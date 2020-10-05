Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the brilliant return of George Kittle. Plus, Dalton Schultz continues to emerge as a bonafide option at the position.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 5

George Kittle (TE1) is good at football. After a two week absence, the star pass-catcher racked up an absurd 15 receptions in Week 4 on his way to an eye-popping 40.10 point outing. While those numbers may be difficult to replicate in Week 5, the potential return of his starting quarterback, as well as a matchup against the Dolphins (fifth-worst ranked pass defense) makes him the top-play a the position.

Dalton Schultz (TE11) is officially a thing. With Dallas’ secondary most likely not improving anytime soon, it’s looking as if Dak Prescott will need to continually air the ball out to compete. Prescott has attempted 57-plus passes in each of the past two weeks and now outpaces the next closest quarterback in pass attempts this season by 24.

The added volume in the aerial attack has worked wonders for Schultz. The former Stanford Cardinal has accumulated 24 targets over the past three weeks. His 15.9 points per game average over that span ranks within the top-six at the position.

Believe it or not, Schultz’s opponents this week, the Giants, are actually quite stout against tight ends. Big Blue surrenders the ninth-fewest points at the position this season. However, they haven’t seen a passing attack with this type of volume. Schultz should show well against a defense that ranks within the bottom half of the league in red-zone defense.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF vs. MIA 2 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN 3 Travis Kelce KC vs. LV 4 Zach Ertz PHI @ PIT 5 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. BUF 6 Hunter Henry LAC @ NO 7 Darren Waller LV @ KC 8 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ CLE 9 Evan Engram NYG @ DAL 10 Tyler Higbee LAR @ WAS 11 Dalton Schultz DAL vs. NYG 12 Mike Gesicki MIA @ SF 13 Noah Fant DEN INJ @ NE 14 Jared Cook NO INJ vs. LAC 15 Jimmy Graham CHI vs. TB 16 Eric Ebron PIT vs. PHI 17 Rob Gronkowski TB @ CHI 18 Austin Hooper CLE vs. IND 19 Greg Olsen SEA vs. MIN 20 Hayden Hurst ATL vs. CAR 21 Trey Burton IND @ CLE 22 Chris Herndon IV NYJ vs. ARI 23 Drew Sample CIN @ BAL 24 Dan Arnold ARI @ NYJ 25 Richard Rogers PHI @ PIT 26 Nick Vannett DEN @ NE 27 Adam Trautman NO vs. LAC 28 Cameron Brate TB @ CHI 29 Dawson Knox BUF INJ @ TEN 30 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ SEA 31 Logan Thomas WAS vs. LAR 32 Tyler Kroft BUF @ TEN 33 Jack Doyle IND @ CLE 34 Tyler Eifert JAC @ HOU 35 Darren Fells HOU vs. JAC 36 Gerald Everett LAR @ WAS 37 Ian Thomas CAR @ ATL 38 Jordan Akins HOU INJ vs. JAC 39 Vance McDonald PIT vs. PHI 40 Ross Dwelley SF vs. MIA 41 Jason Witten LV @ KC 42 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC @ HOU 43 Anthony Firkser TEN vs. BUF 44 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ SEA 45 Will Dissly SEA vs. MIN 46 Blak Bell DAL vs. NYG 47 Kaden Smith NYG @ DAL 48 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. MIN 49 Ryan Izzo NE vs. DEN 50 Cole Kmet CHI vs. TB 51 Nick Boyle BAL vs. CIN 52 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. LAR 53 Maxx Williams ARI @ NYJ