI 48 Zack Moss BUF INJ @ TEN 49 Wayne Gallman NYG @ DAL 50 Damien Harris NE vs. DEN 51 Carlos Hyde SEA vs. MIN 52 Cam Akers LAR INJ @ WAS 53 Alexander Mattison MIN @ SEA 54 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. MIA 55 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. PHI 56 Travis Homer SEA vs. MIN 57 Dion Lewis NYG @ DAL 58 Chris Thompson JAC @ HOU 59 Anthony McFarland PIT vs. PHI 60 Brian Hill ATL vs. CAR 61 Jordan Howard MIA @ SF 62 Tony Pollard DAL vs. NYG 63 Kalen Ballage NYJ vs. ARI 64 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB @ CHI 65 Giovani Bernard CIN @ BAL 66 Royce Freeman DEN @ NE 67 La’Mical Perine NYJ vs. ARI 68 LeSean McCoy TB INJ @ CHI 69 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. MIN 70 Boston Scott PHI @ PIT 71 JD McKissic WAS vs. LAR 72 Jordan Wilkins IND @ CLE 73 Dontrell Hillard CLE vs. IND 74 Devontae Booker LV @ KC 75 Peyton Barber WAS vs. LAR 76 Jalen Richard LV @ KC 77 Gus Edwards BAL vs. CIN 78 Matt Breida MIA @ SF 79 J.J. Taylor NE vs. DEN 80 Patrick Laird MIA @ SF 81 Corey Clement PHI @ PIT 82 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs. MIA 83 Darrynton Evans TEN vs. BUF 84 Ito Smith ATL vs. CAR