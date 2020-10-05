Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 5

  • Updated
Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Odell Beckham Jr.’s resurrection into fantasy relevancy. Plus, is Tim Patrick a reliable play moving forward? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 5

Our wide receiver start of the week in Week 4, Odell Beckham Jr. (WR18) delivered massively for fantasy owners, racking up a position-high 38.4 fantasy points. However, that was against a putrid Dallas defense. OBJ’s Week 5 matchup is far more daunting. The Indianapolis Colts surrender the ninth-fewest fantasy points to WRs this year. They’ve also allowed only one wideout to top 64 receiving yards throughout the first four weeks. Beckham, on the other hand, has averaged just 59 receiving yards per game this season.

As you can tell from Tim Patrick‘s (WR45) ranking, I’m not completely sold on the Broncos pass-catcher as of yet. Still, he’s a must-add if he’s there for the taking on your waiver wire. Averaging 18.8 fantasy points over the past two weeks, Patrick would seem like an ideal play against a Patriots defense who allows the seventh-most fantasy points to wideouts this year. With that said, the majority of those points came during a shootout with the Seahawks back in Week 2.

In reality, the Patriots have surrendered just one receiving touchdown to an opposing wideout excluding that Seattle game. Also, with Drew Lock 50-50 to play in Week 5, and Brett Rypien fresh off a three-interception game, don’t expect much of a shootout in Foxborough this Sunday.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

      • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
    2. # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

      1

      		 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

      @ NYJ

      2

      		 Michael Thomas NO INJ

      vs. LAC

      3

      		 Calvin Ridley ATL

      vs. CAR

      4

      		 Amari Cooper DAL

      vs. NYG

      5

      		 Tyler Lockett SEA

      vs. MIN

      6

      		 Tyreek Hill KC

      vs. LV

      7

      		 Julio Jones ATL INJ

      vs. CAR

      8

      		 Adam Thielen MIN

      @ SEA

      9

      		 J. Smith-Schuster PIT

      vs. PHI

      10

      		 Julian Edelman NE

      vs. DEN

      11

      		 Mike Evans TB

      @ CHI

      12

      		 D.K. Metcalf SEA

      vs. MIN

      13

      		 Robert Woods LAR

      @ WAS

      14

      		 Stefon Diggs BUF

      @ TEN

      15

      		 D.J. Chark JAC

      @ HOU

      16

      		 Allen Robinson CHI

      vs. TB

      17

      		 Keenan Allen LAC

      @ NO

      18

      		 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

      vs. IND

      19

      		 Tyler Boyd CIN

      @ BAL

      20

      		 A.J. Brown TEN INJ

      vs. BUF

      21

      		 Cooper Kupp LAR

      @ WAS

      22

      		 Robby Anderson CAR

      @ ATL

      23

      		 Terry McLaurin WAS

      vs. LAR

      24

      		 D.J. Moore CAR

      @ ATL

      25

      		 Russell Gage ATL INJ

      vs. CAR

      26

      		 Justin Jefferson MIN

      @ SEA

      27

      		 Michael Gallup DAL

      vs. NYG

      28

      		 CeeDee Lamb DAL

      vs. NYG

      29

      		 Jamison Crowder NYJ

      vs. ARI

      30

      		 Deebo Samuel SF

      vs. MIA

      31

      		 Marquise Brown BAL

      vs. CIN

      32

      		 Diontae Johnson PIT INJ

      vs. PHI

      33

      		 N’Keal Harry NE

      vs. DEN

      34

      		 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

      @ HOU

      35

      		 Will Fuller HOU

      vs. JAC

      36

      		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

      @ NE

      37

      		 DeVante Parker MIA

      @ SF

      38

      		 Darius Slayton NYG

      @ DAL

      39

      		 T.Y. Hilton IND

      @ CLE

      40

      		 Tre’Quan Smith NO

      vs. LAC

      41

      		 Jarvis Landry CLE

      vs. IND

      42

      		 John Brown BUF

      @ TEN

      43

      		 Scotty Miller TB

      @ CHI

      44

      		 Corey Davis TEN

      vs. BUF

      45

      		 Tim Patrick DEN

      @ NE

      46

      		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

      vs. MIA

      47

      		 Sammy Watkins KC

      vs. LV

      48

      		 Tee Higgins CIN

      @ BAL

      49

      		 Golden Tate NYG

      @ DAL

      50

      		 Cole Beasley BUF

      @ TEN

      51

      		 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

      @ PIT

      52

      		 A.J. Green CIN

      @ BAL

      53

      		 Keelan Cole JAC

      @ HOU

      54

      		 Mike Williams LAC INJ

      @ NO

      55

      		 Emmanuel Sanders NO

      vs. LAC

      56

      		 Nelson Agholor LV

      @ KC

      57

      		 Hunter Renfrow LV

      @ KC

      58

      		 Randall Cobb HOU

      vs. JAC

      59

      		 Mecole Hardman KC

      vs. LV

      60

      		 Adam Humphries TEN

      vs. BUF

      61

      		 Kendrick Bourne SF

      vs. MIA

      62

      		 Brandin Cooks HOU

      vs. JAC

      63

      		 Jeff Smith NYJ

      vs. ARI

      64

      		 Anthony Miller CHI

      vs. TB

      65

      		 James Washington PIT

      vs. PHI

      66

      		 Henry Ruggs III LV INJ

      @ KC

      67

      		 Justin Watson TB

      @ CHI

      68

      		 Greg Ward PHI

      @ PIT

      69

      		 Chris Hogan NYJ

      vs. ARI

      70

      		 Christian Kirk ARI

      @ NYJ

      71

      		 Preston Williams MIA

      @ SF

      72

      		 Travis Fulgham PHI

      @ PIT

      73

      		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

      vs. TB

      74

      		 Curtis Samuel CAR

      @ ATL

      75

      		 KJ Hamler DEN

      @ NE

      76

      		 Andy Isabella ARI

      @ NYJ

      77

      		 Chase Claypool PIT

      vs. PHI

      78

      		 DeSean Jackson PHI INJ

      @ PIT

      79

      		 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

      @ NYJ

      80

      		 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

      @ NE

      81

      		 Willie Snead IV BAL

      vs. CIN

      82

      		 Gabriel Davis BUF

      @ TEN

      83

      		 David Moore SEA

      vs. MIN

      87

      		 Zach Pascal IND

      @ CLE

      88

      		 Braxton Berrios NYJ

      vs. ARI

      84

      		 Kalif Raymond TEN

      vs. BUF

      89

      		 Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ

      vs. LAR

      90

      		 Cedrick Wilson DAL

      vs. NYG

      85

      		 Demarcus Robinson KC

      vs. LV

      91

      		 Deonte Harris NO

      vs. LAC

      86

      		 Darnell Mooney CHI

      vs. TB

      92

      		 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ

      vs. ARI

      93

      		 CJ Board NYG

      @ DAL

      94

      		 Olabisi Johnson MIN

      @ SEA

      95

      		 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ

      vs. ARI

      96

      		 Isaiah Ford MIA

      @ SF

      97

      		 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

      vs. LAR

      98

      		 Jakeem Grant MIA

      @ SF

      99

      		 Mike Thomas CIN

      @ BAL

      100

      		 Miles Boykin BAL

      vs. CIN

      1

      		 Bryan Edwards LV INJ

      @ KC

      2

      		 Javon Wims CHI

      vs. TB

      3

      		 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

      @ TEN

      4

      		 Van Jefferson LAR

      @ WAS

      5

      		 A. Gandy-Golden WAS

      vs. LAR

      6

      		 Josh Reynolds LAR

      @ WAS

