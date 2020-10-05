Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss a former Pro Bowler resurfacing in Duval County. Plus, two AFC East kickers fresh off monster performances.

Kicker Outlook Week 5

There aren’t many positions where a player can skyrocket into the top-five in fantasy rankings after just one game. However, here we are. Aldrick Rosas (K5) made his Jaguars debut in Week 4 and he made it a memorable one. The former Pro Bowler racked up 15.0 fantasy points, the fifth-highest output at the position for the week.

Rosas’ production shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Jaguars offense has proven itself worthy of housing a reliable kicking option. Over the first two weeks of the season, the now-injured Josh Lambo ranked within the top-10 at his position in scoring. Rosas gets himself a plus-matchup in Week 6 as the Houston Texans allow the sixth-most fantasy points to kickers in 2020 with an average of 10.0 points per game.

Sam Ficken (K18) and Jason Sanders (K21) both put up huge numbers this past Sunday, tieing for the position high with 18.0 fantasy points. However, chances are Week 5 won’t be as kind to their fantasy production.

Ficken likely has the better chance of the two to succeed this week, based solely on matchup. Arizona has allowed an average of 10.3 fantasy points to opposing kickers over three of their four games this season. With that said, you’d be putting a lot of faith on not only the Jets offense to put Ficken in a position to succeed, but also the Jets defense to slow Kyler Murray down enough for field goals to remain a relevant source of scoring.

In terms of Sanders, the Dolphins placekicker has a much tougher matchup on his hands. The 49ers have held opposing kickers to 8.0 fantasy points or fewer in all but one game this season. Sanders, on the other hand, has scored 7.0 points or fewer in half of his games this year.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN 2 Harrison Butker KC vs. LV 3 Wil Lutz NO vs. LAC 4 Younghoe Koo ATL INJ vs. CAR 5 Aldrick Rosas JAC @ HOU 6 Ryan Succop TB @ CHI 7 Rodrigo Blankenship IND @ CLE 8 Joey Slye CAR @ ATL 9 Elliott Fry ATL vs. CAR 10 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ NYJ 11 Daniel Carlson LV @ KC 12 Nick Folk NE vs. DEN 13 Stephen Gostkowski TEN vs. BUF 14 Robbie Gould SF vs. MIA 15 Randy Bullock CIN @ BAL 16 Greg Zuerlein DAL vs. NYG 17 Michael Badgley LAC @ NO 18 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. ARI 19 Sam Sloman LAR @ WAS 20 Dan Bailey MIN @ SEA 21 Jason Sanders MIA @ SF 22 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. JAC 23 Tyler Bass BUF @ TEN 24 Chris Boswell PIT vs. PHI 25 Jason Myers SEA vs. MIN 26 Cody Parkey CLE vs. IND 27 Graham Gano NYG @ DAL 28 Cairo Santos CHI vs. TB 29 Brandon McManus DEN @ NE 30 Jake Elliott PHI @ PIT 31 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. LAR