Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Andy Dalton Takes Over for Dak

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from Dak Prescott’s heart-wrenching injury. Can the Red Riffle pick up the slack in Dak’s absence? Plus, is Fitzmagic here to stay? Let’s discuss.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 6
Here we are, five weeks into the 2020 NFL season, and the Dolphins’ “placeholder” at quarterback is starting to look like a mainstay in fantasy lineups. Fresh off a 43-17 beatdown of the defending NFC Champions, Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB10) is the sixth-highest scoring QB in fantasy this season, averaging more points than stars such as Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.
Fitzmagic has scored no fewer than 24.32 points over his past four games. He’ll look to keep that hot streak going against a Denver Broncos team that ranks within the bottom-11 in pass defense and has allowed an average of 21.52 points to opposing QBs this season.
Dak Prescott’s devastating injury makes way for the red riffle to reclaim his fantasy relevance. Andy Dalton (QB13) made a huge throw against in the Giants this past Sunday, putting his team in position to leave victorious. He also completed nine of 11 passes on the day for 111 yards.
Is he Dak? No. But he doesn’t have to be, not in this offense. With playmakers left and right, Dalton should be a more than serviceable fantasy option more times than not this season.
Not to mention, his schedule is awfully inviting. Excluding a matchup against backup Joe Flacco, Dalton’s next three opponents (ARI, WAS, PHI) have combined to allow an average of 24.65 points to the position in their most recent outings.
Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.
1
Patrick Mahomes KC
@ BUF
2
Kyler Murray ARI
@ DAL
3
Josh Allen BUF
vs. KC
4
Lamar Jackson BAL
@ PHI
5
Aaron Rodgers GB
@ TB
6
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
vs. CLE
7
Cam Newton NE COV
vs. DEN
8
Deshaun Watson HOU
@ TEN
9
Matthew Stafford DET
@ JAC
10
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
vs. NYJ
11
Ryan Tannehill TEN
vs. HOU
12
Tom Brady TB
vs. GB
13
Andy Dalton DAL
vs. ARI
14
Jared Goff LAR
@ SF
15
Kirk Cousins MIN
vs. ATL
16
Matt Ryan ATL
@ MIN
17
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
vs. CHI
18
Gardner Minshew JAC
vs. DET
19
Baker Mayfield CLE
@ PIT
20
Drew Lock DEN INJ
@ NE
21
Joe Burrow CIN
@ IND
22
Carson Wentz PHI
vs. BAL
23
Daniel Jones NYG
vs. WAS
24
Sam Darnold NYJ INJ
@ MIA
25
Jimmy Garoppolo SF
vs. LAR
26
Alex Smith WAS
@ NYG
27
Nick Foles CHI
@ CAR
28
Philip Rivers IND
vs. CIN
29
Joe Flacco NYJ
@ MIA
30
Brian Hoyer NE
vs. DEN
31
Kyle Allen WAS
@ NYG
32
CJ Beathard SF
vs. LAR
33
Mitch Trubisky CHI
@ CAR
34
Blake Bortles DEN
@ NE
35
Jarrett Stidham NE
vs. DEN
36
Nick Mullens SF
vs. LAR
37
Brett Rypien DEN
@ NE
38
Jeff Driskel DEN
@ NE
39
Jalen Hurts PHI
vs. BAL
