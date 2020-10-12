Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Andy Dalton Takes Over for Dak

Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Andy Dalton Takes Over for Dak

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 6

Getty Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receiver against Dante Fowler Jr. #56 of the Atlanta Falcons.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from Dak Prescott’s heart-wrenching injury. Can the Red Riffle pick up the slack in Dak’s absence? Plus, is Fitzmagic here to stay? Let’s discuss.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 6 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Quarterback Outlook Week 6

Here we are, five weeks into the 2020 NFL season, and the Dolphins’ “placeholder” at quarterback is starting to look like a mainstay in fantasy lineups. Fresh off a 43-17 beatdown of the defending NFC Champions, Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB10) is the sixth-highest scoring QB in fantasy this season, averaging more points than stars such as Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.

Fitzmagic has scored no fewer than 24.32 points over his past four games. He’ll look to keep that hot streak going against a Denver Broncos team that ranks within the bottom-11 in pass defense and has allowed an average of 21.52 points to opposing QBs this season.

Dak Prescott’s devastating injury makes way for the red riffle to reclaim his fantasy relevance. Andy Dalton (QB13) made a huge throw against in the Giants this past Sunday, putting his team in position to leave victorious. He also completed nine of 11 passes on the day for 111 yards.

Is he Dak? No. But he doesn’t have to be, not in this offense. With playmakers left and right, Dalton should be a more than serviceable fantasy option more times than not this season.

Not to mention, his schedule is awfully inviting. Excluding a matchup against backup Joe Flacco, Dalton’s next three opponents (ARI, WAS, PHI) have combined to allow an average of 24.65 points to the position in their most recent outings.

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Patrick Mahomes KC

    @ BUF

    2

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    @ DAL

    3

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    vs. KC

    4

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    @ PHI

    5

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    @ TB

    6

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    vs. CLE

    7

    		 Cam Newton NE COV

    vs. DEN

    8

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    @ TEN

    9

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    @ JAC

    10

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    vs. NYJ

    11

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    vs. HOU

    12

    		 Tom Brady TB

    vs. GB

    13

    		 Andy Dalton DAL

    vs. ARI

    14

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    @ SF

    15

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    vs. ATL

    16

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    @ MIN

    17

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    vs. CHI

    18

    		 Gardner Minshew JAC

    vs. DET

    19

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    @ PIT

    20

    		 Drew Lock DEN INJ

    @ NE

    21

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    @ IND

    22

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    vs. BAL

    23

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    vs. WAS

    24

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ INJ

    @ MIA

    25

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

    vs. LAR

    26

    		 Alex Smith WAS

    @ NYG

    27

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    @ CAR

    28

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    vs. CIN

    29

    		 Joe Flacco NYJ

    @ MIA

    30

    		 Brian Hoyer NE

    vs. DEN

    31

    		 Kyle Allen WAS

    @ NYG

    32

    		 CJ Beathard SF

    vs. LAR

    33

    		 Mitch Trubisky CHI

    @ CAR

    34

    		 Blake Bortles DEN

    @ NE

    35

    		 Jarrett Stidham NE

    vs. DEN

    36

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    vs. LAR

    37

    		 Brett Rypien DEN

    @ NE

    38

    		 Jeff Driskel DEN

    @ NE

    39

    		 Jalen Hurts PHI

    vs. BAL

READ NEXT

  • Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: RB
  • Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: WR
  • Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: TE
  • Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: DEF
  • Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: K

Read More
, ,