Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the brilliant return of George Kittle. Plus, Dalton Schultz continues to emerge as a bonafide option at the position.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 5
George Kittle (TE1) is good at football. After a two week absence, the star pass-catcher racked up an absurd 15 receptions in Week 4 on his way to an eye-popping 40.10 point outing. While those numbers may be difficult to replicate in Week 5, the potential return of his starting quarterback, as well as a matchup against the Dolphins (fifth-worst ranked pass defense) makes him the top-play a the position.
Dalton Schultz (TE11) is officially a thing. With Dallas’ secondary most likely not improving anytime soon, it’s looking as if Dak Prescott will need to continually air the ball out to compete. Prescott has attempted 57-plus passes in each of the past two weeks and now outpaces the next closest quarterback in pass attempts this season by 24.
The added volume in the aerial attack has worked wonders for Schultz. The former Stanford Cardinal has accumulated 24 targets over the past three weeks. His 15.9 points per game average over that span ranks within the top-six at the position.
Believe it or not, Schultz’s opponents this week, the Giants, are actually quite stout against tight ends. Big Blue surrenders the ninth-fewest points at the position this season. However, they haven’t seen a passing attack with this type of volume. Schultz should show well against a defense that ranks within the bottom half of the league in red-zone defense.
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.
1
George Kittle SF
vs. MIA
2
Mark Andrews BAL
vs. CIN
3
Travis Kelce KC
vs. LV
4
Zach Ertz PHI
@ PIT
5
Jonnu Smith TEN
vs. BUF
6
Hunter Henry LAC
@ NO
7
Darren Waller LV
@ KC
8
Mo Alie-Cox IND
@ CLE
9
Evan Engram NYG
@ DAL
10
Tyler Higbee LAR
@ WAS
11
Dalton Schultz DAL
vs. NYG
12
Mike Gesicki MIA
@ SF
13
Noah Fant DEN INJ
@ NE
14
Jared Cook NO INJ
vs. LAC
15
Jimmy Graham CHI
vs. TB
16
Eric Ebron PIT
vs. PHI
17
Rob Gronkowski TB
@ CHI
18
Austin Hooper CLE
vs. IND
19
Greg Olsen SEA
vs. MIN
20
Hayden Hurst ATL
vs. CAR
21
Trey Burton IND
@ CLE
22
Chris Herndon IV NYJ
vs. ARI
23
Drew Sample CIN
@ BAL
24
Dan Arnold ARI
@ NYJ
25
Richard Rogers PHI
@ PIT
26
Nick Vannett DEN
@ NE
27
Adam Trautman NO
vs. LAC
28
Cameron Brate TB
@ CHI
29
Dawson Knox BUF INJ
@ TEN
30
Kyle Rudolph MIN
@ SEA
31
Logan Thomas WAS
vs. LAR
32
Tyler Kroft BUF
@ TEN
33
Jack Doyle IND
@ CLE
34
Tyler Eifert JAC
@ HOU
35
Darren Fells HOU
vs. JAC
36
Gerald Everett LAR
@ WAS
37
Ian Thomas CAR
@ ATL
38
Jordan Akins HOU INJ
vs. JAC
39
Vance McDonald PIT
vs. PHI
40
Ross Dwelley SF
vs. MIA
41
Jason Witten LV
@ KC
42
J. O’Shaugnessy JAC
@ HOU
43
Anthony Firkser TEN
vs. BUF
44
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
@ SEA
45
Will Dissly SEA
vs. MIN
46
Blak Bell DAL
vs. NYG
47
Kaden Smith NYG
@ DAL
48
Jacob Hollister SEA
vs. MIN
49
Ryan Izzo NE
vs. DEN
50
Cole Kmet CHI
vs. TB
51
Nick Boyle BAL
vs. CIN
52
Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
vs. LAR
53
Maxx Williams ARI
@ NYJ
