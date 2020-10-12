Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Chase Claypool, Travis Fulgham Emerge

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the breakout performances by Chase Claypool and Travis Fulgham. Is Claypool the NFL’s next mismatch nightmare? Is Fulgham Carson Wentz’s new No. 1 target? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 6
Chase Claypool (WR19) is a freak. Nearly 240-pounds with 4.42-forty speed, the Notre Dame product toyed with Eagles defenders in Week 5 on his way to a Steelers rookie record four touchdowns. With Diontae Johnson once again injured, Claypool likely cemented himself as the team’s No. 2 target behind JuJu Smith Schuster, and could very well become option 1B.
Don’t expect 42-plus points out of Claypool. With that said, he’s a quality start against a Browns defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to WRs.
Don’t take Travis Fulgham‘s (WR30) ranking as a reason to sell the Eagles wideout moving forward. While his upside may not be to the level of Claypool’s, he’s still very intriguing. With that said, the fact of the matter is, he’s a question mark. With no more than three targets in any game this year prior to this past Sunday, and the returns of Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Dallas Goedert looming, Fulgham’s volume (13 targets, 10 receptions in Week 5) is bound to take a hit.
This coming week doesn’t help Fulgham’s case, as the Baltimore Ravens allow the ninth-fewest points to widouts. Only two WRs have hauled in more than five receptions against them this year.
Apparently when Brian O’Brien was shown the door, so was the philosophy of underutilizing Brandin Cooks (WR31). After being targeted five times or fewer in all but one game leading up this past Sunday, Cooks exploded in Week 5, hauling in eight of his team-high 12 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown.
While this type of volume may be a little too steep to ask for on a weekly basis, expect Cooks to remain highly involved in the Texans offense. He’ll have a great chance of building on his stellar play against a Titans defense, who allowed a total of 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns to their opponent’s top-two receivers last time they took the field.
Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
-
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.
1
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
@ DAL
2
Davante Adams GB INJ
@ TB
3
Calvin Ridley ATL
@ MIN
4
Adam Thielen MIN
vs. ATL
5
Tyreek Hill KC
@ BUF
6
Julio Jones ATL INJ
@ MIN
7
Amari Cooper DAL
vs. ARI
8
Mike Evans TB
vs. DEN
9
Kenny Golladay DET INJ
@ JAC
10
Robert Woods LAR
@ SF
11
Stefon Diggs BUF
vs. KC
12
J. Smith-Schuster PIT
vs. CLE
13
Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
@ PIT
14
A.J. Brown TEN INJ
vs. HOU
15
Julian Edelman NE
vs. DEN
16
D.J. Chark JAC INJ
vs. DET
17
Allen Robinson CHI
@ CAR
18
Tyler Boyd CIN
@ IND
19
Chase Claypool PIT
vs. CLE
20
Cooper Kupp LAR
@ SF
21
Justin Jefferson MIN
vs. ATL
22
Jamison Crowder NYJ
@ MIA
23
Marquise Brown BAL
@ PHI
24
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
vs. DET
25
DeVante Parker MIA
vs. NYJ
26
Terry McLaurin WAS
@ NYG
27
Robby Anderson CAR
vs. CHI
28
CeeDee Lamb DAL
vs. ARI
29
Jerry Jeudy DEN
@ NE
30
Travis Fulgham PHI
vs. BAL
31
Brandin Cooks HOU
@ TEN
32
Michael Gallup DAL
vs. ARI
33
Will Fuller HOU
@ TEN
34
Russell Gage ATL INJ
@ MIN
35
D.J. Moore CAR
vs. CHI
36
Deebo Samuel SF
vs. LAR
37
Jarvis Landry CLE
@ PIT
38
Christian Kirk ARI
@ DAL
39
T.Y. Hilton IND
vs. CIN
40
Damiere Byrd NE
vs. DEN
41
Diontae Johnson PIT INJ
vs. CLE
42
Sterling Shepard NYG INJ
vs. WAS
43
Corey Davis TEN
vs. HOU
44
Marvin Jones DET
@ JAC
45
John Brown BUF
vs. KC
46
Tim Patrick DEN
@ NE
47
Darius Slayton NYG
vs. WAS
48
Tee Higgins CIN
@ IND
49
N’Keal Harry NE
vs. DEN
50
Sammy Watkins KC INJ
@ BUF
51
Keelan Cole JAC
vs. DET
52
Cole Beasley BUF
vs. KC
53
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
@ CAR
54
M. Valdes-Scantling GB
@ TB
55
Brandon Aiyuk SF
vs. LAR
56
Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
vs. BAL
57
Danny Amendola DET
@ JAC
58
A.J. Green CIN INJ
@ IND
59
Tyler Johnson TB
vs. GB
60
Greg Ward PHI
vs. BAL
61
Mecole Hardman KC
@ BUF
62
Preston Williams MIA
vs. NYJ
63
Golden Tate NYG
vs. WAS
64
Collin Johnson JAC
vs. DET
65
Scotty Miller TB
vs. GB
66
Kendrick Bourne SF
vs. LAR
67
Randall Cobb HOU
@ TEN
68
Curtis Samuel CAR
vs. CHI
69
Quintez Cephus DET
@ JAC
70
Adam Humphries TEN
vs. HOU
71
DeSean Jackson PHI INJ
vs. BAL
72
Larry Fitzgerald ARI
@ DAL
73
Jeff Smith NYJ
@ MIA
74
Anthony Miller CHI
@ CAR
75
KJ Hamler DEN
@ NE
76
James Washington PIT
vs. CLE
77
Ray-Ray McLoud PIT
vs. CLE
78
Justin Watson TB INJ
vs. GB
79
John Hightower PHI
vs. BAL
80
Chris Hogan NYJ
@ MIA
81
DaeSean Hamilton DEN
@ NE
82
Willie Snead IV BAL
@ PHI
83
Van Jefferson LAR
@ SF
87
Gabriel Davis BUF
vs. KC
88
Zach Pascal IND
vs. CIN
84
Andy Isabella ARI
@ DAL
89
Braxton Berrios NYJ
@ MIA
90
Kalif Raymond TEN
vs. HOU
85
Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ
@ NYG
91
Cedrick Wilson DAL
vs. ARI
86
Demarcus Robinson KC
@ BUF
92
Darnell Mooney CHI
@ CAR
93
Denzel Mims NYJ INJ
@ MIA
94
CJ Board NYG
vs. WAS
95
Olabisi Johnson MIN
vs. ATL
96
Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ
@ MIA
97
Isaiah Ford MIA
vs. NYJ
98
Steven Sims Jr. WAS
@ NYG
99
Jakeem Grant MIA
vs. NYJ
100
Mike Thomas CIN
@ IND
101
Miles Boykin BAL
@ PHI
102
Javon Wims CHI
@ CAR
103
Isaiah McKenzie BUF
vs. KC
104
A. Gandy-Golden WAS
@ NYG
105
Josh Reynolds LAR
@ SF
-
