Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from the likely loss of Austin Ekeler from our lineups. Plus, Kareem Hunt rises up the ranks due to Nick Chubb’s injury, while Joe Mixon may be in for a rough week.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 5
It is believed Austin Ekeler will be on the mend for “several weeks,” meaning the majority ownership of the Chargers’ backfield shifts to Joshua Kelley (RB18). Kelley did little this past Sunday to excite fantasy owners. However, the UCLA product had averaged 4.4 yards per carry on 35 carries heading into Week 4. In Week 5 Kelley gets a plus-matchup against a Saints defense who has allowed five total touchdowns to the RB positions since Week 2.
Joe Mixon (RB27) fantasy owners are riding high after the Bengals running back totaled three touchdowns and topped 150 yards rushing in Week 4. Still, his three games prior he averaged just 3.13 yards per carry and totaled zero touchdowns. A Week 5 matchup against a Baltimore defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown all season and no more than 60 rushing yards since Week 2 leaves much to be desired.
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1
Alvin Kamara NO
vs. LAC
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
vs. NYG
3
Chris Carson SEA
vs. MIN
4
Dalvin Cook MIN
@ SEA
5
Austin Ekeler LAC INJ
@ NO
6
Derrick Henry TEN
vs. BUF
7
Josh Jacobs LV
@ KC
8
James Conner PIT
vs. PHI
9
James Robinson JAC
@ HOU
10
Nick Chubb CLE INJ
vs. IND
11
C, Edwards-Helaire KC
vs. LV
12
Devin Singletary BUF
@ TEN
13
Mike Davis CAR
@ ATL
14
Jonathan Taylor IND
@ CLE
15
Kenyan Drake ARI
@ NYJ
16
Kareem Hunt CLE
vs. IND
17
Melvin Gordon DEN
@ NE
18
Joshua Kelley LAC
@ NO
19
Miles Sanders PHI
@ PIT
20
Darrell Henderson LAR
@ WAS
21
Raheem Mostert SF INJ
vs. MIA
22
David Johnson HOU
vs. JAC
23
Jerick McKinnon SF
vs. MIA
24
Todd Gurley ATL
vs. CAR
25
Myles Gaskin MIA
@ SF
26
Antonio Gibson WAS
vs. LAR
27
Joe Mixon CIN
@ BAL
28
Mark Ingram II BAL
vs. CIN
29
Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ
vs. ARI
30
James White NE
vs. DEN
31
Ronald Jones II TB
@ CHI
32
David Montgomery CHI
vs. TB
33
Devonta Freeman NYG
@ DAL
34
Nyheim Hines IND
@ CLE
35
Rex Burkhead NE
vs. DEN
36
Frank Gore NYJ
vs. ARI
37
Malcolm Brown LAR
@ WAS
38
Chase Edmonds ARI
@ NYJ
39
Latavius Murray NO
vs. LAC
40
D’Ernest Johnson CLE
vs. IND
41
J.K. Dobbins BAL
vs. CIN
42
Sony Michel NE
vs. DEN
43
Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ
@ NE
44
Duke Johnson HOU
vs. JAC
45
Justin Jackson LAC
@ NO
46
Reggie Bonnafon CAR
@ ATL
47
Leonard Fournette TB INJ
@ CHI
48
Zack Moss BUF INJ
@ TEN
49
Wayne Gallman NYG
@ DAL
50
Damien Harris NE
vs. DEN
51
Carlos Hyde SEA
vs. MIN
52
Cam Akers LAR INJ
@ WAS
53
Alexander Mattison MIN
@ SEA
54
Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
vs. MIA
55
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
vs. PHI
56
Travis Homer SEA
vs. MIN
57
Dion Lewis NYG
@ DAL
58
Chris Thompson JAC
@ HOU
59
Anthony McFarland PIT
vs. PHI
60
Brian Hill ATL
vs. CAR
61
Jordan Howard MIA
@ SF
62
Tony Pollard DAL
vs. NYG
63
Kalen Ballage NYJ
vs. ARI
64
Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
@ CHI
65
Giovani Bernard CIN
@ BAL
66
Royce Freeman DEN
@ NE
67
La’Mical Perine NYJ
vs. ARI
68
LeSean McCoy TB INJ
@ CHI
69
DeeJay Dallas SEA
vs. MIN
70
Boston Scott PHI
@ PIT
71
JD McKissic WAS
vs. LAR
72
Jordan Wilkins IND
@ CLE
73
Dontrell Hillard CLE
vs. IND
74
Devontae Booker LV
@ KC
75
Peyton Barber WAS
vs. LAR
76
Jalen Richard LV
@ KC
77
Gus Edwards BAL
vs. CIN
78
Matt Breida MIA
@ SF
79
J.J. Taylor NE
vs. DEN
80
Patrick Laird MIA
@ SF
81
Corey Clement PHI
@ PIT
82
Kyle Juszczyk SF
vs. MIA
83
Darrynton Evans TEN
vs. BUF
84
Ito Smith ATL
vs. CAR
