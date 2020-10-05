Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Week 5

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a former Pro Bowler resurfacing in Duval County. Plus, two AFC East kickers fresh off monster performances.

Kicker Outlook Week 5

There aren’t many positions where a player can skyrocket into the top-five in fantasy rankings after just one game. However, here we are. Aldrick Rosas (K5) made his Jaguars debut in Week 4 and he made it a memorable one. The former Pro Bowler racked up 15.0 fantasy points, the fifth-highest output at the position for the week.

Rosas’ production shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Jaguars offense has proven itself worthy of housing a reliable kicking option. Over the first two weeks of the season, the now-injured Josh Lambo ranked within the top-10 at his position in scoring. Rosas gets himself a plus-matchup in Week 6 as the Houston Texans allow the sixth-most fantasy points to kickers in 2020 with an average of 10.0 points per game.

Sam Ficken (K18) and Jason Sanders (K21) both put up huge numbers this past Sunday, tieing for the position high with 18.0 fantasy points. However, chances are Week 5 won’t be as kind to their fantasy production.

Ficken likely has the better chance of the two to succeed this week, based solely on matchup. Arizona has allowed an average of 10.3 fantasy points to opposing kickers over three of their four games this season. With that said, you’d be putting a lot of faith on not only the Jets offense to put Ficken in a position to succeed, but also the Jets defense to slow Kyler Murray down enough for field goals to remain a relevant source of scoring.

In terms of Sanders, the Dolphins placekicker has a much tougher matchup on his hands. The 49ers have held opposing kickers to 8.0 fantasy points or fewer in all but one game this season. Sanders, on the other hand, has scored 7.0 points or fewer in half of his games this year.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. CIN

2

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. LV

3

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. LAC

4

 Younghoe Koo ATL INJ

vs. CAR

5

 Aldrick Rosas JAC

@ HOU

6

 Ryan Succop TB

@ CHI

7

 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

@ CLE

8

 Joey Slye CAR

@ ATL

9

 Elliott Fry ATL

vs. CAR

10

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ NYJ

11

 Daniel Carlson LV

@ KC

12

 Nick Folk NE

vs. DEN

13

 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

vs. BUF

14

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. MIA

15

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ BAL

16

 Greg Zuerlein DAL

vs. NYG

17

 Michael Badgley LAC

@ NO

18

 Sam Ficken NYJ

vs. ARI

19

 Sam Sloman LAR

@ WAS

20

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ SEA

21

 Jason Sanders MIA

@ SF

22

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. JAC

23

 Tyler Bass BUF

@ TEN

24

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. PHI

25

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. MIN

26

 Cody Parkey CLE

vs. IND

27

 Graham Gano NYG

@ DAL

28

 Cairo Santos CHI

vs. TB

29

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ NE

30

 Jake Elliott PHI

@ PIT

31

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. LAR

