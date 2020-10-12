Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Chase Claypool, Travis Fulgham Emerge

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the breakout performances by Chase Claypool and Travis Fulgham. Is Claypool the NFL’s next mismatch nightmare? Is Fulgham Carson Wentz’s new No. 1 target? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 6

Chase Claypool (WR19) is a freak. Nearly 240-pounds with 4.42-forty speed, the Notre Dame product toyed with Eagles defenders in Week 5 on his way to a Steelers rookie record four touchdowns. With Diontae Johnson once again injured, Claypool likely cemented himself as the team’s No. 2 target behind JuJu Smith Schuster, and could very well become option 1B.

Don’t expect 42-plus points out of Claypool. With that said, he’s a quality start against a Browns defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to WRs.

Don’t take Travis Fulgham‘s (WR30) ranking as a reason to sell the Eagles wideout moving forward. While his upside may not be to the level of Claypool’s, he’s still very intriguing. With that said, the fact of the matter is, he’s a question mark. With no more than three targets in any game this year prior to this past Sunday, and the returns of Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Dallas Goedert looming, Fulgham’s volume (13 targets, 10 receptions in Week 5) is bound to take a hit.

This coming week doesn’t help Fulgham’s case, as the Baltimore Ravens allow the ninth-fewest points to widouts. Only two WRs have hauled in more than five receptions against them this year.

Apparently when Brian O’Brien was shown the door, so was the philosophy of underutilizing Brandin Cooks (WR31). After being targeted five times or fewer in all but one game leading up this past Sunday, Cooks exploded in Week 5, hauling in eight of his team-high 12 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown.

While this type of volume may be a little too steep to ask for on a weekly basis, expect Cooks to remain highly involved in the Texans offense. He’ll have a great chance of building on his stellar play against a Titans defense, who allowed a total of 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns to their opponent’s top-two receivers last time they took the field.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | T Es | DEF | Ks ]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ DAL 2 Davante Adams GB INJ @ TB 3 Calvin Ridley ATL @ MIN 4 Adam Thielen MIN vs. ATL 5 Tyreek Hill KC @ BUF 6 Julio Jones ATL INJ @ MIN 7 Amari Cooper DAL vs. ARI 8 Mike Evans TB vs. DEN 9 Kenny Golladay DET INJ @ JAC 10 Robert Woods LAR @ SF 11 Stefon Diggs BUF vs. KC 12 J. Smith-Schuster PIT vs. CLE 13 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ PIT 14 A.J. Brown TEN INJ vs. HOU 15 Julian Edelman NE vs. DEN 16 D.J. Chark JAC INJ vs. DET 17 Allen Robinson CHI @ CAR 18 Tyler Boyd CIN @ IND 19 Chase Claypool PIT vs. CLE 20 Cooper Kupp LAR @ SF 21 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL 22 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ MIA 23 Marquise Brown BAL @ PHI 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs. DET 25 DeVante Parker MIA vs. NYJ 26 Terry McLaurin WAS @ NYG 27 Robby Anderson CAR vs. CHI 28 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. ARI 29 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ NE 30 Travis Fulgham PHI vs. BAL 31 Brandin Cooks HOU @ TEN 32 Michael Gallup DAL vs. ARI 33 Will Fuller HOU @ TEN 34 Russell Gage ATL INJ @ MIN 35 D.J. Moore CAR vs. CHI 36 Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAR 37 Jarvis Landry CLE @ PIT 38 Christian Kirk ARI @ DAL 39 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. CIN 40 Damiere Byrd NE vs. DEN 41 Diontae Johnson PIT INJ vs. CLE 42 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ vs. WAS 43 Corey Davis TEN vs. HOU 44 Marvin Jones DET @ JAC 45 John Brown BUF vs. KC 46 Tim Patrick DEN @ NE 47 Darius Slayton NYG vs. WAS 48 Tee Higgins CIN @ IND 49 N’Keal Harry NE vs. DEN 50 Sammy Watkins KC INJ @ BUF 51 Keelan Cole JAC vs. DET 52 Cole Beasley BUF vs. KC 53 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI @ CAR 54 M. Valdes-Scantling GB @ TB 55 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAR 56 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ vs. BAL 57 Danny Amendola DET @ JAC 58 A.J. Green CIN INJ @ IND 59 Tyler Johnson TB vs. GB 60 Greg Ward PHI vs. BAL 61 Mecole Hardman KC @ BUF 62 Preston Williams MIA vs. NYJ 63 Golden Tate NYG vs. WAS 64 Collin Johnson JAC vs. DET 65 Scotty Miller TB vs. GB 66 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. LAR 67 Randall Cobb HOU @ TEN 68 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. CHI 69 Quintez Cephus DET @ JAC 70 Adam Humphries TEN vs. HOU 71 DeSean Jackson PHI INJ vs. BAL 72 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ DAL 73 Jeff Smith NYJ @ MIA 74 Anthony Miller CHI @ CAR 75 KJ Hamler DEN @ NE 76 James Washington PIT vs. CLE 77 Ray-Ray McLoud PIT vs. CLE 78 Justin Watson TB INJ vs. GB 79 John Hightower PHI vs. BAL 80 Chris Hogan NYJ @ MIA 81 DaeSean Hamilton DEN @ NE 82 Willie Snead IV BAL @ PHI 83 Van Jefferson LAR @ SF 87 Gabriel Davis BUF vs. KC 88 Zach Pascal IND vs. CIN 84 Andy Isabella ARI @ DAL 89 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ MIA 90 Kalif Raymond TEN vs. HOU 85 Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ @ NYG 91 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs. ARI 86 Demarcus Robinson KC @ BUF 92 Darnell Mooney CHI @ CAR 93 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ @ MIA 94 CJ Board NYG vs. WAS 95 Olabisi Johnson MIN vs. ATL 96 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ @ MIA 97 Isaiah Ford MIA vs. NYJ 98 Steven Sims Jr. WAS @ NYG 99 Jakeem Grant MIA vs. NYJ 100 Mike Thomas CIN @ IND 101 Miles Boykin BAL @ PHI 102 Javon Wims CHI @ CAR 103 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. KC 104 A. Gandy-Golden WAS @ NYG 105 Josh Reynolds LAR @ SF

