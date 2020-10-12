Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Andy Dalton Takes Over for Dak

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from Dak Prescott’s heart-wrenching injury. Can the Red Riffle pick up the slack in Dak’s absence? Plus, is Fitzmagic here to stay? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 6

Here we are, five weeks into the 2020 NFL season, and the Dolphins’ “placeholder” at quarterback is starting to look like a mainstay in fantasy lineups. Fresh off a 43-17 beatdown of the defending NFC Champions, Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB10) is the sixth-highest scoring QB in fantasy this season, averaging more points than stars such as Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.

Fitzmagic has scored no fewer than 24.32 points over his past four games. He’ll look to keep that hot streak going against a Denver Broncos team that ranks within the bottom-11 in pass defense and has allowed an average of 21.52 points to opposing QBs this season.

Dak Prescott’s devastating injury makes way for the red riffle to reclaim his fantasy relevance. Andy Dalton (QB13) made a huge throw against in the Giants this past Sunday, putting his team in position to leave victorious. He also completed nine of 11 passes on the day for 111 yards.

Is he Dak? No. But he doesn’t have to be, not in this offense. With playmakers left and right, Dalton should be a more than serviceable fantasy option more times than not this season.

Not to mention, his schedule is awfully inviting. Excluding a matchup against backup Joe Flacco, Dalton’s next three opponents (ARI, WAS, PHI) have combined to allow an average of 24.65 points to the position in their most recent outings.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes KC @ BUF 2 Kyler Murray ARI @ DAL 3 Josh Allen BUF vs. KC 4 Lamar Jackson BAL @ PHI 5 Aaron Rodgers GB @ TB 6 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. CLE 7 Cam Newton NE COV vs. DEN 8 Deshaun Watson HOU @ TEN 9 Matthew Stafford DET @ JAC 10 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. NYJ 11 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. HOU 12 Tom Brady TB vs. GB 13 Andy Dalton DAL vs. ARI 14 Jared Goff LAR @ SF 15 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. ATL 16 Matt Ryan ATL @ MIN 17 Teddy Bridgewater CAR vs. CHI 18 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. DET 19 Baker Mayfield CLE @ PIT 20 Drew Lock DEN INJ @ NE 21 Joe Burrow CIN @ IND 22 Carson Wentz PHI vs. BAL 23 Daniel Jones NYG vs. WAS 24 Sam Darnold NYJ INJ @ MIA 25 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. LAR 26 Alex Smith WAS @ NYG 27 Nick Foles CHI @ CAR 28 Philip Rivers IND vs. CIN 29 Joe Flacco NYJ @ MIA 30 Brian Hoyer NE vs. DEN 31 Kyle Allen WAS @ NYG 32 CJ Beathard SF vs. LAR 33 Mitch Trubisky CHI @ CAR 34 Blake Bortles DEN @ NE 35 Jarrett Stidham NE vs. DEN 36 Nick Mullens SF vs. LAR 37 Brett Rypien DEN @ NE 38 Jeff Driskel DEN @ NE 39 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. BAL

