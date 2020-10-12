Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Chase Claypool, Travis Fulgham Emerge

Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Chase Claypool, Travis Fulgham Emerge

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 6

Getty Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the breakout performances by Chase Claypool and Travis Fulgham. Is Claypool the NFL’s next mismatch nightmare? Is Fulgham Carson Wentz’s new No. 1 target? Let’s take a look.

* If you're looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 6 WR Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 6

Chase Claypool (WR19) is a freak. Nearly 240-pounds with 4.42-forty speed, the Notre Dame product toyed with Eagles defenders in Week 5 on his way to a Steelers rookie record four touchdowns. With Diontae Johnson once again injured, Claypool likely cemented himself as the team’s No. 2 target behind JuJu Smith Schuster, and could very well become option 1B.

Don’t expect 42-plus points out of Claypool. With that said, he’s a quality start against a Browns defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to WRs.

Don’t take Travis Fulgham‘s (WR30) ranking as a reason to sell the Eagles wideout moving forward. While his upside may not be to the level of Claypool’s, he’s still very intriguing. With that said, the fact of the matter is, he’s a question mark. With no more than three targets in any game this year prior to this past Sunday, and the returns of Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Dallas Goedert looming, Fulgham’s volume (13 targets, 10 receptions in Week 5) is bound to take a hit.

This coming week doesn’t help Fulgham’s case, as the Baltimore Ravens allow the ninth-fewest points to widouts. Only two WRs have hauled in more than five receptions against them this year.

Apparently when Brian O’Brien was shown the door, so was the philosophy of underutilizing Brandin Cooks (WR31). After being targeted five times or fewer in all but one game leading up this past Sunday, Cooks exploded in Week 5, hauling in eight of his team-high 12 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown.

While this type of volume may be a little too steep to ask for on a weekly basis, expect Cooks to remain highly involved in the Texans offense. He’ll have a great chance of building on his stellar play against a Titans defense, who allowed a total of 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns to their opponent’s top-two receivers last time they took the field.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

    1. [QBs | RBsWRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
      • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
    2. # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

      1

      		 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

      @ DAL

      2

      		 Davante Adams GB INJ

      @ TB

      3

      		 Calvin Ridley ATL

      @ MIN

      4

      		 Adam Thielen MIN

      vs. ATL

      5

      		 Tyreek Hill KC

      @ BUF

      6

      		 Julio Jones ATL INJ

      @ MIN

      7

      		 Amari Cooper DAL

      vs. ARI

      8

      		 Mike Evans TB

      vs. DEN

      9

      		 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

      @ JAC

      10

      		 Robert Woods LAR

      @ SF

      11

      		 Stefon Diggs BUF

      vs. KC

      12

      		 J. Smith-Schuster PIT

      vs. CLE

      13

      		 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

      @ PIT

      14

      		 A.J. Brown TEN INJ

      vs. HOU

      15

      		 Julian Edelman NE

      vs. DEN

      16

      		 D.J. Chark JAC INJ

      vs. DET

      17

      		 Allen Robinson CHI

      @ CAR

      18

      		 Tyler Boyd CIN

      @ IND

      19

      		 Chase Claypool PIT

      vs. CLE

      20

      		 Cooper Kupp LAR

      @ SF

      21

      		 Justin Jefferson MIN

      vs. ATL

      22

      		 Jamison Crowder NYJ

      @ MIA

      23

      		 Marquise Brown BAL

      @ PHI

      24

      		 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

      vs. DET

      25

      		 DeVante Parker MIA

      vs. NYJ

      26

      		 Terry McLaurin WAS

      @ NYG

      27

      		 Robby Anderson CAR

      vs. CHI

      28

      		 CeeDee Lamb DAL

      vs. ARI

      29

      		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

      @ NE

      30

      		 Travis Fulgham PHI

      vs. BAL

      31

      		 Brandin Cooks HOU

      @ TEN

      32

      		 Michael Gallup DAL

      vs. ARI

      33

      		 Will Fuller HOU

      @ TEN

      34

      		 Russell Gage ATL INJ

      @ MIN

      35

      		 D.J. Moore CAR

      vs. CHI

      36

      		 Deebo Samuel SF

      vs. LAR

      37

      		 Jarvis Landry CLE

      @ PIT

      38

      		 Christian Kirk ARI

      @ DAL

      39

      		 T.Y. Hilton IND

      vs. CIN

      40

      		 Damiere Byrd NE

      vs. DEN

      41

      		 Diontae Johnson PIT INJ

      vs. CLE

      42

      		 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ

      vs. WAS

      43

      		 Corey Davis TEN

      vs. HOU

      44

      		 Marvin Jones DET

      @ JAC

      45

      		 John Brown BUF

      vs. KC

      46

      		 Tim Patrick DEN

      @ NE

      47

      		 Darius Slayton NYG

      vs. WAS

      48

      		 Tee Higgins CIN

      @ IND

      49

      		 N’Keal Harry NE

      vs. DEN

      50

      		 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

      @ BUF

      51

      		 Keelan Cole JAC

      vs. DET

      52

      		 Cole Beasley BUF

      vs. KC

      53

      		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

      @ CAR

      54

      		 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

      @ TB

      55

      		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

      vs. LAR

      56

      		 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

      vs. BAL

      57

      		 Danny Amendola DET

      @ JAC

      58

      		 A.J. Green CIN INJ

      @ IND

      59

      		 Tyler Johnson TB

      vs. GB

      60

      		 Greg Ward PHI

      vs. BAL

      61

      		 Mecole Hardman KC

      @ BUF

      62

      		 Preston Williams MIA

      vs. NYJ

      63

      		 Golden Tate NYG

      vs. WAS

      64

      		 Collin Johnson JAC

      vs. DET

      65

      		 Scotty Miller TB

      vs. GB

      66

      		 Kendrick Bourne SF

      vs. LAR

      67

      		 Randall Cobb HOU

      @ TEN

      68

      		 Curtis Samuel CAR

      vs. CHI

      69

      		 Quintez Cephus DET

      @ JAC

      70

      		 Adam Humphries TEN

      vs. HOU

      71

      		 DeSean Jackson PHI INJ

      vs. BAL

      72

      		 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

      @ DAL

      73

      		 Jeff Smith NYJ

      @ MIA

      74

      		 Anthony Miller CHI

      @ CAR

      75

      		 KJ Hamler DEN

      @ NE

      76

      		 James Washington PIT

      vs. CLE

      77

      		 Ray-Ray McLoud PIT

      vs. CLE

      78

      		 Justin Watson TB INJ

      vs. GB

      79

      		 John Hightower PHI

      vs. BAL

      80

      		 Chris Hogan NYJ

      @ MIA

      81

      		 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

      @ NE

      82

      		 Willie Snead IV BAL

      @ PHI

      83

      		 Van Jefferson LAR

      @ SF

      87

      		 Gabriel Davis BUF

      vs. KC

      88

      		 Zach Pascal IND

      vs. CIN

      84

      		 Andy Isabella ARI

      @ DAL

      89

      		 Braxton Berrios NYJ

      @ MIA

      90

      		 Kalif Raymond TEN

      vs. HOU

      85

      		 Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ

      @ NYG

      91

      		 Cedrick Wilson DAL

      vs. ARI

      86

      		 Demarcus Robinson KC

      @ BUF

      92

      		 Darnell Mooney CHI

      @ CAR

      93

      		 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ

      @ MIA

      94

      		 CJ Board NYG

      vs. WAS

      95

      		 Olabisi Johnson MIN

      vs. ATL

      96

      		 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ

      @ MIA

      97

      		 Isaiah Ford MIA

      vs. NYJ

      98

      		 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

      @ NYG

      99

      		 Jakeem Grant MIA

      vs. NYJ

      100

      		 Mike Thomas CIN

      @ IND

      101

      		 Miles Boykin BAL

      @ PHI

      102

      		 Javon Wims CHI

      @ CAR

      103

      		 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

      vs. KC

      104

      		 A. Gandy-Golden WAS

      @ NYG

      105

      		 Josh Reynolds LAR

      @ SF

