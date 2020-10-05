Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Odell Beckham Jr.’s resurrection into fantasy relevancy. Plus, is Tim Patrick a reliable play moving forward? Let’s discuss.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 5
Our wide receiver start of the week in Week 4, Odell Beckham Jr. (WR18) delivered massively for fantasy owners, racking up a position-high 38.4 fantasy points. However, that was against a putrid Dallas defense. OBJ’s Week 5 matchup is far more daunting. The Indianapolis Colts surrender the ninth-fewest fantasy points to WRs this year. They’ve also allowed only one wideout to top 64 receiving yards throughout the first four weeks. Beckham, on the other hand, has averaged just 59 receiving yards per game this season.
As you can tell from Tim Patrick‘s (WR45) ranking, I’m not completely sold on the Broncos pass-catcher as of yet. Still, he’s a must-add if he’s there for the taking on your waiver wire. Averaging 18.8 fantasy points over the past two weeks, Patrick would seem like an ideal play against a Patriots defense who allows the seventh-most fantasy points to wideouts this year. With that said, the majority of those points came during a shootout with the Seahawks back in Week 2.
In reality, the Patriots have surrendered just one receiving touchdown to an opposing wideout excluding that Seattle game. Also, with Drew Lock 50-50 to play in Week 5, and Brett Rypien fresh off a three-interception game, don’t expect much of a shootout in Foxborough this Sunday.
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.
1
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
@ NYJ
2
Michael Thomas NO INJ
vs. LAC
3
Calvin Ridley ATL
vs. CAR
4
Amari Cooper DAL
vs. NYG
5
Tyler Lockett SEA
vs. MIN
6
Tyreek Hill KC
vs. LV
7
Julio Jones ATL INJ
vs. CAR
8
Adam Thielen MIN
@ SEA
9
J. Smith-Schuster PIT
vs. PHI
10
Julian Edelman NE
vs. DEN
11
Mike Evans TB
@ CHI
12
D.K. Metcalf SEA
vs. MIN
13
Robert Woods LAR
@ WAS
14
Stefon Diggs BUF
@ TEN
15
D.J. Chark JAC
@ HOU
16
Allen Robinson CHI
vs. TB
17
Keenan Allen LAC
@ NO
18
Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
vs. IND
19
Tyler Boyd CIN
@ BAL
20
A.J. Brown TEN INJ
vs. BUF
21
Cooper Kupp LAR
@ WAS
22
Robby Anderson CAR
@ ATL
23
Terry McLaurin WAS
vs. LAR
24
D.J. Moore CAR
@ ATL
25
Russell Gage ATL INJ
vs. CAR
26
Justin Jefferson MIN
@ SEA
27
Michael Gallup DAL
vs. NYG
28
CeeDee Lamb DAL
vs. NYG
29
Jamison Crowder NYJ
vs. ARI
30
Deebo Samuel SF
vs. MIA
31
Marquise Brown BAL
vs. CIN
32
Diontae Johnson PIT INJ
vs. PHI
33
N’Keal Harry NE
vs. DEN
34
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
@ HOU
35
Will Fuller HOU
vs. JAC
36
Jerry Jeudy DEN
@ NE
37
DeVante Parker MIA
@ SF
38
Darius Slayton NYG
@ DAL
39
T.Y. Hilton IND
@ CLE
40
Tre’Quan Smith NO
vs. LAC
41
Jarvis Landry CLE
vs. IND
42
John Brown BUF
@ TEN
43
Scotty Miller TB
@ CHI
44
Corey Davis TEN
vs. BUF
45
Tim Patrick DEN
@ NE
46
Brandon Aiyuk SF
vs. MIA
47
Sammy Watkins KC
vs. LV
48
Tee Higgins CIN
@ BAL
49
Golden Tate NYG
@ DAL
50
Cole Beasley BUF
@ TEN
51
Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
@ PIT
52
A.J. Green CIN
@ BAL
53
Keelan Cole JAC
@ HOU
54
Mike Williams LAC INJ
@ NO
55
Emmanuel Sanders NO
vs. LAC
56
Nelson Agholor LV
@ KC
57
Hunter Renfrow LV
@ KC
58
Randall Cobb HOU
vs. JAC
59
Mecole Hardman KC
vs. LV
60
Adam Humphries TEN
vs. BUF
61
Kendrick Bourne SF
vs. MIA
62
Brandin Cooks HOU
vs. JAC
63
Jeff Smith NYJ
vs. ARI
64
Anthony Miller CHI
vs. TB
65
James Washington PIT
vs. PHI
66
Henry Ruggs III LV INJ
@ KC
67
Justin Watson TB
@ CHI
68
Greg Ward PHI
@ PIT
69
Chris Hogan NYJ
vs. ARI
70
Christian Kirk ARI
@ NYJ
71
Preston Williams MIA
@ SF
72
Travis Fulgham PHI
@ PIT
73
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
vs. TB
74
Curtis Samuel CAR
@ ATL
75
KJ Hamler DEN
@ NE
76
Andy Isabella ARI
@ NYJ
77
Chase Claypool PIT
vs. PHI
78
DeSean Jackson PHI INJ
@ PIT
79
Larry Fitzgerald ARI
@ NYJ
80
DaeSean Hamilton DEN
@ NE
81
Willie Snead IV BAL
vs. CIN
82
Gabriel Davis BUF
@ TEN
83
David Moore SEA
vs. MIN
87
Zach Pascal IND
@ CLE
88
Braxton Berrios NYJ
vs. ARI
84
Kalif Raymond TEN
vs. BUF
89
Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ
vs. LAR
90
Cedrick Wilson DAL
vs. NYG
85
Demarcus Robinson KC
vs. LV
91
Deonte Harris NO
vs. LAC
86
Darnell Mooney CHI
vs. TB
92
Denzel Mims NYJ INJ
vs. ARI
93
CJ Board NYG
@ DAL
94
Olabisi Johnson MIN
@ SEA
95
Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ
vs. ARI
96
Isaiah Ford MIA
@ SF
97
Steven Sims Jr. WAS
vs. LAR
98
Jakeem Grant MIA
@ SF
99
Mike Thomas CIN
@ BAL
100
Miles Boykin BAL
vs. CIN
1
Bryan Edwards LV INJ
@ KC
2
Javon Wims CHI
vs. TB
3
Isaiah McKenzie BUF
@ TEN
4
Van Jefferson LAR
@ WAS
5
A. Gandy-Golden WAS
vs. LAR
6
Josh Reynolds LAR
@ WAS
