Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the brilliant return of George Kittle. Plus, Dalton Schultz continues to emerge as a bonafide option at the position.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 5

George Kittle (TE1) is good at football. After a two week absence, the star pass-catcher racked up an absurd 15 receptions in Week 4 on his way to an eye-popping 40.10 point outing. While those numbers may be difficult to replicate in Week 5, the potential return of his starting quarterback, as well as a matchup against the Dolphins (fifth-worst ranked pass defense) makes him the top-play a the position.

Dalton Schultz (TE11) is officially a thing. With Dallas’ secondary most likely not improving anytime soon, it’s looking as if Dak Prescott will need to continually air the ball out to compete. Prescott has attempted 57-plus passes in each of the past two weeks and now outpaces the next closest quarterback in pass attempts this season by 24.

The added volume in the aerial attack has worked wonders for Schultz. The former Stanford Cardinal has accumulated 24 targets over the past three weeks. His 15.9 points per game average over that span ranks within the top-six at the position.

Believe it or not, Schultz’s opponents this week, the Giants, are actually quite stout against tight ends. Big Blue surrenders the ninth-fewest points at the position this season. However, they haven’t seen a passing attack with this type of volume. Schultz should show well against a defense that ranks within the bottom half of the league in red-zone defense.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

  2. # Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 George Kittle SF

    vs. MIA

    2

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    vs. CIN

    3

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    vs. LV

    4

    		 Zach Ertz PHI

    @ PIT

    5

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    vs. BUF

    6

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    @ NO

    7

    		 Darren Waller LV

    @ KC

    8

    		 Mo Alie-Cox IND

    @ CLE

    9

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    @ DAL

    10

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    @ WAS

    11

    		 Dalton Schultz DAL

    vs. NYG

    12

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    @ SF

    13

    		 Noah Fant DEN INJ

    @ NE

    14

    		 Jared Cook NO INJ

    vs. LAC

    15

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    vs. TB

    16

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    vs. PHI

    17

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    @ CHI

    18

    		 Austin Hooper CLE

    vs. IND

    19

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    vs. MIN

    20

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    vs. CAR

    21

    		 Trey Burton IND

    @ CLE

    22

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    vs. ARI

    23

    		 Drew Sample CIN

    @ BAL

    24

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    @ NYJ

    25

    		 Richard Rogers PHI

    @ PIT

    26

    		 Nick Vannett DEN

    @ NE

    27

    		 Adam Trautman NO

    vs. LAC

    28

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    @ CHI

    29

    		 Dawson Knox BUF INJ

    @ TEN

    30

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    @ SEA

    31

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    vs. LAR

    32

    		 Tyler Kroft BUF

    @ TEN

    33

    		 Jack Doyle IND

    @ CLE

    34

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC

    @ HOU

    35

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    vs. JAC

    36

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    @ WAS

    37

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    @ ATL

    38

    		 Jordan Akins HOU INJ

    vs. JAC

    39

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    vs. PHI

    40

    		 Ross Dwelley SF

    vs. MIA

    41

    		 Jason Witten LV

    @ KC

    42

    		 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC

    @ HOU

    43

    		 Anthony Firkser TEN

    vs. BUF

    44

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    @ SEA

    45

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    vs. MIN

    46

    		 Blak Bell DAL

    vs. NYG

    47

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    @ DAL

    48

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    vs. MIN

    49

    		 Ryan Izzo NE

    vs. DEN

    50

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    vs. TB

    51

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    vs. CIN

    52

    		 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

    vs. LAR

    53

    		 Maxx Williams ARI

    @ NYJ

