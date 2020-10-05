Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Odell Beckham Jr.’s resurrection into fantasy relevancy. Plus, is Tim Patrick a reliable play moving forward? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 5

Our wide receiver start of the week in Week 4, Odell Beckham Jr. (WR18) delivered massively for fantasy owners, racking up a position-high 38.4 fantasy points. However, that was against a putrid Dallas defense. OBJ’s Week 5 matchup is far more daunting. The Indianapolis Colts surrender the ninth-fewest fantasy points to WRs this year. They’ve also allowed only one wideout to top 64 receiving yards throughout the first four weeks. Beckham, on the other hand, has averaged just 59 receiving yards per game this season.

As you can tell from Tim Patrick‘s (WR45) ranking, I’m not completely sold on the Broncos pass-catcher as of yet. Still, he’s a must-add if he’s there for the taking on your waiver wire. Averaging 18.8 fantasy points over the past two weeks, Patrick would seem like an ideal play against a Patriots defense who allows the seventh-most fantasy points to wideouts this year. With that said, the majority of those points came during a shootout with the Seahawks back in Week 2.

In reality, the Patriots have surrendered just one receiving touchdown to an opposing wideout excluding that Seattle game. Also, with Drew Lock 50-50 to play in Week 5, and Brett Rypien fresh off a three-interception game, don’t expect much of a shootout in Foxborough this Sunday.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ NYJ 2 Michael Thomas NO INJ vs. LAC 3 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. CAR 4 Amari Cooper DAL vs. NYG 5 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. MIN 6 Tyreek Hill KC vs. LV 7 Julio Jones ATL INJ vs. CAR 8 Adam Thielen MIN @ SEA 9 J. Smith-Schuster PIT vs. PHI 10 Julian Edelman NE vs. DEN 11 Mike Evans TB @ CHI 12 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. MIN 13 Robert Woods LAR @ WAS 14 Stefon Diggs BUF @ TEN 15 D.J. Chark JAC @ HOU 16 Allen Robinson CHI vs. TB 17 Keenan Allen LAC @ NO 18 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. IND 19 Tyler Boyd CIN @ BAL 20 A.J. Brown TEN INJ vs. BUF 21 Cooper Kupp LAR @ WAS 22 Robby Anderson CAR @ ATL 23 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. LAR 24 D.J. Moore CAR @ ATL 25 Russell Gage ATL INJ vs. CAR 26 Justin Jefferson MIN @ SEA 27 Michael Gallup DAL vs. NYG 28 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG 29 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. ARI 30 Deebo Samuel SF vs. MIA 31 Marquise Brown BAL vs. CIN 32 Diontae Johnson PIT INJ vs. PHI 33 N’Keal Harry NE vs. DEN 34 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ HOU 35 Will Fuller HOU vs. JAC 36 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ NE 37 DeVante Parker MIA @ SF 38 Darius Slayton NYG @ DAL 39 T.Y. Hilton IND @ CLE 40 Tre’Quan Smith NO vs. LAC 41 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. IND 42 John Brown BUF @ TEN 43 Scotty Miller TB @ CHI 44 Corey Davis TEN vs. BUF 45 Tim Patrick DEN @ NE 46 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. MIA 47 Sammy Watkins KC vs. LV 48 Tee Higgins CIN @ BAL 49 Golden Tate NYG @ DAL 50 Cole Beasley BUF @ TEN 51 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ @ PIT 52 A.J. Green CIN @ BAL 53 Keelan Cole JAC @ HOU 54 Mike Williams LAC INJ @ NO 55 Emmanuel Sanders NO vs. LAC 56 Nelson Agholor LV @ KC 57 Hunter Renfrow LV @ KC 58 Randall Cobb HOU vs. JAC 59 Mecole Hardman KC vs. LV 60 Adam Humphries TEN vs. BUF 61 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. MIA 62 Brandin Cooks HOU vs. JAC 63 Jeff Smith NYJ vs. ARI 64 Anthony Miller CHI vs. TB 65 James Washington PIT vs. PHI 66 Henry Ruggs III LV INJ @ KC 67 Justin Watson TB @ CHI 68 Greg Ward PHI @ PIT 69 Chris Hogan NYJ vs. ARI 70 Christian Kirk ARI @ NYJ 71 Preston Williams MIA @ SF 72 Travis Fulgham PHI @ PIT 73 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI vs. TB 74 Curtis Samuel CAR @ ATL 75 KJ Hamler DEN @ NE 76 Andy Isabella ARI @ NYJ 77 Chase Claypool PIT vs. PHI 78 DeSean Jackson PHI INJ @ PIT 79 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ NYJ 80 DaeSean Hamilton DEN @ NE 81 Willie Snead IV BAL vs. CIN 82 Gabriel Davis BUF @ TEN 83 David Moore SEA vs. MIN 87 Zach Pascal IND @ CLE 88 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs. ARI 84 Kalif Raymond TEN vs. BUF 89 Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ vs. LAR 90 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs. NYG 85 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. LV 91 Deonte Harris NO vs. LAC 86 Darnell Mooney CHI vs. TB 92 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ vs. ARI 93 CJ Board NYG @ DAL 94 Olabisi Johnson MIN @ SEA 95 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ vs. ARI 96 Isaiah Ford MIA @ SF 97 Steven Sims Jr. WAS vs. LAR 98 Jakeem Grant MIA @ SF 99 Mike Thomas CIN @ BAL 100 Miles Boykin BAL vs. CIN 1 Bryan Edwards LV INJ @ KC 2 Javon Wims CHI vs. TB 3 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ TEN 4 Van Jefferson LAR @ WAS 5 A. Gandy-Golden WAS vs. LAR 6 Josh Reynolds LAR @ WAS