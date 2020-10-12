Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Rankings: Jason Sanders, Graham Gano Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Jason Sanders and Graham Gano’s monstrous performances in Week 5, and if they can keep up their absurd pace moving forward.
Kicker Outlook Week 6
After a week out of our lineups due to a strained groin, Younghoe Koo (K1) returned to action in Week 5 and didn’t miss a beat. Fantasy’s fourth-highest kicker on a per-game basis this season, Koo racked up 13.0 points hitting on all three of his attempts, including one between 40-49 yards and another from 50-plus yards out.
Koo should show no sign of slowing down in Week 6 against the Vikings, who allow 13.0 points per game to the position, most in all of football. Of their five opponents this season, four have scored 12.0-plus points.
It’s time to give Jason Sanders (K2) his props. After scoring 7.0 points or fewer twice over a three-game span to open the season, he’s exploded for an outrageous 40.0 points combined over the past two weeks. To put that in better perspective, Sanders’ 20.0 ppg over that span is just 0.3 points fewer than Lamar Jackson.
Sanders gets a plus-matchup against the Broncos in Week 6. Denver is just one of 11 teams to allow an average of at least 9.0 ppg to opposing kickers this season. The last time the Broncos took the field, they surrendered 18.0 points to Jets kicker Sam Ficken.
While showing glimpses of hope in Week 5, the Giants are still trying to find their way offensively. With that said, Graham Gano (K9) appears to be ahead of the curve. The former Pro Bowler went off for 20.0 points against the Cowboys this past Sunday and now averages 14.0 ppg over his last three outings.
Gano gets a middle-of-the-pack matchup this coming weekend against Washington, who allows the 16th-most points to the position. Yet, while he may not push for another 20.0 point outing, Washington has allowed an average of 9.5 points to the position since Week 2.
Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
@ MIN
|
2
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
3
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
@ PHI
|
4
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND
|
vs. CIN
|
5
|Joey Slye CAR
|
vs. CHI
|
6
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ BUF
|
7
|Mason Crosby GB
|
@ TB
|
8
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ JAC
|
9
|Graham Gano NYG
|
vs. WAS
|
10
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
@ DAL
|
11
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
vs. ATL
|
12
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
@ TEN
|
13
|Nick Folk NE
|
vs. DEN
|
14
|Stephen Gostkowski TEN
|
vs. HOU
|
15
|Greg Zuerlein DAL
|
vs. ARI
|
16
|Stephen Hauschka JAC
|
vs. DET
|
17
|Sam Sloman LAR
|
@ SF
|
18
|Ryan Succop TB
|
vs. GB
|
19
|Robbie Gould SF
|
vs. LAR
|
20
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
21
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
@ IND
|
22
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ NYG
|
23
|Cairo Santos CHI
|
@ CAR
|
24
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
@ MIA
|
25
|Cody Parkey CLE
|
@ PIT
|
26
|Tyler Bass BUF
|
vs. KC
|
27
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
@ NE
|
28
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. BAL
|
29
|Aldrick Rosas JAC
|
vs. DET
